43rd Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
Thursday
First round
Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, Great Falls
Bareback: 1/2/3. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis; Dalton May, Kalispell; Dantan Bertsch, Tompkins, 83, $1830.33 each; 4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 80, $610.11; No Score: Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena; Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River; George Gillespie, Darby; Calder Peterson, Glentworth, SK; and Brandley Peabody, Pompeys Pillar. Notified Turn Out - Richmond Champion and Clint Laye
Team roping: 1. Wheaton Williams, Big Horn, WY/Zach Schweigert, Livingston, 5.8, $2465.53; 2. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Trae Smith, Georgetown, ID, 5.9, $1849.14; 3. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Ike Folsom, Dillon, 6.0, $1232.76; 4. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, Volborg, 6.9, $616.38; 5. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Justin Viles, Cody, WY, 7.5; 6. Ian Austiguy, Gallatin Gateway/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 9.0; 7. Travis Strovall, Shepherd/Parker Murnion, Miles City, 11.3; 8. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, Cut Bank, 13.9; No Times - Grady Quan/Sid Sporer; Miles Kobold/Jacob Goddard; Caden Camp/Delon Parker; Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ross Mosher, Augusta, 4.6, $2465.52; 2. Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 5.0, $1849.14; 3. Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek, 5.3, $1232.76; 4. Timmy Sparing, Helena, 5.6, $616.38; 5. Ty Erickson, Helena, 6.4; 6. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, 13.7; Brady Boyce, Lewistown, 15.3; No Times – Jaret Whitman, Belgrade; Denver Roy, Dalemead, AB; Caden Camp, Belgrade; Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB; Bridger Chambers, Stevensville.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, Ramsey, 83.5, $2465.52; 2. Sage Newman, Melstone, 82, $1849.14; 3. Alan Gobert, Browning, 81, $1232.76; 4. Travis Nelson, Kinsey, 80, $616.38; 5. Houston Brown, Miles City, 75; 6/7/8. Connor Murnion, Jordan; Cree Minkoff, Billings; Keenan Reinhardt, White Sulphur, 75 points; 9. Andrew Evjene, Two Dot 68; J.C. DeSaveur, Roberts, 64; No Score – Brand Morgan and Liam Pauley.
Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Berquist, Bozeman, 10.3, $2465.52; 2. Haven Meged, Miles City, 11.2, $1849.14; 3. Landon Williams, Weatherford, TX, 12.9, $1232.76; 4. Chad Johnson, Cut Bank, 16.3, $616.38; 5. Trevin Bauman, Hardin, 16.5; 6. Bode Scott, Custer, 16.8; 7. Treston Vermandel, Shepherd, 17.3; 8. Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 20.0; 9. Caden Camp, Belgrade, 21.3; 10. J.C. Crowley, Poplar, 21.5; 11. Jade Gardner, Winnett, 22.8; No Time – Nolan Conway, Cut Bank.
Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, Stevensville, TX, 12.98, $2643.23; 2. Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, 13.19, $1982.42; 3. Abigail Knight, Charlo, 13.27, $1321.61; 4. Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 13.48, $660.80; 5. Ashley Day, Volborg, 13.52; 6. Terri Kaye Kirkland, Shepherd, 13.65; 7. Taylour Russell, Conrad, 18.23; 8. Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 18.36; 9. Erin Williams, Alzada, 18.45; 10. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, 21.50; 11. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, WY 23.00; No Time - Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks.
Bull riding: 1. Cole Hould, Havre, 85, $3390.09; 2. Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, WA, 82, $2773.71; No Score - Cole Wagner; Connor Murnion; Wylee Hurst; Brett Fitzpatrick; Preston Louis; Tristan O’Neal; Justin Ketzenberg; Kobe Whitford; Bo Vocu; Beau Nordahl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.