Montana PRCA Pro Rodeo Circuit leaders

Note: The Montana PRCA Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals are Jan. 10-12 in Great Falls.

Bareback riding finalists: Tristan Hanson, Dillon, $10,919.33; Deven Reilly, Sheridan, Wyo, 9,905.13; Trevor McAllister, Polson, 7,699.91; Jessy Davis, Power, 6,572.56; Skylar Erickson, Powell, Wyo., 5,142.46; Shawn Perkins, Bozeman, 4,805.16; Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, 4,650.87; Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 3,454.91; Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, 3,229.73; Chase Redfield, Opheim, 2,538.94; Brandley Peabody, Billings, 1,746.80.

Steer wrestling finalists: Ty Erickson, Helena, $11,575.52; Shawn Downing, Saco, 10,090.14; Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, 9,395.08; Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 8,450.45; Will Stovall, Roberts, 8,252.12; Ross Mosher, Augusta, 7,704.39; Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 7,605.99; Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek, 7,233.52; Timmy Sparing, Helena, 7,229.86; Josh Clark, Belgrade, 5,732.38; Luke Gee, Stanford, 5,405.62; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 3,493.71.

Team roping (headers) finalists: Travis Tryan, Billings, $15,716.61; Brady Tryan, Huntley, 14,939.99; Kal Fuller, Bozeman, 11,088.34; Derick Fleming, Worden, 10,579.82; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, 10,494.95; Delon Parker, Worden, 10,383.51; Nolan Conway, Browning, 8,059.20; Ian Austiguy, Gallatin Gateway, 6,480.60; Cody Tew, Belgrade, 5,528.15; Radley Day, Volborg, 5,294.11; Kade Sherwood, Wilson, Texas; 4,910.34; Will Powell, St, Ignatius, 4,370.97.

Team roping (heelers) finalists: Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo, $15,716.61; Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo, 10,5767.92; Brett Fleming, Worden, 10,579.82; Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 10,178.10; Shawn Bird, Cut Bank, 7,748.80; Chase Briggs IV, Cardwell, 6,480.60; Taylor Williams, Volborg, 5,294.11; Kory Mytty, Lolo, 4,910.34; Riley Bailey, St. Ignatius, 4,370.97; Landon Williams, Helena, 4,028.81; Jacob Goddard, Lake Placid, Fla.; 3,025.00; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 2,255.22.

Saddle bronc finalists: Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, $10,477.07; Keenan Rienhardt, Cochrane, Alberta, 7,606.86; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 6,305.58; Travis Nelson, Broadus, 6,087.38; Tanner Hollenback, Dillon, 5,973.31; Sage Newman, Melstone, 5,898.26; Taylen Nelson, Wibaux, 5,045.16; J.C. DeSaveur, Roberts, 2,742.73; Alan Gobert, Browning, 2,690.75; Houston, Brown, Miles City, 2,490.24; Matt Halmes, Cascade, 1,492.22; Gerald Eash, Trego, 1,399.66.

Tie down roping finalists: Bryce Bott, Manhattan, $12,517.88; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 9,873.78; Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 8,085.98; Haven Meged, Miles City, 8,053.35; Logan Hofer, Magrath, Alberta, 7,050.65; Jade Gardner, Winnett, 6,276.16; Ty Hedrick, Jackson, 5,149,09; Trevin, Baumann, Hardin, 4,932.43; Shay Keller, Rockglen, Saskatchewan, 4,926.41; Kevin Peterson, Kilgore, Neb., 4,634.54; Ryan Siemsen, Huntley, 4,206.34; Landon Williams, Helena, 3,359.33.

Barrell racing finalists: Lindsay Kruse, Winston, $21,781.30; Maggie Polonic, Gillette, Wyo., 12,965.70; Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 11,334.68; Brittany Barnett, Joliet, 8,862.37; Lisa Anderson, Bozeman, 6,304.68; Shelby Gill, Helena, 5,762.56; Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 5,722.00; Ashley Day, Volborg, 5,062.18; Milee Dailey, Pray, 5,054.18; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 4,290.96; Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, 4,166.38; Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman, 3,479.03.

Bull riding finalists: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, $24,229.29; Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, Wyo., 18,485.33; Gerald Eash, Trego, 14,733.15; Jayde Murphy, Cut Bank, 11,485.88; Cole Wagner, Valier, 9,723.51; Parker Breding, Edgar, 8,729.96; T'Jay Allen, Harlem, 7,364.03; Luke Gee, Stanford, 5,823.44; Dakota Louis, Browning, 5,436.85; Connor Murnion, Jordan, 4,677.77; Preston Louis, Browning, 1,521.16; Marc Dorendorf, Columbus, 697.95.

All-around finalists: Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, $18,267.69; Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 15,009.01; Bryce Bott, Manhattan, 14,068.57; Nolan Conway, Cut Bank, 13,992.88; Gerald Eash, Trego, 11,367.91; Delon Parker, Worden, 10,835.38; Luke Gee, Stanford, 9,289.09; Jake Nelson, Belgrade, 7,689.32; Landon Williams, Helena, 7,388.14; Jade Gardner, Winnett, 7,116.87.

