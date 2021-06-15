Montana High School Rodeo

2021 year-end winners

Boys Cutting: 1. Ryatt Fraser, Fromberg; 2. Roan Burrows, Miles City; 3. Walker Story, Dillon; 4. Colton Turbiville, Rhame, N.D.; 5. Kasey Forum, Nashua.

Girls Cutting: 1. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 2. Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 3. Harley Meged, Miles City.

Cowhorse: 1. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 2. Rayne Warneke, Great Falls; 3. Walker Story, Dillon; 4. Harley Meged, Miles City; 5. Erin McGinley, Bozeman.

Goat tying: 1. Haven Wolstein, Helena; 2. Erin McGinley, Bozeman; 3. Murphy Gaasch, Dillon; 4. Mylee Welch, Joliet; 5. Kassidy Dunagan, Whitehall.

Steer Wrestling: 1. T.J. Sigman, Dillon; 2. Cole Detton, Great Falls; 3. Sam Petersen, Helena; 4. Chance Story, Dillon; 5. Jack Cornwell, Glasgow.

Bareback: 1. Sam Petersen, Helena; 2. Will Norstrom, East Helena; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena; 4. Spur Owens, Helena; 5. Ty Owens, Helena.

Pole Bending: 1. Lexi Murer, Bigfork; 2. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 3. Rachel Ward, Philipsburg; 4. Kate Wiening, Belgrade; 5. McKenna Schroeder, Roscoe.

Saddle Bronc: 1. Garrett Cunningham, Broadus; 2. Cole Trexler, Corvallis; 3. Quanah Glade, Miles City; 4. Payton Kuntz, Miles City; 5. Kyler Afrank, Baker.

Tie Down: 1. Zane Schroeder, Roscoe; 2. Taten Erickson, Hobson; 3. Cash Trexler, Corvallis; 4. Cole Helm, Miles City; 5. Roan Burrows, Miles City.

Breakaway: 1. Haven Wolstein, Helena; 2. Erin McGinley, Bozeman; 3. Murphay Gaasch, Dillon; 4. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 5. Rachel Ward, Philipsburg.

Team Roping: 1. Cash Trexler/Cole Trexler, Corvallis; 2. Holden Meged, Miles City/Trey Fleming, Worden; 3. Gavin Garrison, Glen/Tristen Selzer, Wisdom; 4. Clay Helm/Cole Helm, Miles City; 5. Jayson Carl, Ballantine/Gunnar Plenty, Garryowen.

Barrel Racing: 1. Lacey Lawrence, Jordan; 2. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 3. Alexis McDonald, Gardiner; 4. Laney Johnson, Havre; 5. McKenna Schroeder, Roscoe.

Bull Riding: 1. Trey Knight, Wibaux; 2. Gavin Knutson, Polson; 3. Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson; 4. Devyn Hundley, Darby; 5. Spur Owens, Helena.

All-Around Boy: Taten Erickson, Hobson.

All-Around Girl: Chalee Harms, Miles City.

Rookie Boy All-Around: Cash Trexler, Corvallis

Rookie Girl All-Around: Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber.

2020 state finals awards

All-Around Boys: Roan Burrows, Miles City

All-Around Girls: Chalee Harms, Miles City

Boys Cutting: Roan Burrows, Miles City

Girls Cutting: Chalee Harms, Miles City

Cowhorse: Chalee Harms, Miles City

Pole Bending: Chalee Harms, Miles City

Tie Down: Zane Schroeder, Roscoe

Steer Wrestling: Kyler Afrank, Baker

Barrel Racing: Lacey Lawrence, Jordan

Team Roping: Cole Trexler/Cash Trexler, Corvallis

Goat Tying: Haven Wolstein, Helena

Bareback: Will Norstrom, East Helena

Saddle Bronc: Garrett Cunningham, Broadus

Bull Riding: Gavin Knutson, Polson

Breakaway: Randi Taranto, Bozeman

