41st Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
Second round results
Saturday
at Great Falls
Bareback: 1. Jessy Davis, Power, 88 points on J Bar J’s Straight Jacket, $2318.88; 2. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, 84, $1739.16; 3. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 79, $1159.44; 4. Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, 76, $579.72; 5. Shawn Perkins, Belgrade, 73; 6. Bandley Peabody, Billings, 72; 7. Devan Reilly, Sheridan, WY, 63; No Score – Chase Redfield, Opheim; Trevar McAllister, Polson; and Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, SK. Average: 1. Jesse Davis 172; 2. Wyatt Bloom 164; 3. Tristan Hansen 159; 4. Buck Lunak 154
Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Sid Sporer, Cody, WY 6.3, $2356.49 each; 2. Radley Day, Volborg/Taylor Williams, Volborg, 7.2, $1767.37; 3. Kade Sherwood, Wilson, TX /Kory Mytty, Lolo 11.4, $1178.24; 4. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 15.7, $589.12; No Time – Will Powell, St. Ignatius/Riley Bailey, St. Igantius; Ian Austiguy, Gallatin Gateway/Chase Briggs, IV, Cardwell; Delon Parker, Worden/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY; Kal Fuller, Bozeman/Jacob Goddard, Lake Placid, FL; Derick & Brett Fleming, Worden; Cody Tew, Belgrade/Landon Williams, Helena; Nolan Conway, Cut Bank/Shawn Bird, Cut Bank; Travis Tryan, Billings/Justin Viles, Cody, WY. Average: 1. Radley Day & Taylor Williams 13.4; 2. Dustin Bird & Sid Sporer 13.5; 3. Brady Tryan & Sam Levine 20.9; 4. Kade Sherwood & Kory Mytty 22.5
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, Helena, 3.6, $2356.48; 2. Luke Gee, Stanford, 4.1, $1767.36; 3. Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 4.2, $1178.24; 4. Ross Mosher, Augusta, 4.4, $589.12; 5. Will Stovall, Roberts, 5.0; 6. Bode Scott, Custer, 5.1; 7. Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 5.7; No Time – Josh Clark, Belgrade; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt; Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek; Newt Novich, Twin Bridges; and Shawn Downing, Saco. Average: 1. Ty Erickson 6.9; 2. Ross Mosher 8.0; 3. Will Powell 9.2; 4. Luke Gee 9.4
Saddle bronc: 1. Houston Brown, Miles City, 79 points on Kesler Championship Rodeo’s Copper Cat, $2356.48; 2. Sage Newman, Melstone, 73, $1767.36; 3. Gerald Eash, Trego, 72, $1178.24; 4. Alan Gobert, Browning, 66, $589.12; 5/6. Travis Nelson, Broadus & Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, 62; No Score – J.C. DeSaveur, Roberts; Taylen Nelson, Wibaux; Tanner Hollenback, Dillon; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot; Keenan Reinhardt, Cochrane, AB; and Matt Halmes, Cascade. Average: 1. Houston Brown 158; 2. Jesse Kruse 147.5; 3. Gerald Eash 147; 4. Alan Gobert 140
Tie-down roping: 1. Haven Meged, Miles City, 8.6, $2356.48; 2. Jade Gardner, Winnett, 8.7, $1767.36; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 10.3, $1178.24; 4. Kevin Peterson, Kilgore, NE 10.7, $589.12; 5. Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 10.9; 6. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 11.2; 7/8. Shay Keller, Rockglen, SK and Bryce Bott, Manhatten; 9. Ryan Seimsen, Worden, 12.6; 10. Logan Hofer, Magrath, AB, 15.9; 11. Landon Williams, Helena, 17.2; No Time – Ty Hedrick, Jackson. Average: 1. Haven Meged 18.6; 2. Jade Gardner 18.8; 3. Hank Hollenbeck 20.9; 4. Shay Keller 21.0
Barrel racing: 1. Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman, 13.11, $2356.48; 2. Ashley Day, Volborg, 13.36; $1767.36; 3. Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, 13.37, $1178.24; 4. Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 13.40, $589.12; 5. Lisa Anderson, Bozeman, 13.42; 6. Shelby Gill, Helena, 13.53; 7. Milee Dailey, Pray, 13.56; 8. Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 13.61; 9. Casey Wagner, Joliet, 13.64; 10. Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell 13.86; 11. Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 18.19; 12. Brittney Barnett, Joliet 27.92. Average: 1. Tara Stimpson 26.68; 2. Shelby Gill 26.93; 3. Milee Dailey 27.08; 4. Casey Wagner 27.16
Bull riding: 1. Dakota Louis, Browning, 84 points on Kesler Championship Rodeo’s Ivy League, $3240.16; 2. Luke Gee, Stanford, 76, $2651.04; No Score – Marc Dorendorf, Columbus; Preston Louis, Browning; T’Jay Allen, Harlem; Cole Wagner, Valier; Jayde Murphy, Cut Bank; Gerald Eash, Trego; Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, WY; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson; and Connor Murnion, Jordan. Average: 1. Dakota Louis 154/2; 2. Preson Louis 84/1; 3. Connor Murnion 82/1; 4. Luke Gee 76/1
