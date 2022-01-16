43rd Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
at Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, Great Falls
Saturday
Bareback
Final round: 1. Dantan Bertsch, Tompkins, Sk, 85, $2440.45; 2. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 81.5, $1830.34; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 80.5, $1220.22; 4. Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, 80, $610.11; 5. Brandley Peabody, Pompeys Pillar, 79; 6. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 77.5; 7. George Gillespie, Darby, 75.5; 8. Dalton May, Kalispell, 68; No Score – Calder Peterson, Glentworth, SK.
Average: 1. Caleb Bennett 248 points, $3660.68; 2. Tristan Hansen 247.5 points, $2745.51; 3. Dantan Bertsch 247 points, $1830.34; 4. George Gillespie 225.5 points, $915.17
Year End – 1. Tristen Hansen $22,652.23; 2. Caleb Bennett $18,427.77
NFR Open Qualifiers: Tristen Hansen and Brandley Peabody
Team roping
Final round: 1. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 4.5, $2465.53; 2. Radley Day/Taylor Williams4.7, $1849.14; 3. Travis Stovall/Parker Murnion, 5.5, $1232.76; Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 10.1, $616.38; 5. Wheaton Williams/Zach Schweigert, 10.9; No Times – Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird; Grady Quam/Sid Sporer; Miles Kobold/Jacob Goddard; Brady Tryan/Justin Viles; Cody Tew/Trae Smith; Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine.
Average: 1. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 17.6, $3698.29; 2. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom 26.5, $2773.71; 3/4. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles and Cody Tew/Trae Smith 12.6/2, $462.28 each.
Year End – Header: 1. Brady Tryan $22,349.60; 2. Cody Tew $14,079.48
Year End – Heeler: 1. Justin Viles $23,101.60; 2. Trae Smith $14,079.48
NFR OPEN – Headers – 1. Brady Tryan and Radley Day
NFR OPEN – Heelers - 1. Justin Viles and Taylor Williams
Steer wrestling
Final round: 1. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges 3.6, $2465.52; 2. Ross Mosher, Augusta 3.8, $1849.14; 3. Jaret Whitman, Belgrade, 4.1, $1232.76; 4. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB, 4.2, $616.38; 5/6. Denver Roy, Dalemead, AB and Timmy Sparing, Helena 4.8; 7. Trevin Baumann, Hardin 5.0; 8. Brady Boyce, Lewistown 5.1; 9. Caden Camp, Belgrade 8.4; 10. Ty Erickson, Helena 15.0; No Times – Kyle Callaway and Bridger Chambers
Average: 1. Timmy Sparing 17.1, $3698.28; 2/3. Ross Mosher and Trevin Baumann 17.7, $2311.42; 4. Newt Novich 23.1, $924.57
Year End – 1. Timmy Sparing $15,611.08; 2. Newt Novich $14,080.42
NFR Open: Timmy Sparing and Newt Novich
Saddle bronc
Final round: 1. Chase Brooks, Ramsey, 86.5, $2465.52; 2. Sage Newman, Melstone, 84.5, $1849.14; 3. Travis Nelson, Kinsey, 84, $1232.76; 4. Liam Pauley, Miles City, 83.5, $616.38; 5. Alan Gobert, Browning, 81.5; 6. Houston Brown, Miles City, 80; 7. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 73; No Score – Cree Minkoff; Keenan Reinhardt; Andrew Evejene; JC DeSaveur; and Brand Morgan
