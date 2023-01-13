Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

at Great Falls

Thursday

First performance

Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 86.5, $2,440; 2. Caleb Bennett, 85, $1,830; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, 82, $1,220; 4. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $610.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $2,440; 2. Caden Camp, 4.6, $1,830; 3. Jake Nelson, 5.0, $1,220; 4. Luke Gee, 5.2, $610.

Team roping: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.6, $2,440 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $1,830; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 5.9, $1,220; 4. (tie) Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 6.0, $305 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Jesse Kruse, 80, $2,135 each; 3. (tie) Alan Gobert and Keenan Reinhardt, 76, $915 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. J.C. Crowley, 8.7, $2,440; 2. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Shay Keller, 9.6, $1,220; 4. (tie) Haven Meged and Landon Williams, 10.4, $305 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Abigail Knight, 13.02, $2,440; 2. Cierra Erickson, 13.10, $1,830; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 13.32, $1,220; 4. Heather Crowley, 13.38, $610.

Bull riding: 1. Hawk Whitt, 85.5, $2,440; 2. Parker Breding, 83, $1,830; 3. Connor Murnion, 82, $1,220; 4. Clayton Haverland, 68, $610.

Tags

Load comments