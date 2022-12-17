Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo
Saturday
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Bareback: Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 87, $8,625; Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 85, 6,612.50; Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 84.5, 4,025; Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., 84.5, 4,025; Sam Petersen, Helena, 84, 2,012.50; Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 83, 1,293.75; Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 83, 1,293.75; Ben Kramer, Max, N.D.; 82.5, 862.50.
Saddle bronc: Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 89, 8,445; Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 88, 6,474.50; Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 87, 4,785.50; Sage Newman, Melstone, 86.5, 2,533.50; Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 86.5, 2,533.50; Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86, 1,407.50; Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 84.5, 1,126; Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., 84, 422.25; Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 84, 422.25.
Bull riding: Wade Berg, Chaffee, N.D., 87, 8,490; Parker Breding, Edgar, 83.5, 4,811; Jack Gilmore, Ironton, Mo., 83.5, 4,811; TJ Gray, Dairy, Ore., 83.5, 4,811; Jordan Hansen, Amisk, Alberta, 82.5, 1,981; Connor Murnion, Jordan, 82, 1,415; Cole Wagner, Valier, 81, 1,132; Chance Schott, McLaughlin, S.D., 80.5, 424.50; Tristan O'Neal, Valier, 80.5, 424.50.
