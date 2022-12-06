Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Round 5, Dec. 5

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Bareback Riding: Fifth round: 1. R.C. Landingham, 90.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.'s Top Notch, $28,914; 2. Jess Pope, 88, $22,851; 3. (tie) Tim O'Connell and Leighton Berry, 87.5, $14,690 each; 5. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Cole Franks, 86.5, $6,063 each; 7. Caleb Bennett, 86; 8. Tanner Aus, 85; 9. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Clayton Biglow, 84.5; 11. Cole Reiner, 84; 12. Ty Breuer, 80.5; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, 76; 14. Tilden Hooper, NS; 15. Orin Larsen, Out. Average leaders: 1. Jess Pope, 432 points on five head; 2. R.C. Landingham, 427; 3. Tim O'Connell, 424; 4. Cole Reiner, 423; 5. Kaycee Feild, 421; 6. Cole Franks, 420.5; 7. Clayton Biglow, 418.5; 8. Rocker Steiner, 416.5; 9. Ty Breuer, 411; 10. Leighton Berry, 409.5; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 402; 12. Caleb Bennett, 394.5; 13. Tilden Hooper, 339 points on four head; 14. Tanner Aus, 319; 15. Orin Larsen, 217.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Jess Pope, $262,063; 2. Cole Reiner, $207,346; 3. R.C. Landingham, $188,247; 4. Kaycee Feild, $188,244; 5. Leighton Berry, $183,797; 6. Tim O'Connell, $172,440; 7. Tilden Hooper, $166,559; 8. Caleb Bennett, $163,353; 9. Cole Franks, $160,159; 10. Tanner Aus, $157,185; 11. Rocker Steiner, $150,390; 12. Clayton Biglow, $142,671; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, $134,002; 14. Orin Larsen, $133,784; 15. Ty Breuer, $115,749.

Steer Wrestling: Fifth round: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.9 seconds, $28,914; 2. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Will Lummus, 4.0, $20,053 each; 4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 4.3, $9,793 each; 6. Jesse Brown, 4.4, $4,664; 7. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Timmy Sparing, 4.6; 9. Dirk Tavenner, 4.9; 10. J.D. Struxness, 5.0; 11. Rowdy Parrott, 5.7; 12. Nick Guy, 6.6; 13. (tie) Hunter Cure, Dakota Eldridge and Tristan Martin, NT. Average leaders: 1. Kyle Irwin, 22.6 seconds on five head; 2. Rowdy Parrott, 23.9; 3. Jesse Brown, 24.8; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 25.2; 5. Will Lummus, 30.8; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 37.1; 7. Tanner Brunner, 47.4; 8. Hunter Cure, 17.3 seconds on four head; 9. Tristan Martin, 18.1; 10. Ty Erickson, 19.1; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 20.9; 12. J.D. Struxness, 21.3; 13. Timmy Sparing, 28.7; 14. Nick Guy, 29.4; 15. Dirk Tavenner, 31.4. World standings: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, $233,733; 2. Will Lummus, $182,478; 3. Hunter Cure, $177,357; 4. Tyler Waguespack, $175,844; 5. Ty Erickson, $158,823; 6. Kyle Irwin, $156,155; 7. J.D. Struxness, $141,110; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $138,581; 9. Tristan Martin, $137,404; 10. Jesse Brown, $129,228; 11. Rowdy Parrott, $119,578; 12. Nick Guy, $116,935; 13. Tanner Brunner, $106,271; 14. Dirk Tavenner, $94,532; 15. Timmy Sparing, $91,312.

