Big Sky Region
University of Montana-Western rodeo
Sept. 18-19
Men's team scores: 1. Northwest College NWC 610.00; 2. Montana State University MTSU 455.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 345.00; 4. Miles Community College MILES 155.00; 5. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 100.00.
Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 570.00; 2. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 340.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 135.00; 4. University of Montana UMT 105.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 275.00; 2. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 240.00; 2. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 240.00; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 210.00; 5. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 175.00; 6. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 140.00; 7. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 130.00; 8. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 100.00; 8. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 100.00; 10. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 90.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 190.00; 2. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 145.00; 3. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 135.00; 4. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 130.00; 5. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 105.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 67.0; 2. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 65.0; 3. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 61.0; 4. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 0.0.
Bareback: 1. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 123.0; 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 123.0; 3. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 113.0; 4. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 106.0; 5. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 53.0.
Bull riding: 1. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 76.0; 2. Howell, Bo D NWC 75.0; 3. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 65.0; 4. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 63.0; 5. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 62.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 25.6; 2. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 30.0; 3. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 31.6; 4. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 31.9; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 10.6; 6. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 11.0; 7. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 44.3; 8. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 12.3; 8. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 12.3; 8. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 12.3.
Steer wrestling: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 9.7; 2. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 10.2; 3. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 12.9; 4. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 20.2; 4. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 5.0; 6. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 17.2; 7. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 6.2; 8. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 22.6; 9. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 7.8.
Team roping header: 1. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 14.5; 2. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 18.7; 2. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 18.0; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 23.6; 4. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 22.7; 6. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 13.1; 7. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 31.2; 7. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 13.5.
Team roping heeler: 1. Fisher, Colten Joshua MTSU 14.5; 2. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 18.7; 2. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 18.0; 4. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 23.6; 4. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory NMTC 22.7; 6. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 13.1; 7. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 31.2; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 13.5.
Barrel racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 34.93; 2. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 36.17; 2. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 36.08; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 36.22; 5. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 36.20; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 36.52; 7. McGlynn, Madison Nicole UMTW 36.89; 7. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 36.43.
Breakaway roping: 1. Otoupalik, Callahan NMTC 4.8; 2. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 6.5; 3. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 6.1; 4. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 6.9; 4. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 6.9; 6. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 2.7; 7. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 2.8; 7. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 2.8; 9. Williams, Kimberly Paige MTSU 2.9.
Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 14.5; 2. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 16.9; 3. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 16.1; 4. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 17.2; 5. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 17.7; 6. Keeley, Jayne Lee Ann NMTC 17.8; 6. Beyer, Leighton J UMTW 8.2; 8. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 8.5; 9. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 17.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.