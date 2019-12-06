National Finals Rodeo
First performance results, Thursday
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Bareback: 1. Richmond Champion, 91.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Night Crawler, $26,231; 2. Clayton Biglow, 90.5, $20,731; 3. Caleb Bennett, 90, $15,654; 4. Tilden Hooper, 88.5, $11,000; 5. Tim O'Connell, 88, $6,769; 6. (tie) Orin Larsen and Clint Laye, 87.5, $2,115 each; 8. Kaycee Feild, 87; 9. Steven Dent and Austin Foss, 86; 11. Trenten Montero, 84; 12. Ty Breuer and Taylor Broussard, 83.5; 14. Jake Brown and Tanner Aus, NS. World Standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, $212,683; 2. Kaycee Feild, $186,205; 3. Orin Larsen, $185,558; 4. Richmond Champion, $167,060; 5. Tilden Hooper, $158,559; 6. Caleb Bennett, $136,627; 7. Tim O'Connell, $129,938; 8. Clint Laye, $120,069; 9. Jake Brown, $105,068; 10. Steven Dent, $103,799; 11. Austin Foss, $102,895; 12. Ty Breuer, $98,699; 13. Tanner Aus, $91,595; 14. Trenten Montero, $90,757; 15. Taylor Broussard, $89,271.
Steer wrestling: 1. Dakota Eldridge, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Bridger Chambers, 3.8, $18,192 each; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.0, $11,000; 5. Tyler Waguespack, 4.1, $6,769; 6. (tie) Cameron Morman, Tyler Pearson and Will Lummus, 4.3, $1,410 each; 9. Matt Reeves, 4.5; 10. Riley Duvall, 4.6; 11. Hunter Cure, 4.7; 12. Ty Erickson, 13.4; 13. Kyle Irwin, 14.0; 14. Scott Guenthner, 18.2; 15. Tanner Brunner, NT. World Standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $156,081; 2. Dakota Eldridge, $117,334; 3. Hunter Cure, $114,568; 4. Tyler Waguespack, $113,900; 5. Scott Guenthner, $112,750; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, $111,220; 7. J.D. Struxness, $111,022; 8. Bridger Chambers, $107,221; 9. Will Lummus, $97,805; 10. Riley Duvall, $95,963; 11. Tyler Pearson, $94,520; 12. Kyle Irwin, $93,472; 13. Matt Reeves, $89,490; 14. Cameron Morman, $88,114; 15. Tanner Brunner, $84,950.
Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 4.0 seconds, $26,231; 2. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 4.1, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 4.3, $15,654; 4. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.5, $11,000; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $6,769; 6. (tie) Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 4.7, $2,115 each; 8. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.9; 9. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 5.5; 10. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 6.0; 11. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 9.4; 12. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 9.8; 13. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 14.6; 14. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 19.0; 15. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, NT. World Standings (headers): 1. Clay Smith, $160,512; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $135,225; 3. Coleman Proctor, $114,318; 4. Clay Tryan, $113,165; 5. Ty Blasingame, $111,490; 6. Brenten Hall, $109,927; 7. Riley Minor, $109,764; 8. Tyler Wade, $109,625; 9. Matt Sherwood, $106,935; 10. Chad Masters, $105,529; 11. Cody Snow, $105,054; 12. Erich Rogers, $99,653. 13. Luke Brown, $97,055; 14. Tate Kirchenschlager, $85,738; 15. Jake Cooper, $83,191. World Standings (heelers): 1. Junior Nogueira, $132,544; 2. Kyle Lockett, $124,384; 3. Ryan Motes, $119,166; 4. Jade Corkill, $118,638; 5. Jake Long, $116,896; 6. Hunter Koch, $115,038; 7. Travis Graves, $113,165; 8. Brady Minor, $109,764; 9. Joseph Harrison, $108,278; 10. Cole Davison, $108,140; 11. Chase Tryan, $107,345; 12. Paul Eaves, $101,562; 13. Wesley Thorp, $97,296; 14. Caleb Anderson, $82,390; 15. Tyler Worley, $81,190.
