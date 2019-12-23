25th Annual
Chase Hawks
Roughstock Rodeo
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Saturday
Bareback: Tanner Aus, 87.5, $7,250; Leighton Berry, 87, 4,750; Mason Clements, 87, 4,750; Tanner Phipps, 85, 2,500; Kash Wilson, 84, 2,000; Kody Lamb, 83.5, 1,500; Cole Reiner, 81.5, 1,250; Steven Peebles, 81, 1,000.
Saddle bronc: Cole Elshere, 87, 7,250; Allen Boore, 83.5, 5,500; Isaac Diaz, 83, 3,250; Tegan Smith, 83, 3,250; Jade Blackwell, 82.5, 1,583; Shorty Garrett, 82.5, 1,583; Wyatt Casper, 82.5, 1,583; Hardy Braden, 81.5, 1,000.
Bull riding: Ruger Piva, 88, 7,250; Hawk Whitt, 85, 5,500; Jordan Spears, 83.5, 4,000; Kyler Oliver, 82, 2,500; JT Moore, 81.5, 1,750; Levi Gray, 81.5, 1,750; Cole Fischer, 80.5, 1,250; Josh Frost, 77.5, 500; Coleman Entz, 77.5, 500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.