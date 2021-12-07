NFR Breakaway
Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 6-7
First round: 1. Jackie Crawford, 1.90 seconds, $4,412; 2. Erin Johnson, 2.30, $3,487; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone and Kelsie Domer, 2.40, $2,241 each; 5. Sawyer Gilbert, 2.60, $1,138; 6. Lari Dee Guy, 2.70, $712.
Second round: 1. (tie) Kelsie Domer, Joey Williams and Cheyanne Guillory, 2.40 seconds, $3,510 each; 4. Lari Dee Guy, 2.50, $1,850; 5. Taylor Munsell, 3.10, $1,138; 6. Shelby Boisjoli, 3.20, $712.
Third round: 1. (tie) Jackie Crawford, Shelby Boisjoli and Lari Dee Guy, 2.10 seconds, $3,510 each; 4. Danielle Lowman, 2.20, $1,850; 5. (tie) Sarah Morrissey and Nicole Baggarley, 2.30, $925 each.
Fourth round: 1. Joey Williams, 1.70 seconds, $4,412; 2. Jackie Crawford, 2.00, $3,487; 3. Cheyanne Guillory, 2.10, $2,633; 4. Danielle Lowman, 2.40, $1,850; 5. (tie) Taylor Hanchey and Sawyer Gilbert, 2.50, $925 each.
Fifth round: 1. Taylor Munsell, 2.40 seconds, $4,412; 2. Taylor Hanchey, 2.60, $3,487; 3. Sarah Morrissey, 2.80, $2,633; 4. Shelby Boisjoli, 3.10, $1,850; 5. Nicole Baggarley, 3.20, $1,138; 6. Lari Dee Guy, 3.50, $712.
Sixth round: 1. (tie) Sawyer Gilbert and Kelsie Domer, 2.00 seconds, $3,949 each; 3. (tie) Danielle Lowman and Taylor Hanchey, 2.40, $2,241 each; 5. (tie) Lari Dee Guy and Joey Williams, 2.50, $925 each.
Seventh round: 1. Martha Angelone, 1.80 seconds, $4,412; 2. Kelsie Domer, 1.90, $3,487; 3. Taylor Munsell, 2.00, $2,633; 4. (tie) Lari Dee Guy and Sawyer Gilbert, 2.20, $1,494 each; 6. Cheyanne Guillory, 2.30, $712.
Eighth round: 1. Joey Williams, 1.80 seconds, $4,412; 2. (tie) Taylor Munsell and Kelsie Domer, 2.10, $3,060 each; 4. Taylor Hanchey, 2.20, $1,850; 5. Sarah Morrissey, 2.30, $1,138; 6. Erin Johnson, 2.50, $712.
Ninth round: 1. (tie) Martha Angelone and Cheyanne Guillory, 1.80 seconds, $3,949 each; 3. Danielle Lowman, 1.90, $2,633; 4. (tie) Sarah Morrissey and Erin Johnson, 2.00, $1,494 each; 6. Jackie Crawford, 2.10, $712.
Tenth round: 1. J J Hampton, 1.80 seconds, $4,412; 2. (tie) Kelsie Domer, Erin Johnson and Shelby Boisjoli, 2.10, $2,656 each; 5. Joey Williams, 2.40, $1,138; 6. Sawyer Gilbert, 2.50, $712.
Average: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, 46.30 seconds on ten head, $11,313; 2. Taylor Munsell, 25.10 on nine head, $9,179; 3. Shelby Boisjoli, 33.60, $7,258; 4. Cheyanne Guillory, 42.30, $5,337; 5. Joey Williams, 27.50 on eight head, $3,842; 6. Erin Johnson, 30.10, $2,775; 7. Lari Dee Guy, 39.20, $1,921; 8. Kelsie Domer, 16.30 on seven head, $1,067.
