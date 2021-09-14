Big Sky Region

Northwest College Rodeo 1, Sept. 11

at Cody, Wyo. 

Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 503.00; 2. Miles Community College MILES 397.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 309.00; 4. Northwest College NWC 151.00.

Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 491.33; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 302.83; 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 252.00; 4. University of Montana UMT 126.00.

Men's all-around: 1. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 290.00; 2. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 252.00; 3. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 177.00; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 113.00; 5. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 82.00; 6. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 63.00.

Women's all-around: 1. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 252.00; 1. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 252.00; 3. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 220.50; 4. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 176.33; 5. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 101.00; 6. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 82.33.

Saddle bronc: 1. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 55.0.

Bareback: 1. Norstrom, Kaleb Paul MTSU 66.0; 2. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 48.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 10.3; 2. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 10.4; 3. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 10.6; 4. Robertson, Garris Ewen UMTW 11.2; 5. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 11.8; 6. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 12.3; 7. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 12.4; 8. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 12.7.

Steer wrestling: 1. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 5.0; 2. Norem, Christopher Thomas MTSU 5.4; 3. Sigman, Timothy James UMTW 5.5; 4. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 7.2; 5. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 8.6; 6. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 8.9; 7. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 10.4; 8. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 20.1.

Team roping header: 1. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 6.6; 2. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 7.4; 3. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 8.3; 4. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 10.2; 5. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 11.1; 6. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 15.0; 7. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 15.2; 8. Goings, Matthew Christopher UMTW 16.2.

Team roping heeler: 1. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 6.6; 2. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 7.4; 3. Taylor, Hayden Lane MTSU 8.3; 4. Allen, Rance Colten UMTW 10.2; 5. Wallace, Hagen Keith NWC 11.1; 6. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 15.0; 7. Klingler, Carson UMTW 15.2; 8. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 16.2.

Barrel racing: 1. Cox, Brittney Bo NMTC 16.70; 2. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 16.75; 3. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 16.86; 4. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 16.89; 5. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 16.93; 6. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 17.01; 7. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 17.11; 8. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 17.14.

Breakaway roping: 1. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 3.0; 2. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 3.2; 3. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 3.3; 4. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 3.4; 5. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 3.6; 5. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 3.6; 5. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 3.6; 8. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 4.1.

Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 8.2; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 8.5; 3. Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 8.6; 4. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 8.9; 5. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 9.0; 6. Jones, Natalee Katelynn UMTW 9.1; 7. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 9.4; 8. Garrett, Braleigh Rae UMTW 9.5; 8. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 9.5.

Northwest College Rodeo 2, Sept. 12

at Cody, Wyo. 

Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 731.50; 2. Northwest College NWC 428.00; 3. Miles Community College MILES 425.50; 4. University of Montana, Western UMTW 292.50; 5. Dawson Community College DAWSON 114.00; 6. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 107.00.

Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 359.00; 2. Montana State University MTSU 267.50; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 221.00; 4. University of Montana UMT 145.00; 5. Dawson Community College DAWSON 22.50.

Men's all-around:1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 330.50; 2. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 242.50; 3. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 204.50; 4. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 151.50; 5. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 129.00; 6. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 100.50; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 38.50.

Women's all-around: 1. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 254.50; 2. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 195.00; 3. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 91.50; 3. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 91.50; 5. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 72.50.

Bareback: 1. Norstrom, Kaleb Paul MTSU 65.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 9.6; 2. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 9.9; 2. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 9.9; 4. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 10.4; 5. Smith, Logan James NWC 10.8; 6. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 11.3; 6. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 11.3; 8. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 11.4; 8. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 11.4.

Steer wrestling: 1. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 4.5; 2. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 7.5; 3. Story, Chance Lloyd NMTC 7.9; 4. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 9.4; 5. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 9.8; 6. Hawtin, Peyton Ty DAWSON 13.6; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 14.0; 8. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 14.7.

Team roping header: 1. Handy, Cameron Seth MILES 6.7; 2. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 6.9; 2. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 6.9; 4. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 7.7; 5. Goings, Matthew Christopher UMTW 8.0; 5. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 8.0; 7. Dempewolf, Trey Dixen DAWSON 8.2; 8. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 9.7.

Team roping heeler: 1. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 6.7; 2. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 6.9; 2. Wallace, Hagen Keith NWC 6.9; 4. Jackson, Dawson John MILES 7.7; 5. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 8.0; 5. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 8.0; 7. McAmis, Tee William DAWSON 8.2; 8. Allen, Rance Colten UMTW 9.7.

Barrel racing: 1. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 16.76; 2. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 16.92; 3. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 16.94; 4. Cox, Brittney Bo NMTC 16.95; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 17.04; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 17.14; 7. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 17.25; 7. Williams, Michelle Teresa MTSU 17.25.

Breakaway roping: 1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 2.4; 2. Otoupalik, Callahan NMTC 2.9; 3. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 3.2; 4. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 3.3; 4. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 3.3; 4. Marcenko, Jill Catherine NMTC 3.3; 7. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 3.4; 7. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 3.4.

Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 7.2; 2. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 7.8; 3. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 8.3; 4. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 8.4; 4. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 8.4; 6. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 8.5; 7. Stevens, Jessica Ranae DAWSON 8.6; 7. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 8.6.

