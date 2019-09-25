Big Sky Region
At Havre
No. 1
Men’s team scores: Montana State 680, Montana Western 440, Northwest College 335, Miles Community College 310, Dawson Community College 180, Montana State-Northern 160, Montana 110, Providence 100.
Women’s team scores: Montana State 595, Montana 275, Montana Western 275, Montana State-Northern 155, Miles Community College 30.
Men’s all-around: Brant Grisedale, MSU, 280; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 240; Seth Indergard, MSU, 185, Kade Bruno, NWC, 175, Brody Smith, UMW, 150; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 80.
Women’s all-around: Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 350; Ashytn Carlson, UM, 235; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 215; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 195.
Saddle bronc: Brant Grisedale, MSU, 149; Kolby Kittson, MSN, 146; Kade Bruno, NWC, 123; Clancy Glenn, NWC, 65; Logan Nunn, NWC, 54.
Bareback: Shawn Perkins, MSU, 149.
Bull riding: Tristan O’Neal, MSU, 115; Austin Herrera, NWC, 82; Jud Colliness, DCC, 79; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 74; Kade Bruno, NWC, 70; Chanse Switzer, DCC, 47.
Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, MCC, 17.5; Jake Faulkner, MSU, 19.2; Garrett Mussmann, UMW, 19.6; Caleb Berquist, MSU, 20.7; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 20.4; Maclain Cathey, MSU, 22.3; Albert Koenig, MSU, 22.3; Jeremiah Peterson, MSU, 10.3; Jayden Dudoit-Tabilangan, MCC, 24.6.
Steer wrestling: Emmitt Buchanan, MSU, 9.1; Trevin Baumann, MSU, 10.6; Dawson Loewen, MCC, 10.6; Seth Indergard, MSU, 12.3; Austin Whitehouse, UP, 4.0; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 15.7; Kade Bruno, NWC, 6.5.
Team roping: Treygan Olson-Brett Bartholomew, UMW, 11.2; Ryland Lufkin-Matthew Lesofski, UMW, 12.7; Seth Indergard-Brant Grisedale, MSU, 12.9; Brody Smith-Jes Tews, UMW, 12.9; Jackson Stephens-Kris Anderson, UM, 14.0; Jaret Whitman-Matthew Williams, MSU, 14.7.
Barrel racing: Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 25.8; Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 26.21; Shai McDonald, MSU, 26.65; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 26.74; Tara Hansen, UMW, 26.81; Meagan Harris, UM, 26.86; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 26.95.
Breakaway roping: Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 5.7; Samantha Kerns, MSU, 6.0; Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 6.2; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 2.7; Kassidy Williamson, MSN, 2.9; Shelby Lockie MCC, 2.9; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 2.9.
Goat tying: Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 11.1; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 11.6; Jayne Keeley, MSN, 12.0; Rylee Anderson, MSU, 12.6; Jacee Currin, MSU, 12.6; Hailey Garrison, MSU, 13.2; Emmy Ilgen, UMW, 13.3; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 13.1.
No. 2
Men’s team scores: Northwest College 624, Montana State 353, Montana Western 340, Montana State-Northern 176, Dawson Community College 26, Providence 97.5, Montana 63, Miles Community College 32.
Women’s team scores: Montana State 481.5, Montana 466, Montana State-Northern 283, Montana Western 281.5.
Men’s all-around: Kade Bruno, NWC, 233; Cody Faulkner, MSU, 214; Seth Indergard, MSU, 204.5; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 120; Matthew Lesofski, UMW, 82; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 82.
Women’s all-around: Meagan Harris, UM, 242.5; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 236; Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 223.5; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 195; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 177; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 158; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 157; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 128.5; Emmy Ilgen, UMW, 91.5.
Saddle bronc: Clancy Glenn, NWC, 78; Kade Bruno, NWC, 71; Cody Faulkner, MSU, 54; Logan Nunn, NWC, 48.
Bareback: Shawn Perkins, MSU, 80; Calder Peterson, DCC, 76; Brody Smith, UMW, 60; Brody Shaffer, UP, 60; Liam Marshall, MSN, 48.
Bull riding: Tristan O’Neal, MSU, 74; Justin Ketzenberg, NWC, 69; Kade Bruno, NWC, 66; Jordan Paddock, NWC, 63.
Tie-down roping: Alonzo Skunk Cap, UMW, 8.6; Jeremiah Peterson, MSU, 9.1; Levi Delamarter, MSU, 9.8; Edward Ramirez, UMW, 9.8; Seth Indergard, MSU, 10.0; Matthew Lesofski, UMW, 10.1; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 10.4; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 11.5.
Steer wrestling: Seth Indergard, MSU, 4.1; Jake Faulkner, MSU, 4.1; Cody Faulkner, MSU, 4.5; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 5.1; Chantz Popelier, NWC, 5.2; Jackson Stephens, UM, 5.5; Isaiah Naauao-Asing, MCC, 5.7; Kris Anderson, UM, 6.2.
Team roping: Treyan Olson-Brett Bartholomew, UMW, 5.4; Will Powell-Trevin Baumann, MSU, 6.6; Mikenna Schauer-Kade Christianson, MSN, 6.8; Shelby Rasmusssen-Clay Johnson, MSU, 7.3; Jaret Whitman-Matthew Williams, MSU, 8.0; Sadee Hurst-Lindsey Pulsipher, 9.8; Ryland Lufkin-Matthew Lesofski, UMW, 11.7; Kayla Schmiedeke-Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 12.4.
Barrel racing: Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 13.18; Meagan Harris, UM, 13.26; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 13.27; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 13.28; Olivia Grimsley, UMW, 13.28; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 13.29; Maggie Lund, UMW, 13.41; Emmy Ilgen, UMW, 13.43.
Breakaway roping: Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 2.5; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 2.6; Meagan Harris, UM, 2.6; Emmy Ilgen, UMW, 2.7; Savanna Bolich, MSU, 2.7; Elizabeth French, MSU, 2.8; Shelby Rasmusssen, MSU, 2.8; Mikayla Witter, UMW, 2.9.
Goat tying: Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 5.5; Jayne Keeley, MSN, 5.8; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 5.9; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 6.1; Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 6.1; Kassidy Williamson, MSN, 6.2; Hannah Vogel, MSU, 6.3; Madison Brenner, MSU, 6.6.
