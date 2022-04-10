Montana State Spring Rodeo No. 2

Sunday

at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman

Men's team scores: Montana State 590.

Women's team scores: Montana State 385.

Men's all-around: Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 350.

Women's all-around: Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 215.

Average

Saddle Bronc Riding: Carson Klingler, UMTW, 50/1.

Steer Wrestling: Kolby Currin, MTSU, 9.9,; Logan Beattie, MTSU, 10.3; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 12.2; Ethan Stensrud, UMTW, 12.5; Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 13.6; Maclain Cathey, MTSU, 13.8.

Goat Tying: Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 13.6; Shantell Brewer, MTSU, 14.4; Mikenna Schauer, NMTC, 14.4; Jessica Stevens, DCC, 15.9; Hollie Smith, MCC, 16.7; Elizabeth Bolich, MTSU, 18.2.

Team Roping: Cameron Handy/Daylton Danks, MCC, 12.4; Shelby Rasmussen/Hayden Taylor, MTSU, 12.8; Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, MTSU, 15.0; Nolan Burrill/Airanna Ennis, NWC, 20.5; Paden Woolstenhulme/Hagen Wallace, NWC, 5.4/1; Logan Smith/Taggart Hammons, NWC, 7.1/1.

Bareback Riding: Trevor Kay, UMTW, 141; Nathaniel Dearhamer, MTSU, 129.

Breakaway Roping: Ellie Meeks, DCC, 14.7; Sydney Berquist, MTSU, 15.7; Kassidy Williamson, NMTC, 17.0; Molly Salmond, MTSU, 2.8/1; Sage Kohr, MTSU, 2.9/1; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 3.0/1; Mikenna Schauer, NMTC, 3.0/1.

Tie Down Roping: Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 18.2; Logan Smith, NWC, 18.6; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 19.1; Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 20.1; Bode Spring, MTSU, 20.6; Cole Trexler, MCC, 22.2.

Barrel Racing: Tayla Moeykens, MTSU, 28.46; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 28.78; Alexis McDonald, MTSU, 29.03; McKenna Schroeder, UMTW, 29.25; Trinity Bushnell, UMTW, 29.36; Jill Marcenko, NMTC, 29.52.

Bull Riding: Chase Runfola, MTSU, 126; Sterling Rogers, NWC, 73/1.

Short Go

Saddle Bronc Riding: Cody Faulkner, MTSU, 38.

Steer Wrestling: Kolby Currin, MTSU, 4.6; Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 5.1; Maclain Cathey, MTSU, 5.2; Ethan Stensrud, UMTW, 5.6; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 5.7; Logan Beattke, MTSU, 5.8.

Goat Tying: Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 6.4; Shantell Brewer, MTSU, 7.2; Mikenna Schauer, NMTC, 7.4; Jessica Stevens, DCC, 8.4; Hollie Smith, MCC, 8.9; Elizabeth Bolich, MTSU, 10.1.

Team Roping: Edward Ramirez/Jake Cerini, UMTW, 7.3; Sylais York/Spencer Gordon, NWC, 8.0; Clay Johnson/Cody Faulkner, MTSU, 11.0; Paden Woolstenhulme/Hagen Wallace, NWC, 11.1; Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, MTSU, 12.4.

Bareback Riding: Nathaniel Dearhamer, MTSU, 71; Trevor Kay, UMTW, 68.

Breakaway Roping: Sydney Berquist, MTSU, 12.7; Ellie Meeks, MTSU, 12.7; Kassidy Williamson, NMTC, 13.6.

Tie Down Roping: Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 8.6; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 9.1; Logan Smith, NWC, 9.2; Bode Spring, MTSU, 9.9; Cole Trexler, MCC, 10.1; Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 10.3.

Barrel Racing: Hailey Elizabeth, MTSU, 14.27; Tayla Moeykens, MTSU, 14.31; Alexis McDonald, MTSU, 14.4; McKenna Schroeder, UMTW, 14.6; Trinity Bushnell, UMTW, 14.62; Jill Marcenko, NMTC, 14.74.

Bull Riding: No qualifying rides

Long go

Saddle Bronc Riding: Carson Klingler, UMTW, 50.

Steer Wrestling: Michael Nannini, MTSU, 4.1; Logan Beatie, MTSU, 4.5; Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 4.7; Kolby Currin, MTSU, 5.3; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 6.5; Ethan Stensrud, UMTW, 6.9.

Goat Tying: Mikenna Schauer, MSUN, 7.0; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 7.0; Paige Rasmussen, MTSU, 7.2; Shantell Brewer, MTSU, 7.2; Braleigh Garrett, UMTW, 7.3; Jessica Stevens, DCC, 7.5.

Team Roping: Paden Woolstenhulme/Hagen Wallace, NWC, 5.4; Cameron Handy/Daylon Danks, MCC, 6.4; Shelby Rasmussen/Hayden Taylor, MTSU, 6.9; Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno/MTSU, 7.0; Logan Smith/Taggart Hammons, NWC, 7.1; Ryland Lufkin/Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 7.2.

Bareback Riding: Trevor Kay, UMTW, 73; Nathaniel Dearhamer, MTSU, 58.

Breakaway Roping: Ellie Meeks, DCC, 2.0; Molly Salmond, MTSU, 28; Sage Kohr, MTSU, 2.9; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 3.0; Mikenna Schauer, MSUN, 3.0; Sydney Berquist, MTSU, 3.0.

Tie Down Roping: Logan Smith, NWC, 9.4; Caleb Berquist, MTSU, 9.6; Bryce Harrison, UMTW, 9.8; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 10.0; Bode Spring, MTSU, 10.7; Clay Johnson, MTSU, 10.8.

Barrel Racing: Tayla Moeykens, MTSU, 14.15; Hailey Garrison, MTSU, 14.51; Jacee Currin, MTSU, 14.63; Alexis McDonald, MTSU, 14.63; McKenna Schroeder, UMTW, 14.65; Trinity Bushnell, UMTW, 14.65.

Bull Riding: Chase Runfola, MTSU, 84; Sterling Rogers, NWC, 73. 

