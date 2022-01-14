Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

at Great Falls, Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena

Second round, Friday

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 87.5, $2440.45; 2. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 86, $1830.34; 3. Dantan Bertsch, Tompkins, SK, 79, $1220.22; 4. George Gillespie, Darby, 76, $610.11; 5. Brandley Peabody, Pompeys Pillar, 70; 6. Calder Peterson, Glentworth, SK, 69; 7. Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, 68; 8. Dalton May, Kalispell, 66; No score – Kaleb Norstrom. Average: 1. Caleb Bennett 170.5; 2. Tristan Hansen 166; 3. Dantan Bertsch 162; 4. George Gillespie 150

Team roping: 1/2. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson and Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 5.0, $2157.336 each; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.1, $1232.76; 4. Grady Quam/Sid Sporer, 5.4, $616.38; 5. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 6.0; 6. Cody Tew/Trae Smith 6.7; 7. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom 10.4; 8/9. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird and Caden Camp/Delon Parker 10.7; 10. Miles Kobold/Jacob Goddard 11.2; 11. Wheaton Williams/Zach Schweigert 11.5; No Time – Travis Stovall/Parker Murnion. Average: 1/2. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles and Cody Tew/Trae Smith 12.6; 3. Radley Day/Taylor Williams 12.9; 4. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine 14.0

Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, Helena, 4.0, $2465.52; 2. Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek, 4.3, $1849.14; 3. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, 4.6, $1232.76; 4. Denver Roy, Dalemead, AB, 5.1, $616.38; 5. Brady Boyce, Lewistown, 5.2; 6. Jaret Whitman, Belgrade, 5.5; 7. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, 5.8; 8. Timmy Sparing, Helena, 6.7; 9. Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 7.7; 10. Rosh Mosher, Augusta, 9.3; 11. Caden Camp, Belgrade, 10.7; 12. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB, 14.0. Average: 1. Kyle Callaway 9.6; 2. Ty Erickson, 10.4; 3. Timmy Sparing 12.3; 4. Trevin Baumann 12.7

Saddle bronc: 1. Sage Newman, Melstone 81.5, $2465.52; 2. Alan Gobert, Browning, 79, $1849.14; 3. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 76, $1232.76; 4(split). Houston Brown, Miles City and Liam Pauley, Miles City, 75.5, $308.19 each; No Score – Chase Brooks, Cree Minkoff, Keenan Reinhardt, Andrew Evjene, JC DeSaveur, Brand Morgan and Travis Nelson. Average: 1. Sage Newman 163.5; 2. Alan Gobert 160; 3. Houston Brown 150.5; 4. Connor Murnion 150

Tie-down roping: 1. Landon Williams, Weatherford, TX, 10.3, $2465.52; 2. Caden Camp, Belgrade, 10.6, $1849.14; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 10.9, $1232.76; 4. Chad Johnson, Cut Bank, 12.1, $616.38; 5. Haven Meged, 12.6; 6/7. Trevin Baumann, Hardin and J.C. Crowley, Poplar 14.2; 8. Bode Scott, Custer, 16.2; 9. Nolan Conway, Cut Bank, 20.2; Jade Gardner, Winnett, 22.1; No Times – Caleb Berquist and Treston Vermandel. Average: 1. Landon Williams 23.2; 2. Haven Meged 23.8; 3. Chad Johnson 28.4; 4. Trevin Baumann 30.7

Breakaway roping: Round 1 – 1. Cadee Williams, Belgrade, 2.4, $1435.47; 2. Joey Williams, Volborg, 2.6, $1076.60; 3. Megan Small, Busby, 2.7, $717.73; 4. Jacey Fortier, Billings, 2.9, $358.86; 5. Celie Salmond, Wolf Creek, 3.4; 6. Sarah Verhelst, Pryor 3.5; 7. Shelby Rasmussen, Bozeman, 12.4; No Times-Anna Callaway, Sammy Jo Bird, Whitney Levine, Tracey Bolich. Round 2- 1. Callahan Otoupalik, Arlee, 2.2, $1435.47; 2. Anna Callaway, Billings, 2.7, $1076.60; 3/4. Cadee Williams, Belgrade, 3.0, $538.29; 3/4.Celie Salmond, Wolf Creek, 3.0, $538.29, 5. Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.1; 6. Shelby Rasmussen, Bozeman, 3.7; 7. Megan Small, Busby, 12.2; No Times-Sammy Jo Bird, Joey Williams, Sarah Verhelst, Jacey Fortier, and Tracey Bolich. Average: 1. Cadee Williams 5.4; 2. Celie Salmond 6.4; 3. Megan Small 14.9; 4. Shelby Rasmussen 16.1

 Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, Stevensville, TX, 12.94, $2643.23; 2. Abigail Knight, Charlo, 13.08, $1982.42; 3. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, 13.11, $1321.61; 4 (Split) Ashley Day, Volborg and Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 13.22, $330.40 each; 5. Taylour Russell, Conrad, 13.40; 6. Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, 18.20; 7. Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 18.35; 8. Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 15.86; 9. Terri Kaye Kirkland, Shepherd, 19.07; 10. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, 23.49; 11. Erin Williams, Alzada, 23.78. Average: 1. Brittney Barnett 25.92; 2. Abigail Knight 26.35; 3. Ashley Day 26.74; 4. Lindsay Kruse 31.39

Bull riding: 1. Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 88.5, $2670.98; 2. Preston Louis, Browning, 77, $2054.60; 3. Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, WA 69, $1438.22; No Scores – Cole Wagner; Connor Murnion; Wylee Hurst; Cole Hould; Brett Fitzpatrick; Tristan O’Neal; Justin Ketzenberg; Bo Vocu; and Beau Nordahl. Average: 1. Caleb McMillan 151; 2. 88.5; 3. Cole Hould 85; 4. Preston Louis 77