Saddle bronc: 1. Zeke Thurston, 88 points on Mo Betta Rodeo's Sue City Sue, $26,231; 2. (tie) Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, 86.5, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks, Brody Cress and Spencer Wright, 86, $7,333 each; 7. Dawson Hay, 83; 8. Rusty Wright, 81.5; 9. Colt Gordon, 79.5; 10. (tie) Ryder Wright, Jacobs Crawley, Sterling Crawley, Jesse Wright, Mitch Pollock and Jake Watson, NS. World Standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $234,488; 2. Zeke Thurston, $213,222; 3. Spencer Wright, $137,438; 4. Chase Brooks, $133,617; 5. Jacobs Crawley, $131,012; 6. Rusty Wright, $128,192; 7. Bradley Harter, $127,543; 8. Sterling Crawley, $124,427; 9. Brody Cress, $123,205; 10. J.J. Elshere, $119,004; 11. Jake Watson, $118,791; 12. Dawson Hay, $110,311; 13. Mitch Pollock, $109,542; 14. Jesse Wright, $106,505; 15. Colt Gordon, $101,071.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Taylor Santos, 8.1, $20,731; 3. Haven Meged, 8.3, $15,654; 4. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Marty Yates, 8.4, $8,885 each; 6. Michael Otero, 8.6, $4,231; 7. Tuf Cooper, 8.7; 8. Rhen Richard, 9.3; 9. Caleb Smidt and Shad Mayfield, 9.7; 11. Riley Pruitt, 10.3; 12. Cooper Martin, 13.9; 13. Tyler Milligan, 17.8; 14. Adam Gray, 18.9; 15. Ty Harris, NT. World Standings: 1. Haven Meged, $145,533; 2. Caleb Smidt, $141,900; 3. Shane Hanchey, $138,428; 4. Taylor Santos, $132,138; 5. Tyson Durfey, $131,763; 6. Marty Yates, $120,200; 7. Tuf Cooper, $115,592; 8. Michael Otero, $111,924; 9. Riley Pruitt, $109,535; 10. Ty Harris, $107,649; 11. Tyler Milligan, $107,474; 12. Adam Gray, $102,173; 13. Shad Mayfield, $100,421; 14. Rhen Richard, $98,661; 15. Cooper Martin, $96,260.
Barrel racing: 1. Emily Miller, 13.63 seconds, $26,231; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 13.70, $20,731; 3. Stevi Hillman, 13.75, $15,654; 4. Nellie Miller, 13.90, $11,000; 5. (tie) Jessica Routier and Jennifer Sharp, 13.97, $5,500 each; 7. Shali Lord, 14.01; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.02; 9. Ericka Nelson, 14.05; 10. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.07; 11. Dona Kay Rule, 14.08; 12. Lacinda Rose, 14.46; 13. Hailey Kinsel, 18.66; 14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 19.09; 15. Amberleigh Moore, 23.81. World Standings: 1. Lisa Lockhart, $177,082; 2. Nellie Miller, $175,611; 3. Hailey Kinsel, $158,867; 4. Emily Miller, $134,376; 5. Stevi Hillman, $130,989; 6. Shali Lord, $121,776; 7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $115,503; 8. Jessica Routier, $112,082; 9. Jennifer Sharp, $107,254; 10. Dona Kay Rule, $106,507; 11. Ericka Nelson, $103,433; 12. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $103,269; 13. Amberleigh Moore, $103,059; 14. Cheyenne Wimberley, $100,361; 15. Lacinda Rose, $98,936.
Bull riding: 1. Stetson Wright, 92.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Monte Walsh, $26,231; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 92, $20,731; 3. Tyler Bingham, 90, $15,654; 4. Jordan Hansen, 89.5, $11,000; 5. Sage Kimzey, 87.5, $6,769; 6. Garrett Smith, 87, $4,231; 7. Koby Radley, 86.5; 8. Clayton Sellars, 84.5; 9. Jordan Spears, 82.5; 10. Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Jeff Askey, Daylon Swearingen, Trey Kimzey and Trey Benton III, NS. World Standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $262,207; 2. Stetson Wright, $188,652; 3. Trevor Kastner, $159,100; 4. Boudreaux Campbell, $157,502; 5. Tyler Bingham, $153,181; 6. Clayton Sellars, $139,191; 7. Garrett Smith, $138,205; 8. Jordan Hansen, $135,747; 9. Trey Benton III, $132,277; 10. Jordan Spears, $131,548; 11. Josh Frost, $129,561; 12. Koby Radley, $124,554; 13. Jeff Askey, $123,694; 14. Daylon Swearingen, $121,837; 15. Trey Kimzey, $118,160.
