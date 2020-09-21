Big Sky Region

University of Montana-Western rodeo

Sept. 18-19

Men's team scores: 1. Northwest College NWC 610.00; 2. Montana State University MTSU 455.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 345.00; 4. Miles Community College MILES 155.00; 5. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 100.00.

Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 570.00; 2. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 340.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 135.00; 4. University of Montana UMT 105.00.

Men's all-around: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 275.00; 2. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 240.00; 2. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 240.00; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 210.00; 5. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 175.00; 6. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 140.00; 7. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 130.00; 8. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 100.00; 8. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 100.00; 10. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 90.00.

Women's all-around: 1. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 190.00; 2. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 145.00; 3. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 135.00; 4. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 130.00; 5. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 105.00.

Saddle bronc: 1. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 67.0; 2. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 65.0; 3. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 61.0; 4. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 0.0.

Bareback: 1. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 123.0; 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 123.0; 3. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 113.0; 4. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 106.0; 5. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 53.0.

Bull riding: 1. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 76.0; 2. Howell, Bo D NWC 75.0; 3. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 65.0; 4. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 63.0; 5. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 62.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 25.6; 2. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 30.0; 3. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 31.6; 4. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 31.9; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 10.6; 6. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 11.0; 7. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 44.3; 8. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 12.3; 8. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 12.3; 8. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 12.3.

Steer wrestling: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 9.7; 2. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 10.2; 3. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 12.9; 4. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 20.2; 4. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 5.0; 6. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 17.2; 7. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 6.2; 8. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 22.6; 9. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 7.8.

Team roping header: 1. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 14.5; 2. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 18.7; 2. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 18.0; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 23.6; 4. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 22.7; 6. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 13.1; 7. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 31.2; 7. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 13.5.

Team roping heeler: 1. Fisher, Colten Joshua MTSU 14.5; 2. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 18.7; 2. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 18.0; 4. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 23.6; 4. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory NMTC 22.7; 6. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 13.1; 7. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 31.2; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 13.5.

Barrel racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 34.93; 2. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 36.17; 2. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 36.08; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 36.22; 5. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 36.20; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 36.52; 7. McGlynn, Madison Nicole UMTW 36.89; 7. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 36.43.

Breakaway roping: 1. Otoupalik, Callahan NMTC 4.8; 2. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 6.5; 3. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 6.1; 4. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 6.9; 4. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 6.9; 6. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 2.7; 7. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 2.8; 7. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 2.8; 9. Williams, Kimberly Paige MTSU 2.9.

Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 14.5; 2. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 16.9; 3. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 16.1; 4. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 17.2; 5. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 17.7; 6. Keeley, Jayne Lee Ann NMTC 17.8; 6. Beyer, Leighton J UMTW 8.2; 8. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 8.5; 9. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 17.9.