Team Roping: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.8 seconds, $25,882 each; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.9, $17,255; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.9, $12,125; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $7,462; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.4, $4,664; 7. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 8.6; 8. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 14.2; 9. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT. Average leaders: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 27.3 seconds on five head; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 31.8; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 20.6 seconds on four head; 4. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 27.5; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 28.0; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 30.1; 7. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 13.7 seconds on three head; 8. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 14.1; 9. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 16.6; 10. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 17.4; 11. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 46.1; 12. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 10.2 seconds on two head; 13. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 13.6; 14. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 14.2; 15. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 19.1. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $274,486; 2. Clay Tryan, $203,397; 3. Tanner Tomlinson, $180,559; 4. Andrew Ward, $177,056; 5. Coleman Proctor, $159,321; 6. Jr. Dees, $157,732; 7. Dustin Egusquiza, $156,129; 8. Tyler Wade, $137,487; 9. Clay Smith, $127,765; 10. Rhen Richard, $126,534; 11. Jake Orman, $125,380; 12. Lightning Aguilera, $115,111; 13. Cody Snow, $113,968; 14. Chad Masters, $105,527; 15. Riley Minor, $103,686. World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $274,486; 2. Patrick Smith, $180,559; 3. Buddy Hawkins II, $175,514; 4. Jade Corkill, $169,589; 5. Jake Long, $169,245; 6. Logan Medlin, $159,321; 7. Levi Lord, $159,130; 8. Travis Graves, $156,843; 9. Trey Yates, $133,924; 10. Jeremy Buhler, $127,469; 11. Brye Crites, $126,722; 12. Wesley Thorp, $113,968; 13. Joseph Harrison, $110,199; 14. Jonathan Torres, $107,658; 15. Brady Minor, $103,686.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Fifth round: 1. Logan Hay, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Larry Culpepper, $28,914; 2. Lefty Holman, 88.5, $22,851; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Layton Green, 88, $14,690 each; 5. (tie) Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay, 87.5, $6,063 each; 7. (tie) Stetson Wright and Brody Cress, 87; 9. Zeke Thurston, 86.5; 10. Wyatt Casper, 85; 11. Tanner Butner, 84.5; 12. Kolby Wanchuk, 84; 13. Chase Brooks, 82.5; 14. Kole Ashbacher, 82; 15. Sage Newman, 79.5. Average leaders: 1. Zeke Thurston, 435 points on five head; 2. Lefty Holman, 434.5; 3. Stetson Wright, 432; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 427; 5. Logan Hay, 426; 6. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Tanner Butner, 411.5; 8. Kole Ashbacher, 410.5; 9. Brody Cress, 401; 10. Dawson Hay, 341 points on four head; 11. Chase Brooks, 339; 12. Sage Newman, 338.5; 13. Kade Bruno, 335.5; 14. Ryder Wright, 330; 15. Layton Green, 250.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Sage Newman, $308,349; 2. Lefty Holman, $249,052; 3. Stetson Wright, $248,123; 4. Zeke Thurston, $222,547; 5. Logan Hay, $203,226; 6. Brody Cress, $198,707; 7. Ryder Wright. $186,610; 8. Kolby Wanchuk, $176,967; 9. Layton Green, $163,683; 10. Chase Brooks, $161,533; 11. Kade Bruno, $153,789; 12. Dawson Hay, $147,833; 13. Wyatt Casper, $137,688; 14. Tanner Butner, $133,481; 15. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543.

Tie-Down Roping: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Marty Yates and Kincade Henry, 7.3 seconds, $25,882; 3. Caleb Smidt, 7.9, $17,255; 4. Riley Webb, 8.2, $12,125; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 8.5, $7,462; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.6, $4,664; 7. Shane Hanchey, 9.5; 8. Haven Meged, 10.1; 9. Ty Harris, 10.3; 10. Macon Murphy, 12.7; 11. Cory Solomon, 13.1; 12. Shad Mayfield, 18.3; 13. (tie) John Douch and Tuf Cooper, NT. Average leaders: 1.Caleb Smidt, 38.2 seconds on five head; 2. Haven Meged, 43.1; 3. Riley Webb, 47.6; 4. Cory Solomon, 48.3; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 48.7; 6. Macon Murphy, 56.1; 7. Ty Harris, 57.1; 8. Tyler Milligan, 58.3; 9. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Shane Hanchey, 58.7; 11. Kincade Henry, 31.2 seconds on four head; 12. Marty Yates, 34.6; 13. Hunter Herrin, 46.2; 14. John Douch, 15.2 seconds on two head; 15. Tuf Cooper, 26.1. World standings: 1. Caleb Smidt, $259,082; 2. Shad Mayfield, $236,359; 3. John Douch, $214,270; 4. Haven Meged, $188,257; 5. Kincade Henry, $188,194; 6. Marty Yates, $187,068; 7. Riley Webb, $169,011; 8. Cory Solomon, $168,302; 9. Hunter Herrin, $159,280; 10. Shane Hanchey, $154,908; 11. Zack Jongbloed, $146,755; 12. Tyler Milligan, $135,703; 13. Tuf Cooper, $134,382; 14. Ty Harris, $128,937; 15. Macon Murphy, $123,255.

