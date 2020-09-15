Northwest College Rodeo No. 1
Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 479.00, 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 312.50, 3. Northwest College NWC 195.00, 4. University of Montana UMT 145.00, 5. Miles Community College MILES 126.00, 5. Dawson Community College DAWSON 126.00.
Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 605.33, 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 248.83, 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 195.00, 4. University of Montana UMT 107.00, 5. Miles Community College MILES 50.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 349.50; 2. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 195.00; 3. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 176.00; 4. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 157.00; 5. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 139.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 290.00; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 195.00; 3. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 139.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 71.0.
Bareback: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 70.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 66.0; 3. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 44.0.
Bull riding: 1. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 84.0; 2. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 65.0; 3. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 30.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 10.2; 2. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 12.2; 3. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 13.2; 4. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 14.6; 5. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 15.4; 6. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 15.8; 7. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 18.0; 8. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 19.2.
Steer wrestling: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 5.3; 1. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 5.3; 3. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 5.5; 4. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 6.6; 5. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 8.5; 6. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 10.3; 7. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 16.4; 8. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 21.0.
Team roping header: 1. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 8.5; 2. Hepper, Cate MTSU 11.4; 3. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 14.6; 4. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 15.1; 5. Farr, Jessi Joann UMTW 15.5; 6. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 16.1; 7. Lesofski, Matthew Robert UMTW 20.3.
Team roping heeler: 1. Fisher, Colten Joshua MTSU 8.5; 2. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 11.4; 3. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 14.6; 4. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 15.1; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 15.5; 6. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 16.1; 7. Murphy, Luke John UMTW 20.3.
Barrel racing: 1. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 17.53; 2. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 17.63; 3. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 17.67;4. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 17.74; 5. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 17.83; 5. Hansen, Tara Rae UMTW 17.83; 7. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 17.92; 8. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 17.93.
Breakaway: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 3.3; 2. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 3.4; 3. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 3.6; 3. Cutler, Jessica Lee MTTECH 3.6 5. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 3.8; 6. Johnson, Lexi Rose MILES 3.9; 7. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 4.0; 8. Colliflower, Ennis L NMTC 4.5; 8. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 4.5.
Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 7.6; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 8.2; 3. Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 8.6; 3. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 8.6; 5. Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 9.1; 5. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 9.1; 5. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 9.1; 8. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 9.2.
Northwest College Rodeo No. 2
Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 737.00, 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 271.00, 3. Northwest College NWC 157.00, 4. University of Montana UMT 148.00, 5. Miles Community College MILES 126.00, 6. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 50.00, 7. Dawson Community College DAWSON 32.00.
Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 478.00, 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 466.00, 3. Northwest College NWC 116.50, 4. University of Montana UMT 97.50.
Men's all-around: 1. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 271.00; 2. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 214.00; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 214.00; 4. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 176.00; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 176.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 214.00; 2. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 195.00; 3. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 186.00; 4. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 166.50; 5. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 157.00; 6. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 142.00; 7. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 139.00; 8. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 110.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 76.0; 2. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 75.0; 3. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 72.0; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 64.0; 5. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 60.0; 6. Kittson, Kolby Dale NMTC 59.0; 7. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 54.0.
Bareback: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 63.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 61.0; 3. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 59.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 9.7; 2. Murphy, Luke John UMTW 12.7; 3. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 13.1; 4. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 15.5; 5. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 15.8; 6. Lytle, Taylen Jay UMT 16.2; 6. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 16.2; 8. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 16.4.
Steer wrestling: 1. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 4.6; 2. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 5.6; 3. Teller, Wylie K UMTW 7.1; 4. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 7.5; 5. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 8.0; 6. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 8.2; 7. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 11.0; 8. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 11.5.
Team roping header: 1. Welch, Garrett Allen MTSU 6.4; 2. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 6.9; 3. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 8.8; 4. Hepper, Cate MTSU 9.0; 5. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 9.4; 6. Williams, Kimberly Paige MTSU 10.2; 7. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 12.4; 8. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 12.5.
Team roping heeler: 1. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 6.4; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 6.9; 3. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 8.8; 4. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 9.0; 5. Goings, Matthew Christopher UMTW 9.4; 6. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 10.2; 7. Fruit, Dauson Clark DAWSON 12.4; 8. Erickson, Kyler L UMTW 12.5.
Barrel racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 17.35; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 17.42; 3. Bushnell, Trinity S UMTW 17.66; 3. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 17.66; 5. Lund, Maggie B UMTW 17.75; 6. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 17.80; 7. Linder, Elli Rain NMTC 17.85; 8. Burrill, Norah UMTW 17.92.
Breakaway: 1. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 2.9; 2. Davis, Hailey Anna NWC 3.0; 2. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 3.0; 4. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 3.1; 5. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 3.4; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 3.4; 5. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 3.4; 5. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 3.4.
Goat tying: 1. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 7.6; 2. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 7.9; 3. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 8.6; 4. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 8.7; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 8.9; 6. Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 9.2; 7. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 9.4; 8. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 9.5; 8. Lauing, Tatum Raelynn UMTW 9.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.