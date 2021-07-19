Calgary Stampede
Calgary, Alberta, July 9-18
Bareback
Pool A: First round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 91, $5,500; 2. Richmond Champion, 90.50, $4,500; 3. Spur Lacasse, 83.00, $3,500; 4. Evan Botany, 82.00, $2,500; 5. Cole Goodine, 81.50, $1,500. Second round: 1. Cole Franks, 88.50, $5,500; 2. Richmond Champion, 88.00, $4,500; 3. (tie) Dantan Bertsch and Connor Hamilton, 83.00, $3,000 each; 5. Cole Goodine, 79.50, $1,500. Third round: 1. (tie) Dantan Bertsch, and Tim O’Connell, 86, $5,000 each; 3. (tie) Cole Franks, Connor Hamilton, Logan Corbett and Evan Betony, 83.5, $1,875 each. Fourth round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 91.50, $5,500; 2. Richmond Champion, 88.00, $4,500; 3. Connor Hamilton, 84.50, $3,500; 4. Cole Franks, 84.00, $2,500; 5. Cole Goodine, 83.00, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Tim O’Connell, $16,000; 2. Richmond Champion, $13,500; 3. Cole Franks, $9,875; 4. Connor Hamilton, $8,375.
Pool B: First round: 1. Jesse Pope, 89.50, $5,500; 2. Orin Larsen, 86.50, $4,500; 3. Anthony Thomas, 86.00, $3,500; 4. Ky Marshall, 85.00, $2,500; 5. (tie) Zach Hibler and Caleb Bennett, 81.00, $750. Second round: 1. Jesse Pope, 90.00, $5,500; 2. Orin Larsen, 89.50, $4,500; 3. Caleb Bennett, 86.00, $3,500; 4. Ky Marshall, 80.50, $2,500; 5. Anthony Thomas, 77.00, $1,500. Third round: 1. Caleb Bennett, 91.50, $5,500; 2. Jesse Pope, 89.50, $4,500; 3. Zach Hibler, 88.50, $3,500; 4. Orin Larsen, 87.00, $2,500; 5. Anthony Thomas, 83.00, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Caleb Bennett, 90.00, $5,500; 2. Zach Hibler, 88.00, $4,500; 3. Orin Larsen, 86.50, $3,500; 4. Anthony Thomas, 85.50, $2,500; 5. Jesse Pope, 84.00, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Jesse Pope, $17,000; 2. Caleb Bennett, $15,250; 3. Orin Larsen, $15,000; 4. Anthony Thomas, $9,000.
Wild-card round: 1. Zach Hibler, 86.50, $4,500; 2. Spur Lacasse, 83.50, $3,500; 3. Connor Hamilton, 82.50, $2,000; 4. Cole Goodine, 82.00, $1,000.
Semifinals: 1. Caleb Bennett, 92.50; 2. Orin Larsen, 90.50; 3. Tim O’Connell, 90.00; 4. Spur Lacasse, 89.00; **5. Richmond Champion, 87.50; 6. (tie) Dantan Bertsch and Jesse Pope, 87.00; 8. Anthony Thomas, 86.00; 9. Zach Hibler, 85.50; 10. Cole Franks, 84.00. **5th place through 10th place receives $3,000 each.
Showdown: 1 Tim O’Connell, 93.5, $50,000; 2. Caleb Bennett, 92.50, $12,500: 3. Orin Larsen, 88.50, $7,500; 4. Spur Lacasse, 87.00, $5,000.
Steer wrestling
Pool A: First round: 1. (tie) Tanner Milan and Dakota Eldridge, 4.0, $5,000 each; 3. Curtis Cassidy, 4.4, $3,500; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.5, $2,500; 5. Stephen Culling, 4.7, $1,500. Second round: 1. Dakota Eldridge, 4.4, $5,500; 2. Nick Guy, 4.8, $4,500; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.9, $3,500; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 5.0, $2,500; 5. Cody Devers, 5.3, $1,500. Third round: 1. Curtis Cassidy, 4.2, $5,500; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.8, $4,500; 3. (tie) Nick Guy and Scott Guenthner, 5.1, $3,000 each; 5. Tanner Milan, 5.5, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Cody Cassidy, 4.2, $5,500; 2. Cody Devers, 4.3, $4,500; 3. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.5, $3,500; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 4.7, $2,500; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 5.2, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Dakota Eldridge, $12,000; 2. Curtis Cassidy, $11,500; 3. Nick Guy, $7,500; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, $7,000.
