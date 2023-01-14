Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

at Great Falls

Results through Friday

Bareback: First round: 1. Trevar McAllister, 86.5, $2,440; 2. Caleb Bennett, 85, $1,830; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, 82, $1,220; 4. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $610. Second round: 1. (tie) Caleb Bennett, and Ty Owens, 86 points, $2,135 each; 3. Tyler Nelson, 79, $1,220; 4. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Brice Patterson, 78, $305 each. Average leaders: 1. Caleb Bennett, 171 points on two head; 2. Trevar McAllister, 163.5; 3. Ty Owens, 160; 4. Tristan Hansen, 159.5; 5. Brice Patterson, 156.5; 6. Calder Peterson, 155; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $2,440; 2. Caden Camp, 4.6, $1,830; 3. Jake Nelson, 5.0, $1,220; 4. Luke Gee, 5.2, $610. Second round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.0, $2,440; 2. Newt Novich, 4.7, $1,830; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 5.2, $1,220; 4. Jake Nelson, 5.3, $610. Average leaders: 1. Ty Erickson, 8.2 seconds on two head; 2. Jake Nelson, 10.3; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 10.6; 4. Newt Novich, 12.2; 5. (tie) Luke Gee and Ross Mosher, 13.0 each; no other qualified runs.

Team roping: First round: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.6, $2,440 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $1,830; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 5.9, $1,220; 4. (tie) Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 6.0, $305 each. Second round: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 4.4, $2,440 each; 2. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.3, $1,830; 3. (tie) Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.6, $610 each. Average leaders: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 11.2 seconds on two head; 2. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 11.3; 3. Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 11.4; 4. Miles Kobold/Justin Viles, 11.6; 5. Caleb Berquist/Landon Williams, 13.3; 6. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 14.5; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Jesse Kruse, 80, $2,135 each; 3. (tie) Alan Gobert and Keenan Reinhardt, 76, $915 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Alan Gobert, 78, $2,135 each; 3. Jesse Kruse, 72, $1,220; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Josh Davison, 158 points on two head; 2. Alan Gobert, 154; 3. Jesse Kruse, 152; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 76 on one head; 5. Qwint Stroh, 74; 6. Cree Minkoff, 69; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. J.C. Crowley, 8.7, $2,440; 2. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Shay Keller, 9.6, $1,220; 4. (tie) Haven Meged and Landon Williams, 10.4, $305 each. Second round: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 8.8, $2,440; 2. Caleb Berquist, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Haven Meged, 9.3, $1,220; 4. Jade Gardner, 10.1, $610. Average leaders: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 17.9 seconds on two head; 2. Haven Meged, 19.7; 3. Shay Keller, 20.7; 4. Corbin Fisher, 21.8; 5. Bode Scott, 22.7; 6. Caleb Berquist, 23.5; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Abigail Knight, 13.02, $2,440; 2. Cierra Erickson, 13.10, $1,830; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 13.32, $1,220; 4. Heather Crowley, 13.38, $610. Second round: 1. Abigail Knight, 12.91, $2,440; 2. Ashley Day, 13.05, $1,830; 3. Brittney Sporer, 13.11, $1,220; 4. Hailey Garrison, 13.23, $610. Average leaders: 1. Abigail Knight, 25.93 seconds on two head; 2. Cierra Erickson, 26.40; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 26.77; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 27.24; 5. Ashley Day, 31.09; 6. Heather Crowley, 31.25; no other qualified runs.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Hawk Whitt, 85.5, $2,440; 2. Parker Breding, 83, $1,830; 3. Connor Murnion, 82, $1,220; 4. Clayton Haverland, 68, $610. * Second round: 1. Hawk Whitt, 89, $6,099; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Hawk Whitt, 174.5 points on two head; 2. Parker Breding, 83 on one head; 3. Connor Murnion, 82; 4. Clayton Haverland, 68; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

