Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo

Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $3,920, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Cole Reiner, 88, $8,535; 2. Orin Larsen, 87.5, $6,544; 3. Ty Breuer, 87, $4,837; 4. Cole Franks, 85.5, $3,130; 5. Austin Foss, 85, $1,992; 6. (tie) Richmond Champion and Wyatt Denny, 84.5, $1,280 each; 8. Zachariah Phillips, 82.5, $854.

Saddle bronc: 1. Logan Hay, 87, $8,490; 2. (tie) Leon Fountain and Ben Andersen, 85, $5,660 each; 4. Layton Green, 84, $3,113; 5. (tie) Rusty Wright, Kole Ashbacher and Zeke Thurston, 83.5, $1,509 each; 8. Dawson Hay, 83, $849.

Bull riding: 1. Blaine Beaty, 87, $8,400; 2. Jordan Hansen, 86.5, $6,440; 3. (tie) Connor Murnion and Rylan Wright, 84, $3,920 each; 5. Brady Portenier, 81.5, $1,960; 6. Josh Frost, 80.5, $1,400; 7. Jared Parsonage, 79, $1,120; 8. Cole Fischer, 75, $840.

