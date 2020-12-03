Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

First round, Thursday

at Arlington, Texas

Bareback riding: 1. Richmond Champion, 87.5 points on J Bar J's Blessed Assurance, $26,231; 2. (tie) Mason Clements and Jess Pope, 87, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Cole Reiner and Clayton Biglow, 85, $8,885 each; 6. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $4,231.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown, Dakota Eldridge and Blake Knowles, 3.9 seconds, $20,872 each; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Jacob Edler, 4.0, $8,885 each; 6. Jace Melvin, 4.1, $4,231.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Rusty Wright, 86 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Rip Cord, and Lefty Holman, 86 points on Brookman Rodeo's Flirtacious; 3. Ryder Wright, 85.5; 4. Wyatt Casper, 85; 5. Chase Brooks and Brody Cress 84.5.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. Shad Mayfield, 7.5 seconds, $20,731; 3. Ty Harris, 7.8 seconds, $15,654; 4. Caddo Lewallen, 8.1 seconds, $11,000; 5. Westyn Hughes and Cory Solomon, 8.3 seconds, $5,500. Also: 10. Haven Meged, 10.9 seconds.

Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 4.9 seconds, $18,192; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.1 seconds, $11,000; 5. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.2 seconds, $6,769; 6. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 5.7 seconds, $4,231. Also: 12. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, no time.

Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.18, $26,231; 2. Tiany Schuster, 17.25, $20,731; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.32, $15,654; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.37, $11,000; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.50, $6,769; 6. Shelley Morgan, 17.56, $4,231. Also: 15. Lisa Lockhart, 22.11.

Bull riding: 1. Stetson Wright, 90.5 points on Stockyards ProRodeo's Silver Lining, $26,231; 2. Ky Hamilton, 90, $20,731; 3. Trevor Kastner, 87, $15,654; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 86.5, $11,000; 5. Clayton Sellars, 86, $6,769; 6. Sage Kimzey, 80.5, $4,231. 

