25th Annual

Chase Hawks

Roughstock Rodeo

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Saturday

Bareback: Tanner Aus, 87.5, $7,250; Leighton Berry, 87, 4,750; Mason Clements, 87, 4,750; Tanner Phipps, 85, 2,500; Kash Wilson, 84, 2,000; Kody Lamb, 83.5, 1,500; Cole Reiner, 81.5, 1,250; Steven Peebles, 81, 1,000.

Saddle bronc: Cole Elshere, 87, 7,250; Allen Boore, 83.5, 5,500; Isaac Diaz, 83, 3,250; Tegan Smith, 83, 3,250; Jade Blackwell, 82.5, 1,583; Shorty Garrett, 82.5, 1,583; Wyatt Casper, 82.5, 1,583; Hardy Braden, 81.5, 1,000.

Bull riding: Ruger Piva, 88, 7,250; Hawk Whitt, 85, 5,500; Jordan Spears, 83.5, 4,000; Kyler Oliver, 82, 2,500; JT Moore, 81.5, 1,750; Levi Gray, 81.5, 1,750; Cole Fischer, 80.5, 1,250; Josh Frost, 77.5, 500; Coleman Entz, 77.5, 500.

