Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

10th round, Saturday

at Arlington, Texas

Bareback Riding: 1. Kaycee Feild, 91 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Junior Bonner, $26,231; 2. Jess Pope, 89.5, $20,731; 3. Tim O’Connell, 89, $15,654; 4. Clayton Biglow, 88, $11,000; 5. Jake Brown, 87, $6,769; 6. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $4,231; 7. Mason Clements, 84; 8. (tie) Leighton Berry and Winn Ratliff, 83.5 each; 10. Tanner Aus, 83; 11. Chad Rutherford, 82; 12. Tilden Hooper, 79; 13. Jamie Howlett, 75.5; 14. Orin Larsen, NS. 15. Richmond Champion, OUT. Average: 1. Jess Pope, 853 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Kaycee Feild, 849.5, $54,577; 3. Tim O’Connell, 847.5, $43,154; 4. Tanner Aus, 829, $31,731; 5. Mason Clements, 810.5, $22,846; 6. Cole Reiner, 764 points on nine head, $16,500; 7. Leighton Berry, 748.5, $11,423; 8. Orin Larsen, 741.5, $6,346; 9. Tilden Hooper, 734; 10. Chad Rutherford, 729.5; 11. Winn Ratliff, 715.5; 12. Jamie Howlett, 712.5; 13. Richmond Champion, 680.5 points on eight head; 14. Clayton Biglow, 640; 15. Jake Brown, 494.5 points on six head. World standings: 1. Kaycee Feild, $277,648; 2. Tim O’Connell, $270,991; 3. Jess Pope, $220,029; 4. Tanner Aus, $174,533; 5. Cole Reiner, $154,325; 6. Orin Larsen, $152,526; 7. Clayton Biglow, $151,415; 8. Richmond Champion, $142,123; 9. Leighton Berry, $132,065; 10. Mason Clements, $124,770; 11. Tilden Hooper, $116,530; 12. Jamie Howlett, $80,813; 13. Chad Rutherford, $77,874; 14. Winn Ratliff, $77,243; 15. Jake Brown, $59,547.

Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, 3.7 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Blake Knowles, 3.8, $15,654; 4. (tie) Matt Reeves and Jacob Edler, 3.9, $8,885 each; 6. Clayton Hass, 4.3, $4,231; 7. Bridger Anderson, 4.9; 8. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Stetson Jorgensen, 5.0 each; 10. Jace Melvin, 6.0; 11. Curtis Cassidy, 7.3; 12. Jacob Talley, 13.2; 13. Dakota Eldridge, 13.5; 14. Jule Hazen, 14.4; 15. Jesse Brown, NT. Average: 1. Jacob Edler, 43.4 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 43.7, $54,577; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 51.4, $43,154; 4. Will Lummus, 52.3, $31,731; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 54.4, $22,846; 6. Bridger Anderson, 56.2, $16,500; 7. Jace Melvin, 85.1, $11,423; 8. Jule Hazen, 85.8, $6,346; 9. Blake Knowles, 37.3 seconds on nine head; 10. Matt Reeves, 52.4; 11. Jacob Talley, 65.2; 12. Curtis Cassidy, 72.3; 13. Tanner Brunner, 46.5 seconds on eight head; 14. Clayton Hass, 53.6; 15. Jesse Brown, 34.1 seconds on seven head. World standings: 1. Jacob Edler, $200,510; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, $198,830; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $192,845; 4. Matt Reeves, $164,566; 5. Will Lummus, $155,837; 6. Dakota Eldridge, $148,649; 7. Jacob Talley, $138,329; 8. Blake Knowles, $132,304; 9. Bridger Anderson, $120,934; 10. Jace Melvin, $111,014; 11. Clayton Hass, $93,302; 12. Tanner Brunner, $93,270; 13. Jesse Brown, $88,559; 14. Jule Hazen , $75,961; 15. Curtis Cassidy, $68,932.

