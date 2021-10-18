NILE

Runnin' the Rims

Barrel racing

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings

Friday, Oct. 15

1D: Julie Brown 15.321; Joy Benson 15.375; Jamie Zingg 15.412; Hope Nieskens 15.552.

2D: Candice Hassli 15.826; Misty Ahlgren 15.857; Ashley Schad 15.859; Traver Rains 15.863; Nicki Kerr 15.863.

3D: Kali Severe 16.338; Tya Kraus 16.354; Brittany Curtiss 16.453; Francie Phillips 16.472.

4D: Ebbie Hansen 16.840; Billie Schaff 16.846; Seely Daniels 16.883; Laura McPherson 16.885.

Saturday, Oct. 16

1D: Annaliese Allshouse 14.996; Julie Brown 15.151; Heather Crowley 15.183; Casey Wagner 15.235.

2D: Diane Skocdopole 15.559; Carsyn Hibbs 15.574; Gayleen Malone 15.574; Bailee Stenger 15.583.

3D: Misty Ahlgren 15.997; Amy Winter 15.999; Traver Rains 16.008; Darcy Glade 16.021.

4D: Kaiu Korman 16.550; Darcy Glade 16.587; Loni Witt 16.620; Terri Kaye Kirkland 16.633.

Sunday, Oct. 17

1D: Heather Crowley 14.825; Jessie Kukowski 15.035; Amber Pulst 15.068; Aleisha Shirley 15.098; Annaliese Allshouse 15.122.

2D: Diane Skocdopole 15.346; Gayleen Malone 15.370; McKinlee May 15.378; Taylour Russell 15.380; Linzee Krause 15.384.

3D: Lexi Bagnell 15.834; Jessica DeSaveur 15.848; Candice Hassli 15.853; Maddie Alvear 15.870; Twyla K. Chapman 15.910.

4D: Derric Jankowski 16.415; McKenna Schroder 16.425; Jennifer Lewis 16.428; Donna Adamson 16.431; Kaui Korman 16.431.

Averages (Saturday & Sunday)

1D: Heather Crowley 30.008; Jessie Kukowski 30.285.

2D: Micki Sorge 31.075; Lexi Bagnell 31.076.

3D: Traver Rains 32.025; Sadie Shideler 32.033.

4D: Callahan Tryan 33.043; Amy Winter 33.089.