Pool B: First round: 1. Stockton Graves, 4.1, $5,500; 2. Taz Olson, 4.5, $4,500; 3. Jesse Brown, 5.2, $3,500; 4. Eli Lord, 5.9, $2,500; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Eli Lord, 4.0, $5,500; 2. (tie) Jacob Edler, Jesse Brown and Blake Knowles, 4.2, $3,500 each; 5. Stockton Graves, 4.6, $1,500. Third round: 1. Taz Olson, 4.1 seconds, $5,500; 2. (tie) Stockton Graves and Tyler Pearson, 4.2, $4,000 each; 4. Dalton Massey, 4.7, $2,500; 5. Jesse Brown, 5.6, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Jacob Edler, 4.2, $5,500; 2. Taz Olson, 4.4, $4,500; 3. (tie) Tyler Pearson and Stockton Graves, 4.5, $3,000 each; 5. Dylan Schroeder, 5.1, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Taz Olson, $14,500; 2. Stockton Graves, $14,000; 3. Jacob Edler, $9,000; 4. Jesse Brown, $8,500.
Wild-card round: 1. Cody Cassidy, 4.1, $4,500; 2. (tie) Cody Devers and Blake Knowles, 4.3, $2,750 each; 4. Dalton Massey, 4.9, $1,000.
Semifinals: 1. Cody Devers, 3.8; 2. Curtis Cassidy and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.0; 4. Stockton Graves, 4.1; **5. Cody Cassidy, 4.2; 6. Jesse Brown, 4.4; 7. Taz Olson, 4.6; 8. Dakota Eldridge, 16.4; 9. (tie) Jacob Edler and Nick Guy, NT. **5th place through 10th place receives $3,000 each.
Showdown: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.7, $50,000; 2. Stockton Graves, 4.9, $12,500; 3. Curtis Cassidy, 5.0, $7,500; 4. Cody Devers, 6.3, $5,000.
Saddle bronc
Pool A: First round: 1. Sage Newman, 89.50, $5,500; 2. Zeke Thurston, 88.50, $4,500; 3. Kirk Thomson, 85.50, $3,500; 4. Jake Watson, 85.00, $2,500; 5. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Logan Cook, 84.50, $750 each. Second round: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 94.50, $5,500; 2. Logan Cook, 87.50, $4,500; 3. (tie) Sage Newman and Dawson Hay, 85.50, $3,000 each; 5. Jake Watson, 83.50, $1,500. Third round: 1. Sage Newman, 90, $5,500; 2. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Logan Cook, 85.5, $4,000 each; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 81.5, $2,500; 5. Kirk Thomson, 81, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Chase Brooks, 89.50, $5,500; 2. Sage Newman, 86.50, $4,500; 3. Zeke Thurston, 85.00, $3,500; 4. Dawson Hay, 80.00, $2,500; 5. Kolby Wanchuk, 78.50, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Sage Newman, $18,500; 2. Zeke Thurston, $12,000; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, $10,250; 4. Logan Cook, $9,250.
Pool B: First round: 1. Ben Anderson, 85.50, $5,500; 2. Lefty Holman, 85.00, $4,500; 3. Brody Cress, 84.50, $3,500; 4. Wyatt Casper, 83.00, $2,500; 5. Jade Blackwell, 79.50, $1,500. Second round: 1. Allen Boore, 88.00, $5,500; 2. Shorty Garrett, 85.50, $4,500; 3. Wyatt Casper, 83.50, $3,500; 4. Isaac Diaz, 83.00, $2,500; 5. Jacob Kammerer, 82.50, $1,500. Third round: 1. Allen Boore, 87.50, $5,500; 2. (tie) Brody Cress and Shorty Garrett, 86.50, $4,000 each; 4. Wyatt Casper, 85.00, $2,500; 5. Isaac Diaz, 81.00, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Leon Fountain, 85.50, $5,500; 2. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Shorty Garrett, 85.00, $4,000; 4. Wyatt Casper, 84.50, $2,500; 5. Ben Andersen, 84.00, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Shorty Garrett, $12,500; 2. (tie) Allen Boore and Wyatt Casper, $11,000 each; Isaac Diaz, $8,000.
Wild-card round: 1. (tie) Kirk Thomson, and Brody Cress, 88, $4,000 each; 3. Leon Fountain, 86.50, $2,000; 4. Lefty Holman, 84.00, $1,000.
Semifinals: 1. Logan Cook, 90.50; 2. Kirk Thomson, 88.00; 3. Brody Cress, 87.50; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 87.50; **5. Allen Boore, 86.50; 6. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Isaac Diaz, 83.50 each; 8. Wyatt Casper, 81.50; 9. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Sage Newman, NT. **5th place through 10th place receives $3,000 each.
Showdown: 1 Brody Cress, 94.50, $50,000; 2. Kirk Thomson, 89.00, $12,500; 3. Logan Cook, NS, $7,500; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, $5,000.