Team Roping: 1. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.4 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.7, $20,731; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $15,654; 4. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.2, $11,000; 5. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.6, $6,769; 6. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.5, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 10.6; 8. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 11.2; 9. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 14.4; 10. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, NT. Average: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 80.2 seconds on 10 head, $67,269 each; 2. Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell/Tyler Worley, 54.0 seconds on nine head, $54,577; 3. Nelson Wyatt./Levi Lord, 55.9, $43,154; 4. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 62.3, $31,731; 5. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 68.6, $22,846; 6. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 83.6, $16,500; 7. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 41.4 seconds on seven head, $11,423; 8. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 48.0, $6,346; 9. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 50.2; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 55.0; 11. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 55.3 seconds on six head; 12. Clay Tryan, Billings/Jake Long, 21.9 seconds on five head; 13. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 37.4; 14. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 47.0; 15. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 27.9 seconds on three head. World standings (headers): 1. Colby Lovell, $187,835; 2. Luke Brown, $187,383; 3. Erich Rogers, $175,503; 4. Nelson Wyatt, $166,390; 5. Andrew Ward, $160,180; 6. Clay Smith, $155,011; 7. Dustin Egusquiza, $151,176; 8. Jeff Flenniken, $149,084; 9. Clay Tryan, $140,540; 10. Chad Masters, $139,048; 11. Charly Crawford, $132,922; 12. Cody Snow, $125,343; 13. Levi Simpson, $101,648; 14. Brenten Hall, $90,145; 15. Kolton Schmidt, $76,676. World standings (heelers): 1. Paul Eaves, $178,486; 2. Paden Bray, $175,503; 3. Joseph Harrison, $168,017; 4. Levi Lord, $167,589; 5. Buddy Hawkins II, $160,180; 6. Jade Corkill, $155,011; 7. Tyler Worley, $150,830; 8. Jake Long, $146,137; 9. Travis Graves, $143,514; 10. Wesley Thorp, $139,048; 11. Logan Medlin, $132,313; 12. Junior Nogueira, $114,199; 13. Shay Dixon Carroll, $107,517; 14. Chase Tryan, $90,145; 15. Hunter Koch, $76,676.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin and Ryder Wright, points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, 91 points, $23,481 each; 3. Brody Cress, 90.5, $15,654; 4. (tie) Lefty Holman and Zeke Thurston, 87, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 86.5, $2,115 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Shorty Garrett, 83.5; 10. Taos Muncy, 83; 11. Chase Brooks, 82.5; 12. (tie) Allen Boore, Jacobs Crawley, Cole Elshere and Isaac Diaz, Jacobs Crawley, NS. Average: 1. Ryder Wright, 876.5 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Wyatt Casper, 774 points on nine, $54,577; 3. Chase Brooks, 742.5, $43,154; 4. Zeke Thurston, 741, $31,731; 5. Rusty Wright, 683 points on eight head, $22,846; 6. Lefty Holman, 681, $16,500; 7.Sterling Crawley, 670.5, $11,423; 8.Shorty Garrett, 660, $6,346; 9. Isaac Diaz, 657.5; 10. Stetson Dell Wright, 610 points on seven head; 11. Brody Cress, 598; 12. Allen Boore, 594; 13. Taos Muncy, 562; 14. Jacobs Crawley, 480.5 points on six head; 15. Cole Elshere, 79.5 points on one head. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $358,471; 2. Wyatt Casper, $320,984; 3. Brody Cress, $173,847; 4. Rusty Wright, $164,587; 5. Allen Boore, $163,654; 6. Lefty Holman, $160,997; 7. Stetson Dell Wright, $154,101; 8. Chase Brooks, $150,034; 9. Zeke Thurston, $141,261; 10. Shorty Garrett, $118,621; 11. Sterling Crawley, $90,378; 12. Isaac Diaz, $81,063; 13. Cole Elshere, $64,351; 14. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930; 15. Taos Muncy, $59,073.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Haven Meged, 7.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hunter Herrin, 7.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Ty Harris and Tyson Durfey, 7.9, $13,327 each; 5. Shane Hanchey, 8.0, $6,769; 6. Marty Yates, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Timber Moore, 8.3; 8. Westyn Hughes, 8.8; 9. Cory Solomon, 9.0; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 9.3; 11. Tyler Milligan, 9.4; 12. Caddo Lewallen, 12.3; 13. Adam Gray, 19.1; 14. (tie) Shad Mayfield, and Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, NT. Average: 1. Shane Hanchey, 83.1 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Marty Yates, 90.4, $54,577; 3. Cory Solomon, 95.2, $43,154; 4. Caddo Lewallen, 97.3, $31,731; 5. Ryan Jarrett, 105.0, $22,846; 6. Ty Harris, 108.5, $16,500; 7. Adam Gray, 119.0, $11,423; 8. Tyler Milligan, 143.4, $6,346; 9. Hunter Herrin, 78.7 seconds on nine head; 10. Westyn Hughes, 87.8; 11. Haven Meged, 93.5; 12. Timber Moore, 101.9; 13. Tuf Cooper, 89.2 seconds on eight head; 14. Tyson Durfey, 66.3 seconds on six head: 15. Shad Mayfield, 44.0 second on four head. World standings: 1. Shad Mayfield, $198,399; 2. Marty Yates, $198,168; 3. Shane Hanchey, $195,991; 4. Hunter Herrin, $188,895; 5. Cory Solomon, $170,527; 6. Westyn Hughes, $146,968; 7. Haven Meged, $141,479; 8. Tuf Cooper, $135,151; 9. Ty Harris, $129,549; 10. Ryan Jarrett, $127,234; 11. Tyson Durfey, $120,120; 12. Adam Gray, $116,505; 13. Caddo Lewallen, $108,333; 14. Tyler Milligan, $106,034; 15. Timber Moore, $83,898.

