Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
Round 5, Dec. 5
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Bareback Riding: Fifth round: 1. R.C. Landingham, 90.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.'s Top Notch, $28,914; 2. Jess Pope, 88, $22,851; 3. (tie) Tim O'Connell and Leighton Berry, 87.5, $14,690 each; 5. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Cole Franks, 86.5, $6,063 each; 7. Caleb Bennett, 86; 8. Tanner Aus, 85; 9. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Clayton Biglow, 84.5; 11. Cole Reiner, 84; 12. Ty Breuer, 80.5; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, 76; 14. Tilden Hooper, NS; 15. Orin Larsen, Out. Average leaders: 1. Jess Pope, 432 points on five head; 2. R.C. Landingham, 427; 3. Tim O'Connell, 424; 4. Cole Reiner, 423; 5. Kaycee Feild, 421; 6. Cole Franks, 420.5; 7. Clayton Biglow, 418.5; 8. Rocker Steiner, 416.5; 9. Ty Breuer, 411; 10. Leighton Berry, 409.5; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 402; 12. Caleb Bennett, 394.5; 13. Tilden Hooper, 339 points on four head; 14. Tanner Aus, 319; 15. Orin Larsen, 217.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Jess Pope, $262,063; 2. Cole Reiner, $207,346; 3. R.C. Landingham, $188,247; 4. Kaycee Feild, $188,244; 5. Leighton Berry, $183,797; 6. Tim O'Connell, $172,440; 7. Tilden Hooper, $166,559; 8. Caleb Bennett, $163,353; 9. Cole Franks, $160,159; 10. Tanner Aus, $157,185; 11. Rocker Steiner, $150,390; 12. Clayton Biglow, $142,671; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, $134,002; 14. Orin Larsen, $133,784; 15. Ty Breuer, $115,749.
Steer Wrestling: Fifth round: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.9 seconds, $28,914; 2. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Will Lummus, 4.0, $20,053 each; 4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 4.3, $9,793 each; 6. Jesse Brown, 4.4, $4,664; 7. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Timmy Sparing, 4.6; 9. Dirk Tavenner, 4.9; 10. J.D. Struxness, 5.0; 11. Rowdy Parrott, 5.7; 12. Nick Guy, 6.6; 13. (tie) Hunter Cure, Dakota Eldridge and Tristan Martin, NT. Average leaders: 1. Kyle Irwin, 22.6 seconds on five head; 2. Rowdy Parrott, 23.9; 3. Jesse Brown, 24.8; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 25.2; 5. Will Lummus, 30.8; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 37.1; 7. Tanner Brunner, 47.4; 8. Hunter Cure, 17.3 seconds on four head; 9. Tristan Martin, 18.1; 10. Ty Erickson, 19.1; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 20.9; 12. J.D. Struxness, 21.3; 13. Timmy Sparing, 28.7; 14. Nick Guy, 29.4; 15. Dirk Tavenner, 31.4. World standings: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, $233,733; 2. Will Lummus, $182,478; 3. Hunter Cure, $177,357; 4. Tyler Waguespack, $175,844; 5. Ty Erickson, $158,823; 6. Kyle Irwin, $156,155; 7. J.D. Struxness, $141,110; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $138,581; 9. Tristan Martin, $137,404; 10. Jesse Brown, $129,228; 11. Rowdy Parrott, $119,578; 12. Nick Guy, $116,935; 13. Tanner Brunner, $106,271; 14. Dirk Tavenner, $94,532; 15. Timmy Sparing, $91,312.