Tie-down roping
Pool A: First round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 6.6, $5,500; 2. Shane Hanchey, 7.0, $4,500; 3. Cory Solomon, 7.2, $3,500; 4. Marcos Costa, 7.5, $2,500; 5. Jake Pratt, 7.8, $1,500. Second round: 1. Cory Solomon, 7.1, $5,500; 2. Marcos Costa, 7.3, $4,500; 3. Beau Cooper, 8.3, $3,500; 4. Blair Smith, 8.5, $2,500; 5. Hunter Herrin, 9.6, $1,500. Third round: 1. Jake Pratt, 7.9, $5,500. 2. Trey Young, 8.2, $4,500; 3. Hunter Herrin, 8.3, $4,500; 4. Marcos Costa, 8.7, $2,500; 5. (tie) Cory Solomon and Shane Hanchey, 8.8, $750 each. Fourth round: 1. Kyle Lucas, 7.0, $5,500; 2. Blair Smith, 7.4, $4,500; 3. Jake Pratt, 7.5, $3,500; 4. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Trey Young, 7.9, $2,000 each.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. (tie) Jake Pratt and Hunter Herrin, $10,500 each; 3. Cory Solomon, $9,750; 4. Marcos Costa, $9,500.
Pool B: First round: 1. Erik Dublanko, 7.5, $5,500; 2. Ryan Jarrett, 8.3, $4,500; 3. Grant Morgan, 9.3, $3,500; 4. Cody Craig, 10.2, $2,500; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Justin Smith, 6.9, $5,500; 2. Shad Mayfield, 7.2, $4,500; 3. (tie) Erik Dublanko and Haven Meged, 7.4, $3,000 each; 5. Grant Morgan, 7.5, $1,500. Third round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 6.8, $5,500; 2. Cody Craig, 7.5, $4,500; 3. (tie) Justin Smith and Ryan Jarrett, 7.7, $3,000 each; 5. Erik Dublanko, 8.3, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 6.5, $5,500; 2. (tie) Cody Craig and Justin Smith, 7.4, $4,000 each; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 7.5, $2,500; 5. Westyn Hughes, 7.6, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Shad Mayfield, $15,500; 2. Justin Smith, $12,500; 3. Cody Craig, $11,000; 4. (tie) Erik Dublanko and Ryan Jarrett, $10,000.
Wild-card round: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 6.7, $4,500; 2. Shane Hanchey, 6.8, $3,500; 3. Kyle Lucas, 7.0, $2,000; 4. Blair Smith, 7.3, $1,000.
Semifinals: 1. Cory Solomon, 6.6; 2. Cody Craig, 7.2; 3. Marcos Costa, 7.3; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 7.7; **5. Shane Hanchey, 7.8; 6. Hunter Herrin, 9.1; 7. (tie) Justin Smith, Jake Pratt, Shad Mayfield and Erik Dublanko, NT. **5th place through 10th place receives $3,000 each.
Showdown: 1 Cory Solomon, 7.3, $50,000; 2. Marcos Costa, 7.9, $12,500: 3. Cody Craig, 10.6, $7,500; 4. Ryan Jarrett, NT, $5,000.
Barrel racing
Pool A: First round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 17.220, $5,500; 2. Justine Elliott, 17.510, $4,500; 3. Bertina Olafson, 17.900, $3,500; 4. Lacey Caldas, 18.080, $2,500; 5. Raylee Edwards, 18.100, $1,500. Second round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 17.200, $5,500; 2. Raylee Edwards, 15.580, $4,500; 3. Bertina Olafson, 17.760, $3,500; 4. Toni Dixon, 17.930, $2,500; 5. Lynette Brodoway, 17,970, $1,500. Third round: 1. (tie) Toni Dixon and Lynette Brodoway, 17.590, $5,000; 3. Wenda Johnson, 17.620, $3,500; 4. Val Gillespie, 17.880, $2,500; 5. Celeste Montpellier, 18.050, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 17.280, $5,500; 2. Bertina Olafson, 17.420, $4,500; 3. Justine Elliott, 17.610, $3,500; 4. Celeste Montpellier, 17.790, $2,500; 5. Lynette Brodoway, 17.830, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Wenda Johnson, $20,000; 2. Bertina Olafson, $12,250; 3. (tie) Lynette Brodoway and Justine Elliott, $8,000 each.