Barrel Racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.79 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.88, $20,731; 3. Jill Wilson, 17.11, $15,654; 4. Jimmie Smith, 17.16, $11,000; 5. Jessica Routier, 17.17, $6,769; 6. Tiany Schuster, 17.32, $4,231; 7. Ryann Pedone, 17.34; 8. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.53; 9. Emily Miller, 17.57; 10. Brittney Barnett, 17.58; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.68; 12. Jessica Telford, 17.83; 13. Wenda Johnson, 22.02; 14. Shelley Morgan, 22.40; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 26.89. Average: 1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 170.95 seconds on 10 runs, $67,269; 2. Jill Wilson, 174.10, $54,577; 3. Jessica Routier, 174.59, $43,154; 4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 175.23, $31,731; 5. Emily Miller, 177.72, $22,846; 6. Ryann Pedone, 177.78, $16,500; 7. Jimmie Smith, 180.00, $11,423; 8. Wenda Johnson, 184.92, $6,346; 9. Cheyenne Wimberley, 185.47; 10. Tiany Schuster, 185.72; 11. Shelley Morgan, 189.66; 12. Brittney Barnett, 191.18; 13. Stevi Hillman, 191.84; 14. Jessica Telford, 195.29; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 221.85. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $349,076; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $201,225; 3. Jill Wilson, $165,756; 4. Emily Miller, $159,427; 5. Jimmie Smith, $153,291; 6. Stevi Hillman, $137,273; 7. Jessica Routier, $133,717; 8. Lisa Lockhart, $119,866; 9. Shelley Morgan, $116,383; 10. Tiany Schuster, $109,483; 11. Cheyenne Wimberley, $94,693; 12. Wenda Johnson, $90,569; 13. Dona Kay Rule, $77,454; 14. Ryann Pedone, $75,850; 15. Brittney Barnett, $70,296; 16. Jessica Telford, $59,477.

Bull Riding: 1. (tie) Sage Kimzey, on Dakota Rodeo’s Safety Meeting and Roscoe Jarboe, on Rafter G Rodeo’s Freddy Fender, 92 points, $23,481 each; 3. Brady Por10ier, 90, $15,654; 4. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and     Ty Wallace, 89, $8,885; 6. Col10 Fritzlan, 87.5, $4,231; 7. Clayton Sellars, 83; 8. (tie) Ky Hamilton, Dustin Boquet, Denton Fugate, Jeff Askey, Boudreaux Campbell, Tyler Bingham, Parker McCown and Trevor Kastner, NS. Average: 1. Col10 Fritzlan, 605 points on seven head, $67,269; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 539 points on six head, $54,577; 3. Ty Wallace, 533.5, $43,154; 4. Ky Hamilton, 430.5 points on five head, $31,731; 5. Jeff Askey, 428.5, $22,846; 6. Sage Kimzey, 423.0, $16,500; 7. Roscoe Jarboe, 353.5 points on four head, $11,423; 8. Clayton Sellars, 256 points on three head, $6,346; 9. Brady Por10ier, 255.5; 10. Parker McCown, 246; 11. Dustin Boquet, 169.5 points on two head; 12. Tyler Bingham, 161; 13. Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5 points on one head; 14. Trevor Kastner, 87; 15. Denton Fugate, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $267,941; 2. Ty Wallace, $256,599; 3. Col10 Fritzlan, $241,447; 4. Ky Hamilton, $201,831; 5. Sage Kimzey, $184,764; 6. Roscoe Jarboe, $177,609; 7. Jeff Askey, $168,387; 8. Dustin Boquet, $124,778; 9. Brady Por10ier, $114,413; 10. Boudreaux Campbell, $106,746; 11. Parker McCown, $98,138; 12. Clayton Sellars, $83,279; 13. Tyler Bingham, $82,058; 14. Trevor Kastner, $80,935; 15. Denton Fugate, $62,236.

All-Around: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $392,302; 2. Tuf Cooper, $179,412; 3. Clay Smith, $159,699; 4. Trevor Brazile, $94,803.

Tags

Load comments