Average: 1. Sage Newman 248, $3698.28; 2. Alan Gobert 241.5, $2773.71; 3. Houston Brown 230.5, $1849.14; 4. Connor Murnion 223, $924.57
Year End - 1. Chase Brooks $16,965.65; 2. Sage Newman $16,528.16
NFR OPEN – Chase Brooks and Sage Newman
Tie-down roping
Final round: 1. Jade Gardner, Winnett 9.6, $2465.52; 2. J.C. Crowley, Poplar 9.8, $1849.14; 3. Chad Johnson, Cut Bank 11.0, $1232.76; 4. Caleb Berquist, Bozeman 11.8, $616.38; 5. Landon Williams, Stevensville, TX 12.0; 6. Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose 15.3; 7. Haven Meged, Miles City 16.6; Nolan Conway, Cut Bank 21.4; No Times – Trevin Baumann; Treston Vermandel; Bode Scott; and Caden Camp
Average: 1. Landon Williams 35.2, $3698.28; 2. Chad Johnson 39.4, $2773.71; 3. Haven Meged 40.4, $1849.14; 4. J.C. Crowley 45.5, $924.57
Year End – 1. Caleb Berquist $25,068.84; 2. Landon Williams $16,194.24
NFR OPEN: Caleb Berquist and Landon Williams
Breakaway roping
Final round: 1. Jacey Fortier, Billings 2.9, $1435.47; 2. Cadee Williams, Stevensville, TX 3.0, $1076.60; 3. Tracey Bolich, Belgrade 3.3, $717.73; 4. Celie Salmond, Wolf Creek 3.6, $358.86; 5. Sammy Jo Bird, Browning 4.0; 6. Shelby Rasmussen, Bozeman 4.3; 7. Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek 13.1; 8. Megan Small, Busby 13.3; No Times – Callahan Outoupalik; Anna Callaway; Joey Williams; Sarah Verhelst.
Average: 1. Cadee Williams 8.4, $2153.20; 2. Celie Salmond 10.0, $1614.90; 3. Shelby Rasmussen 20.4, $1076.60; 4. Megan Small 28.2, $538.30
Year End – 1. Joey Williams $17,691.55; 2. Jacey Fortier $14,097.46
NFR OPEN: Joey Williams and Cadee Williams
Barrel racing
Final round: 1. Brittney Barnett, Stevensville, TX 12.97, $2,643.23; 2. Tia Murphy, Cut Bank 13.05, $1982.42; 3. Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks 13.23, $1321.61; 4. Abigail Knight, Charlo 13.24, $660.80; 5. Ashley Day, Volborg 13.31; 6. Lindsay Kruse, Roberts 13.44; 7. Callahan Tryan, Huntley 13.48; 8. Erin Williams, Alzada 13.63; 9. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, 17.67; 10. Taylour Russell, Conrad 18.22; 11. Teri Kaye Kirkland, Shepherd 18.35; 12. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell 23.99
Average: 1. Brittney Barnett 38.89, $3,964.84; 2. Abigail Knight 39.59, $2973.63; 3. Ashley Day 40.05, $1982.42; 4. Tia Murphy 44.63, $991.21
Year End – 1. Brittney Barnett $20,031.54; 2. Margaret Poloncic $17,596.59
NFR OPEN: Brittney Barnett and Margaret Poloncic
Bull riding
Final round: 1. Bo Vocu, Ashland 84 and Cole Wagner, Valier 84, $2362.79 each; 3. Cole Hould, Havre 79.5, $1438.22; No Score – Connor Murnion; Caleb McMillan; Wylee Hurst; Brett Fitzpatrick; Preston Louis; Tristan O’Neal; Justin Ketzenberg; Kobe Whitford; and Beau Nordahl
Average: 1. Cole Hould 164.5, $3698.28; 2. Caleb McMillan 151, $2773.71; 3. Kobe Whitford 88.5/1, $1849.14; 4 (split) Bo Vocu and Cole Wagner 84/1, $462.28 each.
Year End – 1. Cole Wagner $26,469.01; 2. Cole Hould $18,945.53
NFR OPEN: Cole Wagner and Cole Hould
Year End All Around: 1. Caden Camp $34,033.40; 2. Caleb Berquist $30,890.34
Circuit Finals All Around: 1. Caden Camp $4,314.67; 2. Trevin Baumann $4,160.56
