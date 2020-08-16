Darby rodeo
Final results
Bareback riding: Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, 81, $695.13; Ty Owens, Townsend, 78, $531.57; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 76, $337.34; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 76, $337.34; Cooper Cooke, Victor, 74.
Saddle bronc riding: Alan Gobert, Browning, 87, $814.98; JC DeSaveur, Roberts, 81, $623.22; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 80, $479.40; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 78, $239.70; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 78, $239.70.
Bull riding: Bridger Fitzpatrick, Polson, 87, $695.13; Grey Fitzpatrick, Polson, 85, $531.57; Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, 84, $408.90; Brody Hasenack, Jackson, 83, $265.79; Cole Hould, Havre, 81, $143.12.
Rookie saddle bronc: Cole Trexler, Corvallis, 74, $109.04.