Team Roping: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.8 seconds, $25,882 each; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.9, $17,255; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.9, $12,125; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $7,462; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.4, $4,664; 7. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 8.6; 8. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 14.2; 9. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT. Average leaders: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 27.3 seconds on five head; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 31.8; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 20.6 seconds on four head; 4. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 27.5; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 28.0; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 30.1; 7. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 13.7 seconds on three head; 8. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 14.1; 9. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 16.6; 10. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 17.4; 11. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 46.1; 12. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 10.2 seconds on two head; 13. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 13.6; 14. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 14.2; 15. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 19.1. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $274,486; 2. Clay Tryan, $203,397; 3. Tanner Tomlinson, $180,559; 4. Andrew Ward, $177,056; 5. Coleman Proctor, $159,321; 6. Jr. Dees, $157,732; 7. Dustin Egusquiza, $156,129; 8. Tyler Wade, $137,487; 9. Clay Smith, $127,765; 10. Rhen Richard, $126,534; 11. Jake Orman, $125,380; 12. Lightning Aguilera, $115,111; 13. Cody Snow, $113,968; 14. Chad Masters, $105,527; 15. Riley Minor, $103,686. World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $274,486; 2. Patrick Smith, $180,559; 3. Buddy Hawkins II, $175,514; 4. Jade Corkill, $169,589; 5. Jake Long, $169,245; 6. Logan Medlin, $159,321; 7. Levi Lord, $159,130; 8. Travis Graves, $156,843; 9. Trey Yates, $133,924; 10. Jeremy Buhler, $127,469; 11. Brye Crites, $126,722; 12. Wesley Thorp, $113,968; 13. Joseph Harrison, $110,199; 14. Jonathan Torres, $107,658; 15. Brady Minor, $103,686.
Saddle Bronc Riding: Fifth round: 1. Logan Hay, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Larry Culpepper, $28,914; 2. Lefty Holman, 88.5, $22,851; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Layton Green, 88, $14,690 each; 5. (tie) Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay, 87.5, $6,063 each; 7. (tie) Stetson Wright and Brody Cress, 87; 9. Zeke Thurston, 86.5; 10. Wyatt Casper, 85; 11. Tanner Butner, 84.5; 12. Kolby Wanchuk, 84; 13. Chase Brooks, 82.5; 14. Kole Ashbacher, 82; 15. Sage Newman, 79.5. Average leaders: 1. Zeke Thurston, 435 points on five head; 2. Lefty Holman, 434.5; 3. Stetson Wright, 432; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 427; 5. Logan Hay, 426; 6. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Tanner Butner, 411.5; 8. Kole Ashbacher, 410.5; 9. Brody Cress, 401; 10. Dawson Hay, 341 points on four head; 11. Chase Brooks, 339; 12. Sage Newman, 338.5; 13. Kade Bruno, 335.5; 14. Ryder Wright, 330; 15. Layton Green, 250.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Sage Newman, $308,349; 2. Lefty Holman, $249,052; 3. Stetson Wright, $248,123; 4. Zeke Thurston, $222,547; 5. Logan Hay, $203,226; 6. Brody Cress, $198,707; 7. Ryder Wright. $186,610; 8. Kolby Wanchuk, $176,967; 9. Layton Green, $163,683; 10. Chase Brooks, $161,533; 11. Kade Bruno, $153,789; 12. Dawson Hay, $147,833; 13. Wyatt Casper, $137,688; 14. Tanner Butner, $133,481; 15. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543.
Tie-Down Roping: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Marty Yates and Kincade Henry, 7.3 seconds, $25,882; 3. Caleb Smidt, 7.9, $17,255; 4. Riley Webb, 8.2, $12,125; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 8.5, $7,462; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.6, $4,664; 7. Shane Hanchey, 9.5; 8. Haven Meged, 10.1; 9. Ty Harris, 10.3; 10. Macon Murphy, 12.7; 11. Cory Solomon, 13.1; 12. Shad Mayfield, 18.3; 13. (tie) John Douch and Tuf Cooper, NT. Average leaders: 1.Caleb Smidt, 38.2 seconds on five head; 2. Haven Meged, 43.1; 3. Riley Webb, 47.6; 4. Cory Solomon, 48.3; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 48.7; 6. Macon Murphy, 56.1; 7. Ty Harris, 57.1; 8. Tyler Milligan, 58.3; 9. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Shane Hanchey, 58.7; 11. Kincade Henry, 31.2 seconds on four head; 12. Marty Yates, 34.6; 13. Hunter Herrin, 46.2; 14. John Douch, 15.2 seconds on two head; 15. Tuf Cooper, 26.1. World standings: 1. Caleb Smidt, $259,082; 2. Shad Mayfield, $236,359; 3. John Douch, $214,270; 4. Haven Meged, $188,257; 5. Kincade Henry, $188,194; 6. Marty Yates, $187,068; 7. Riley Webb, $169,011; 8. Cory Solomon, $168,302; 9. Hunter Herrin, $159,280; 10. Shane Hanchey, $154,908; 11. Zack Jongbloed, $146,755; 12. Tyler Milligan, $135,703; 13. Tuf Cooper, $134,382; 14. Ty Harris, $128,937; 15. Macon Murphy, $123,255.
