Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
at Great Falls
Results through Friday
Bareback: First round: 1. Trevar McAllister, 86.5, $2,440; 2. Caleb Bennett, 85, $1,830; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, 82, $1,220; 4. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $610. Second round: 1. (tie) Caleb Bennett, and Ty Owens, 86 points, $2,135 each; 3. Tyler Nelson, 79, $1,220; 4. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Brice Patterson, 78, $305 each. Average leaders: 1. Caleb Bennett, 171 points on two head; 2. Trevar McAllister, 163.5; 3. Ty Owens, 160; 4. Tristan Hansen, 159.5; 5. Brice Patterson, 156.5; 6. Calder Peterson, 155; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $2,440; 2. Caden Camp, 4.6, $1,830; 3. Jake Nelson, 5.0, $1,220; 4. Luke Gee, 5.2, $610. Second round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.0, $2,440; 2. Newt Novich, 4.7, $1,830; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 5.2, $1,220; 4. Jake Nelson, 5.3, $610. Average leaders: 1. Ty Erickson, 8.2 seconds on two head; 2. Jake Nelson, 10.3; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 10.6; 4. Newt Novich, 12.2; 5. (tie) Luke Gee and Ross Mosher, 13.0 each; no other qualified runs.
Team roping: First round: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.6, $2,440 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $1,830; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 5.9, $1,220; 4. (tie) Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 6.0, $305 each. Second round: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 4.4, $2,440 each; 2. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.3, $1,830; 3. (tie) Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.6, $610 each. Average leaders: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 11.2 seconds on two head; 2. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 11.3; 3. Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 11.4; 4. Miles Kobold/Justin Viles, 11.6; 5. Caleb Berquist/Landon Williams, 13.3; 6. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 14.5; no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Jesse Kruse, 80, $2,135 each; 3. (tie) Alan Gobert and Keenan Reinhardt, 76, $915 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Alan Gobert, 78, $2,135 each; 3. Jesse Kruse, 72, $1,220; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Josh Davison, 158 points on two head; 2. Alan Gobert, 154; 3. Jesse Kruse, 152; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 76 on one head; 5. Qwint Stroh, 74; 6. Cree Minkoff, 69; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. J.C. Crowley, 8.7, $2,440; 2. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Shay Keller, 9.6, $1,220; 4. (tie) Haven Meged and Landon Williams, 10.4, $305 each. Second round: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 8.8, $2,440; 2. Caleb Berquist, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Haven Meged, 9.3, $1,220; 4. Jade Gardner, 10.1, $610. Average leaders: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 17.9 seconds on two head; 2. Haven Meged, 19.7; 3. Shay Keller, 20.7; 4. Corbin Fisher, 21.8; 5. Bode Scott, 22.7; 6. Caleb Berquist, 23.5; no other qualified runs.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Abigail Knight, 13.02, $2,440; 2. Cierra Erickson, 13.10, $1,830; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 13.32, $1,220; 4. Heather Crowley, 13.38, $610. Second round: 1. Abigail Knight, 12.91, $2,440; 2. Ashley Day, 13.05, $1,830; 3. Brittney Sporer, 13.11, $1,220; 4. Hailey Garrison, 13.23, $610. Average leaders: 1. Abigail Knight, 25.93 seconds on two head; 2. Cierra Erickson, 26.40; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 26.77; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 27.24; 5. Ashley Day, 31.09; 6. Heather Crowley, 31.25; no other qualified runs.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Hawk Whitt, 85.5, $2,440; 2. Parker Breding, 83, $1,830; 3. Connor Murnion, 82, $1,220; 4. Clayton Haverland, 68, $610. * Second round: 1. Hawk Whitt, 89, $6,099; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Hawk Whitt, 174.5 points on two head; 2. Parker Breding, 83 on one head; 3. Connor Murnion, 82; 4. Clayton Haverland, 68; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.