Pool B: First round: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.520, $5,500; 2. Shelby Spielman, 17.680, $4,500; 3. Stacey Ruzicka, 17.750, $3,500; 4. Jennifer Sharp, 17.790, $2,500; 5. Angela Ganter, 17.810; $1,500. Second round: 1. Shelby Spielman, 17.420, $5,500; 2. Stacey Ruzicka, 17.630, $4,500; 3. (tie) Brittney Barnett and Lindsay Kruse, 17.670, $2,500 each; 5. Jennifer Sharp, 17.770, $1,500. Third round: 1. Angela Ganter, 17.370, $5,500; 2. Shelby Spielman, 17.390, $4,500; 3. Brittney Barnett, 17.420, $3,500; 4. Jennifer Sharp, 17.570, $2,500; 5. Jackie Ganter, 17.640, $1,500. Fourth round: 1. Brittany Barnett, 17.480, $5,500; 2. Shelby Spielman, 17.560, $4,500; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.660, $3,500; 4. Stacey Ruzicka, 17.700, $2,500; 5. Jenna O’Reilly, 17.750, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Shelby Spielman, $19,000; 2. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Brittney Barnett, $12,000 each; 4. Stacey Ruzicka, $10,500.
Wild-card round: 1. Jackie Ganter, 17.450, $4,500; 2. Jenna O’Reilly, 17.860, $3,500; 3. Raylee Edwards, 17.980, $2,000; 4. Val Gillespie, 18.050, $1,000.
Semifinals: 1. Shelby Spielman, 17.280; 2. Brittney Barnett, 17.370; 3. Bertina Olafson, 17.380; 4. Lindsay Kruse, 17.400; **5. Jackie Ganter, 17.480; 6. Wenda Johnson, 17.490; 7. (tie) Lynette Brodoway and Justine Elliott, 17.690; 9. Stacey Ruzicka, 17.800; 10. Jenna O’Reilly, 17.840. **5th place through 10th place receives $3,000 each.
Showdown: 1 Bertina Olafson, 17.247, $50,000; 2. Brittany Barnett, 17.552, $12,500: 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.790, $7,500; 4. Shelby Spielman, 17.808, $5,000.
Bull riding
Pool A: First round: 1. Dakota Butter, 90.00, $5,500; 2. Cody Coverchuk, 84.50, $4,500; 3. Garrett Green, 82.50, $3,500; 4. Zane Lambert, 81.00, $2,500; 5. Matt Palmer, 79.50, $1,500. Second round: *1. Dakota Butter, 89.50, $17,500; no other qualified rides. Third round: 1. No qualified rides. Fourth round: *1. J.C. Mortensen, 88.50, $6,833; 2. Dakota Butter, 83.50, $5,833; 3. Denton Fugate, 79.50, $4,833; no other qualified rides.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Dakota Butter, $15,500; 2. J.C. Mortensen, $5,500; 3. Cody Coverchuk, $4,500; 4. Garret Green, $3,500.
Pool B: First round: 1. (tie) Josh Frost, and Jared Parsonage, 83.50 points, $5,000; 3. Jordan Hansen, 82.50, $3,500; 4. Edgar Durazo, 78.00, $2,500; 5. Daylon Swearingen, 75.50, $1,500. Second round: *1. (tie) Lonnie West, and Josh Frost, 85.50 points, $5,375 each; 3. Edgar Durazo, 85.00, $3,875; 4. Jordan Hansen, 83.50, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Third round: *1. Daylon Swearingen, 85.50, $5,875; 2. Jared Parsonage, 84.00, $4,875; 3. Josh Frost, 82.50, $3,875; 4. Laramie Mosley, 82.00, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Fourth round: 1. Daylon Swearingen, 87.50, $5,500; 2. Shane Proctor, 83.50, $4,500; 3. Jordan Hansen, 83.00, $3,500; 4. Lonnie West, 81.50, $2,500; 5. Riker Carter, 81.00, $1,500.
Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Josh Frost, $13,500; 2. Daylon Swearingen, $12,500; 3. (tie) Jordan Hansen and Jared Parsonage, $9,500 each.
Wild-card round: *1. Laramie Mosley, and Matt Palmer, 86, $4,333 each; 3. Cole Fisher, 84.50, $2,333; no other qualified rides.
Semifinals: 1. J.C. Mortensen, 89.50; 2. Dakota Butter, 88.50; 3. Jordan Hansen, 87.50; 4. Cody Coverchuk, 85.50; **5. Josh Frost, 85.00; 6. (tie) Garrett Green, Jared Parsonage, Daylon Swearingen, Laramie Mosley and Matt Palmer, NT. **5th place through 10th place receives $3,000 each.
Showdown: 1 Jordan Hansen, 87.50, $50,000; 2. J.C. Mortensen, NS, $12,500: 3. Dakota Butter, NS, $7,500; 4. Cody Coverchuk, NS, $5,000. *(all totals include ground money).