Barrel Racing: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Lisa Lockhart, 13.52 seconds, $25,882 each; 3. Kassie Mowry, 13.57, $17,255; 4. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Shelley Morgan, 13.69, $9,793 each; 6. Jessica Routier, 13.72, $4,664; 7. Margo Crowther, 13.73; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.75; 9. Wenda Johnson, 13.84; 10. Sissy Winn, 13.87; 11. Bayleigh Choate, 13.93; 12. Dona Kay Rule, 13.96; 13. Emily Beisel, 18.29; 14. Leslie Smalygo, 18.47; 15. Stevi Hillman, 18.61. Average leaders: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 68.71 seconds on five runs; 2. Jordon Briggs, 68.94; 3. Margo Crowther, 68.99; 4. Wenda Johnson, 69.19; 5. Shelley Morgan, 69.24; 6. Sissy Winn, 69.81; 7. Bayleigh Choate, 70.25; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 73.27; 9. Kassie Mowry, 73.78; 10. Leslie Smalygo, 73.96; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 74.37; 12. Dona Kay Rule, 74.79; 13. Jessica Routier, 75.40; 14. Stevi Hillman, 79.66; 15. Emily Beisel, 82.81. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $225,224; 2. Jordon Briggs, $222,289; 3. Wenda Johnson, $177,763; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $170,186; 5. Dona Kay Rule, $164,956; 6. Margo Crowther, $149,775; 7. Shelley Morgan, $147,043; 8. Kassie Mowry, $142,659; 9. Emily Beisel, $140,340; 10. Stevi Hillman, $138,064; 11. Sissy Winn, $119,310; 12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $107,759; 13. Leslie Smalygo, $106,578; 14. Jessica Routier, $101,527; 15. Bayleigh Choate, $100,893.
Bull Riding: Fifth round: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's County Jail, $31,945; 2. Josh Frost, 88, $25,882; 3. Trey Kimzey, 87.5, $20,286; 4. Stetson Wright, 86.5, $15,156; 5. (tie) Jeff Askey, Garrett Smith, Trevor Kastner, Maverick Potter, Ky Hamilton, Jared Parsonage, Trey Holston, Cole Fischer, Creek Young and Lukasey Morris, NS; 15. Reid Oftedahl and JR Stratford, Out. Average leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, 350 points on four head; 2. Josh Frost, 349; 3. Trey Kimzey, 261 points on three head; 4. Trevor Kastner, 253; 5. Ky Hamilton, 249.5; 6. Tristen Hutchings, 181 points on two head; 7. Garrett Smith, 172.5; 8. (tie) Jeff Askey and JR Stratford, 90 points on one head; 10. Creek Young, 86.5; 11. Cole Fischer, 85.5; 12. Jared Parsonage, 81.5; 13. (tie) Maverick Potter, Trey Holston, Lukasey Morris, and Reid Oftedahl, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $428,999; 2. Josh Frost, $301,048; 3. Jeff Askey, $216,848; 4. Tristen Hutchings, $198,842; 5. Ky Hamilton, $183,510; 6. Trevor Kastner, $178,309; 7. Garrett Smith, $177,540; 8. Trey Kimzey, $168,189; 9. JR Stratford, $142,943; 10. Maverick Potter, $126,065; 11. Creek Young, $125,360; 12. Jared Parsonage, $122,314; 13. Trey Holston, $118,892; 14. Cole Fischer, $110,994; 15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667; 16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944.
All-Around: 1. Stetson Wright, $517,959; 2. Caleb Smidt, $257,310; 3. Josh Frost, $208,135; 4. Marty Yates, $184,694; 5. Haven Meged, $174,666; 6. Coleman Proctor, $164,487; 7. Taylor Santos, $159,179; 8. Zack Jongbloed, $148,053; 9. Rhen Richard, $129,783; 10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792.
Top Gun Leader: 1. Caleb Smidt, $109,566; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $105,835; 3. Jess Pope, $102,804; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Lefty Holman, $99,073 each; 6. Kincade Henry, $86,248; 7. Lisa Lockhart, $85,316; 8. Stetson Wright, $84,616; 9. Zeke Thurston, $78,709; 10. (tie) Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith, $73,190 each.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.