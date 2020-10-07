Big Sky Region
Montana State University Northern rodeo
Oct. 2-3
Men's team: 1. University of Montana, Western UMTW 590.00; 2. Montana State University MTSU 400.00; 3. Northwest College NWC 390.00; 4. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 240.00; 5. University of Montana UMT 230.00; 6. Dawson Community College DAWSON 160.00; 7. Miles Community College MILES 150.00.
Women's team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 425.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 270.00; 3. University of Montana UMT 120.00; 4. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 30.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 220.00; 2. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 190.00; 3. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 170.00; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 160.00; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 160.00; 6. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 130.00; 7. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 120.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 210.00; 2. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 155.00; 3. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 115.00; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 105.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 68.0; 2. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 59.0; 3. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 0.0; 4. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 0.0; 5. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 0.0.
Bareback: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 141.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 120.0; 3. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 75.0; 4. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 0.0.
Bull riding: 1. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 146.0; 2. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 75.0; 3. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 74.0; 4. Plaisted, Cameron Paul NWC 0.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Lytle, Taylen Jay UMT 22.6; 1. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 22.9; 3. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 25.8; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 26.7; 5. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 26.0; 5. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 9.5; 7. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 10.0.
Steer wrestling: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 11.9; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 13.6; 3. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 14.8; 4. Teller, Wylie Kayden UMTW 21.5; 5. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 22.1; 6. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 6.5; 7. Norem, Christopher Thomas MTSU 31.8; 7. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 8.4.
Team roping header: 1. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 13.3; 2. Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon UMTW 21.1; 3. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 27.7; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 6.2; 5. Olson, Treygan Jack NMTC 6.4; 6. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 6.6; 7. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 7.2; 8. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 11.7.
Team roping heeler: 1. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 13.3; 2. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 21.1; 3. Acord, Cody Francis MILES 27.7; 4. Fisher, Colten Joshua MTSU 6.2; 5. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 6.4; 6. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 6.6; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 7.2; 8. Murnion, Edward P MILES 11.7.
Barrel racing: 1. Kittson, Kristyn A NMTC 27.21; 2. Williams, Kimberly Paige MTSU 27.30; 3. Linder, Elli Rain NMTC 27.51; 4. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 27.55; 5. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 32.27; 5. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 27.57; 5. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 27.55.
Breakaway roping: 1. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 4.7; 2. Rollins, Stephanie Lynn UMT 5.6; 3. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 5.8; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 2.5; 5. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 6.7; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 7.1; 7. Farr, Jessi Joann UMTW 2.6; 8. Vogel, Hannah Rose MTSU 3.1.
Goat tying: 1. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 12.6; 2. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 12.9; 3. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 13.5; 4. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 14.7; 5. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 15.6; 6. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 14.8; 7. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 20.5; 8. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 15.1; 9. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 16.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.