Barrel Racing: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Lisa Lockhart, 13.52 seconds, $25,882 each; 3. Kassie Mowry, 13.57, $17,255; 4. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Shelley Morgan, 13.69, $9,793 each; 6. Jessica Routier, 13.72, $4,664; 7. Margo Crowther, 13.73; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.75; 9. Wenda Johnson, 13.84; 10. Sissy Winn, 13.87; 11. Bayleigh Choate, 13.93; 12. Dona Kay Rule, 13.96; 13. Emily Beisel, 18.29; 14. Leslie Smalygo, 18.47; 15. Stevi Hillman, 18.61. Average leaders: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 68.71 seconds on five runs; 2. Jordon Briggs, 68.94; 3. Margo Crowther, 68.99; 4. Wenda Johnson, 69.19; 5. Shelley Morgan, 69.24; 6. Sissy Winn, 69.81; 7. Bayleigh Choate, 70.25; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 73.27; 9. Kassie Mowry, 73.78; 10. Leslie Smalygo, 73.96; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 74.37; 12. Dona Kay Rule, 74.79; 13. Jessica Routier, 75.40; 14. Stevi Hillman, 79.66; 15. Emily Beisel, 82.81. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $225,224; 2. Jordon Briggs, $222,289; 3. Wenda Johnson, $177,763; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $170,186; 5. Dona Kay Rule, $164,956; 6. Margo Crowther, $149,775; 7. Shelley Morgan, $147,043; 8. Kassie Mowry, $142,659; 9. Emily Beisel, $140,340; 10. Stevi Hillman, $138,064; 11. Sissy Winn, $119,310; 12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $107,759; 13. Leslie Smalygo, $106,578; 14. Jessica Routier, $101,527; 15. Bayleigh Choate, $100,893.

Bull Riding: Fifth round: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's County Jail, $31,945; 2. Josh Frost, 88, $25,882; 3. Trey Kimzey, 87.5, $20,286; 4. Stetson Wright, 86.5, $15,156; 5. (tie) Jeff Askey, Garrett Smith, Trevor Kastner, Maverick Potter, Ky Hamilton, Jared Parsonage, Trey Holston, Cole Fischer, Creek Young and Lukasey Morris, NS; 15. Reid Oftedahl and JR Stratford, Out. Average leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, 350 points on four head; 2. Josh Frost, 349; 3. Trey Kimzey, 261 points on three head; 4. Trevor Kastner, 253; 5. Ky Hamilton, 249.5; 6. Tristen Hutchings, 181 points on two head; 7. Garrett Smith, 172.5; 8. (tie) Jeff Askey and JR Stratford, 90 points on one head; 10. Creek Young, 86.5; 11. Cole Fischer, 85.5; 12. Jared Parsonage, 81.5; 13. (tie) Maverick Potter, Trey Holston, Lukasey Morris, and Reid Oftedahl, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $428,999; 2. Josh Frost, $301,048; 3. Jeff Askey, $216,848; 4. Tristen Hutchings, $198,842; 5. Ky Hamilton, $183,510; 6. Trevor Kastner, $178,309; 7. Garrett Smith, $177,540; 8. Trey Kimzey, $168,189; 9. JR Stratford, $142,943; 10. Maverick Potter, $126,065; 11. Creek Young, $125,360; 12. Jared Parsonage, $122,314; 13. Trey Holston, $118,892; 14. Cole Fischer, $110,994; 15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667; 16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944.

All-Around: 1. Stetson Wright, $517,959; 2. Caleb Smidt, $257,310; 3. Josh Frost, $208,135; 4. Marty Yates, $184,694; 5. Haven Meged, $174,666; 6. Coleman Proctor, $164,487; 7. Taylor Santos, $159,179; 8. Zack Jongbloed, $148,053; 9. Rhen Richard, $129,783; 10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792.

Top Gun Leader: 1. Caleb Smidt, $109,566; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $105,835; 3. Jess Pope, $102,804; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Lefty Holman, $99,073 each; 6. Kincade Henry, $86,248; 7. Lisa Lockhart, $85,316; 8. Stetson Wright, $84,616; 9. Zeke Thurston, $78,709; 10. (tie) Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith, $73,190 each.

