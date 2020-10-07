Big Sky Region

Montana State University Northern rodeo

Oct. 2-3

Men's team: 1. University of Montana, Western UMTW 590.00; 2. Montana State University MTSU 400.00; 3. Northwest College NWC 390.00; 4. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 240.00; 5. University of Montana UMT 230.00; 6. Dawson Community College DAWSON 160.00; 7. Miles Community College MILES 150.00.

Women's team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 425.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 270.00; 3. University of Montana UMT 120.00; 4. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 30.00.

Men's all-around: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 220.00; 2. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 190.00; 3. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 170.00; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 160.00; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 160.00; 6. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 130.00; 7. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 120.00.

Women's all-around: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 210.00; 2. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 155.00; 3. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 115.00; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 105.00.

Saddle bronc: 1. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 68.0; 2. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 59.0; 3. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 0.0; 4. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 0.0; 5. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 0.0.

Bareback: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 141.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 120.0; 3. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 75.0; 4. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 0.0.

Bull riding: 1. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 146.0; 2. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 75.0; 3. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 74.0; 4. Plaisted, Cameron Paul NWC 0.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Lytle, Taylen Jay UMT 22.6; 1. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 22.9; 3. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 25.8; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 26.7; 5. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 26.0; 5. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 9.5; 7. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 10.0.

Steer wrestling: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 11.9; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 13.6; 3. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 14.8; 4. Teller, Wylie Kayden UMTW 21.5; 5. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 22.1; 6. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 6.5; 7. Norem, Christopher Thomas MTSU 31.8; 7. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 8.4.

Team roping header: 1. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 13.3; 2. Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon UMTW 21.1; 3. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 27.7; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 6.2; 5. Olson, Treygan Jack NMTC 6.4; 6. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 6.6; 7. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 7.2; 8. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 11.7.

Team roping heeler: 1. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 13.3; 2. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 21.1; 3. Acord, Cody Francis MILES 27.7; 4. Fisher, Colten Joshua MTSU 6.2; 5. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 6.4; 6. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 6.6; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 7.2; 8. Murnion, Edward P MILES 11.7.

Barrel racing: 1. Kittson, Kristyn A NMTC 27.21; 2. Williams, Kimberly Paige MTSU 27.30; 3. Linder, Elli Rain NMTC 27.51; 4. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 27.55; 5. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 32.27; 5. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 27.57; 5. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 27.55.

Breakaway roping: 1. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 4.7; 2. Rollins, Stephanie Lynn UMT 5.6; 3. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 5.8; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 2.5; 5. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 6.7; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 7.1; 7. Farr, Jessi Joann UMTW 2.6; 8. Vogel, Hannah Rose MTSU 3.1.

Goat tying: 1. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 12.6; 2. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 12.9; 3. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 13.5; 4. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 14.7; 5. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 15.6; 6. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 14.8; 7. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 20.5; 8. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 15.1; 9. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 16.0.

