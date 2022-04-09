Montana State Spring Rodeo No. 1
Friday
at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
Men's team scores: Northwest College 720, Montana State 620.
Women's team scores: Montana State 645, MSU-Northern 185.
Men's all-around: Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 280.
Women's all-around: Jacee Currin, Montana State, 285.
Average
Saddle bronc: Garrett Cunningham, MSUN, 127/2.
Steer wrestling: Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 10.9; Timothy Sigman, UMTW, 11.9; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 13.7; Ethan Stensrud, UMTW, 14.2; Jase Bustad, MTSU, 14.9; Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 15.9.
Goat tying: Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 12.7; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 13.6; Kaycee Rogers, UMTW, 14.3; Haven Wolstein, MTSU, 14.7; McKenna Schroeder, UMTW, 15.3; Jessica Stevens, Dawson, 15.4.
Team roping: Sylais York/Spencer Gordon, NWC, 15.5; Clay Johnson/Cody Faulkner, MTSU, 19.9; Paden Woolstenhulme/Hagen Wallace, NWC, 22.2; Edward Ramirez/Jake Cerini, UMTW; 22.6; Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, MTSU, 34.3; Cole Trexler/Tristen Setzer, Miles, 7.0/1.
BarebacK: Trevor Kay, UMTW, 139; Nathaniel Dearhamer, MTSU 73/1.
Breakaway: Mikenna Schauer, NMTC, 5.1; Molly Salmond, MTSU, 5.3; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 5.8; Cate Hepper, MTSU, 6.4; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 15.8; Ryland Lufkin, UMTW, 2.4/1.
Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 18.2; Logan Smith, NWC, 20.4; Sylais York, NWC, 20.6; Jase Bustad, MTSU, 21.5; Bode Spring, MTSU, 24.8; Michael Nannini, MTSU, 10.0/1.
Barrel racing: Tayla Moeykens, MTSU, 28.61; Ashtyn Carlson, UMT, 29.45; Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 29.46; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 29.49; Shelby Rasmussen, MTSU, 29.55; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 33.63.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Short go
Saddle bronc: Garrett Cunningham, MSUN, 55; Cole Trexler, MIles, 52.
Steer wrestling: Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 5.3; Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 5.8; Ethan Stensrud, UMTW, 6; Jase Bustad, MTSU, 6.8; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 7.3; Timothy Sigman, UMTW, 7.7.
Goat tying: Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 6.3; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 6.5; Haven Wolstein, MTSU, 7.1; MKenna Schroeder, UMTW, 7.5; Kaycee Rogers, UMTW, 7.6; Rylee Anderson, MTSU, 8.1.
Team roping: Edward Ramirez/Jake Cerini, UMTW, 7.3; Sylais York/Spencer Gordon, NWC, 8; Clay Johnson/Cody Faulkner, MTSU, 11; Paden Woolstenhulme/Hagen Wallace, NWC, 11.1; Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, MTSU, 12.4.
Bareback: Trevor Kay, UMTW, 74.
Breakaway: Molly Salmond, MTSU, 2.4; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 2.7; Mikenna Schauer, NMTC, 3.1; Cate Hepper, MTSU, 3.7; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 12.8.
Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 9.4; Jase Bustad, MTSU, 9.5; Sylais York, NWC, 10.2; Logan Smith, NWC, 10.6; Bode Spring, MTSU, 13.0.
Barrel racing: Tayla Moeykens, MTSU, 14.11; Ashtyn Carlson, UMT, 14.48; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 14.8; Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 14.86; Shelby Rasmussen, MTSU, 14.88; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 19.37.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Long go
Saddle bronc: Garrett Cunningham, MSUN, 72.
Steer wrestling: Timothy Sigman, UMTW, 4.2; Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 5.6; Bode Spring, MTSU, 6.4; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 6.4; Cody Faulkner, MTSU, 7.2; Jase Bustad, MTSU, 8.1.
Goat tying: Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 6.4; Kaycee Rogers, UMTW, 6.7; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 6.8; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 7.1; Shantell Brewer, MTSU, 7.1; Mikenna Schauer, MSUN, 7.2; Jessica Stevens, DCC, 7.2.
Team roping: Cole Trexler/Tristen Setzer, MCC, 7; Trey Dempewolf/Tee McAmis, DCC, 7.2; Sylais York/Gordon Spencer, NWC, 7.5; Clay Johnson/Cody Faulkner, MTSU, 8.9; Cheyanne Carl/Trevor Klind, UMT, 9.3; Kayla Schmiedeke, MTSU/Peyton Mullanix, DCC, 9.6.
Bareback: Nathaniel Dearhamer, MTSU, 73; Trevor Kay, UMTW, 65.
Breakaway: Mikenna Schauer, MSUN, 2.0; Ryland Lufkin, UMTW, 2.4; Cate Hepper, MTSU, 2.7; Michelle Williams, MTSU, 2.7; Isabella Fossum, MTSU, 2.8; Molly Salmond, MTSU, 2.9; Harley Beasley, UMTW, 2.9.
Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 8.8; Logan Smith, NWC, 9.8; Michael Nannini, MTSU, 10.0; Maclain Cathey, MTSU, 10.3; Cole Trexler, Miles, 10.4; Sylais York, NWC, 10.4.
Barrel racing: Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 14.26; Tayla Moeykens, MTSU, 14.5; McKenna Schroeder, UMTW, 14.57; Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 14.6; Kassidy Williamson, MSUN, 14.62; Shelby Rasmussen, MTSU, 14.67.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
