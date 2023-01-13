Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
at Great Falls
Thursday
First performance
Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 86.5, $2,440; 2. Caleb Bennett, 85, $1,830; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, 82, $1,220; 4. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $610.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $2,440; 2. Caden Camp, 4.6, $1,830; 3. Jake Nelson, 5.0, $1,220; 4. Luke Gee, 5.2, $610.
Team roping: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.6, $2,440 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $1,830; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 5.9, $1,220; 4. (tie) Miles Kobold/Justin Viles and Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 6.0, $305 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Josh Davison, and Jesse Kruse, 80, $2,135 each; 3. (tie) Alan Gobert and Keenan Reinhardt, 76, $915 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. J.C. Crowley, 8.7, $2,440; 2. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.1, $1,830; 3. Shay Keller, 9.6, $1,220; 4. (tie) Haven Meged and Landon Williams, 10.4, $305 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Abigail Knight, 13.02, $2,440; 2. Cierra Erickson, 13.10, $1,830; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 13.32, $1,220; 4. Heather Crowley, 13.38, $610.
Bull riding: 1. Hawk Whitt, 85.5, $2,440; 2. Parker Breding, 83, $1,830; 3. Connor Murnion, 82, $1,220; 4. Clayton Haverland, 68, $610.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.