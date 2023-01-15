Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
Great Falls, Jan. 12-14
All-around cowboy: Caleb Berquist, $4,574, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: First round: 1. Trevar McAllister, 86.5, $2,440; 2. Caleb Bennett, 85, $1,830; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, 82, $1,220; 4. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $610. Second round: 1. (tie) Caleb Bennett, and Ty Owens, 86, $2,135 each; 3. Tyler Nelson, 79, $1,220; 4. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Brice Patterson, 78, $305 each. Third round: 1. Tucker Zingg, 88, $2,440; 2. Tristan Hansen, 83, $1,830; 3. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Brice Patterson, 82, $915 each. Average: 1. Caleb Bennett, 253 points on three head, $3,660; 2. Trevar McAllister, 243.5, $2,745; 3. Tristan Hansen, 242.5, $1,830; 4. Brice Patterson, 238.5, $915.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $2,440; 2. Caden Camp, 4.6, $1,830; 3. Jake Nelson, 5.0, $1,220; 4. Luke Gee, 5.2, $610. Second round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.0, $2,440; 2. Newt Novich, 4.7, $1,830; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 5.2, $1,220; 4. Jake Nelson, 5.3, $610. Third round: 1. (tie) Jake Nelson and Newt Novich, 4.0, $2,135 each; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 4.3, $1,220; 4. Ty Erickson, 4.5, $610. Average: 1. Ty Erickson, 12.7 seconds on three head, $3,660; 2. Jake Nelson, 14.3, $2,745; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 14.9, $1,830; 4. Newt Novich, 16.2, $915.
Team roping: First round: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.6, $2,440 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $1,830; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 5.9, $1,220; 4. (tie) Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 6.0, $305 each. Second round: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 4.4, $2,440 each; 2. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.3, $1,830; 3. (tie) Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.6, $610 each. Third round: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 3.8, $2,440 each; 2. Radley Day/Jared Bilby, 4.5, $1,830; 3. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 4.7, $1,220; 4. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 9.3, $610. Average: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 18.3 seconds on three head, $3,660 each; 2. Miles Kobold/Justin Viles, 21.8, $2,745; 3. Caleb Berquist/Landon Williams, 23.3, $1,830; 4. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 30.4, $915.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Jesse Kruse, 80, $2,135 each; 3. (tie) Alan Gobert and Keenan Reinhardt, 76, $915 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Alan Gobert, 78, $2,135 each; 3. Jesse Kruse, 72, $1,220; no other qualified rides. Third round: 1. Jesse Kruse, 83, $2,440; 2. Qwint Stroh, 80, $1,830; 3. Keenan Reinhardt, 73, $1,220; 4. Josh Davison, 71, $610. Average: 1. Jesse Kruse, 235 points on three head, $3,660; 2. Josh Davison, 229, $2,745; 3. Alan Gobert, 220, $1,830; 4. Qwint Stroh, 154 on two head, $915.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. J.C. Crowley, 8.7, $2,440; 2. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Shay Keller, 9.6, $1,220; 4. (tie) Haven Meged and Landon Williams, 10.4, $305 each. Second round: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 8.8, $2,440; 2. Caleb Berquist, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Haven Meged, 9.3, $1,220; 4. Jade Gardner, 10.1, $610. Third round: 1. Haven Meged, 9.1, $2,440; 2. (tie) Dillon Hahnkamp and Ty Hedrick, 9.4, $1,525 each; 4. Landon Williams, 10.7, $610. Average: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 27.3 seconds on three head, $3,660; 2. Haven Meged, 28.8, $2,745; 3. Shay Keller, 33.1, $1,830; 4. Caleb Berquist, 34.6, $915.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Abigail Knight, 13.02, $2,440; 2. Cierra Erickson, 13.10, $1,830; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 13.32, $1,220; 4. Heather Crowley, 13.38, $610. Second round: 1. Abigail Knight, 12.91, $2,440; 2. Ashley Day, 13.05, $1,830; 3. Brittney Sporer, 13.11, $1,220; 4. Hailey Garrison, 13.23, $610. Third round: 1. Ashley Day, 12.81, $2,440; 2. Maggie Poloncic, 12.98, $1,830; 3. Heather Crowley, 13.00, $1,220; 4. Abigail Knight, 13.02, $610. Average: 1. Abigail Knight, 38.95 seconds on three head, $3,660; 2. Cierra Erickson, 39.52, $2,745; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 39.75, $1,830; 4. Ashley Day, 43.90, $915.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Hawk Whitt, 85.5, $2,440; 2. Parker Breding, 83, $1,830; 3. Connor Murnion, 82, $1,220; 4. Clayton Haverland, 68, $610. * Second round: 1. Hawk Whitt, 89, $6,099; no other qualified rides. * Third round: 1. Cole Hould, 75, $6,099; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Hawk Whitt, 174.5 points on two head, $3,660; 2. Parker Breding, 83 on one head, $2,745; 3. Connor Murnion, 82, $1,830; 4. Cole Hould, 75, $915. *(all totals include ground money).
