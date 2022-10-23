NILE PRCA Rodeo
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Final results
Bareback: Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 86.5, $1,972.87; Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 85, 1,494.60; Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 83, 1,076.11; Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 81, 717.40; Trevor Kay, Chester, Idaho, 79, 418.48; Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 76, 298.92.
Steer wrestling: Billy Boldon, Oglala, S.D., 3.9, 2,248.48; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 4.1, 1,955.20; Dalyn Wingard, McAllister, 4.2, 1,661.92; Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.4, 1,075.36; Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, 4.4, 1,075.36; Logan Beattie, Helena, 4.4, 1,075.36; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 4.5, 342.16; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 4.5, 342.16.
Team roping: Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, Wyo./Jayden Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 4.7, 2,440.12; Delon Parker, Worden/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo., 4.9, 2,054.84; Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D./Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, S.D., 4.9, 2,054.84; Brayden Schmidt, Benton City, Wash./Andy Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 5.0, 1,669.56; Daniel Vanek, Silesia/Jordan Herman, Hyattville, Wyo., 5.4, 1,412.70; Ben Folsom, Jackson/Ike Folsom, Dillon, 5.5, 1,555.85; Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D./Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D, 5.8, 898.99; Ian Austiguy, GallatinGateway/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 6.0, 642.14; Marty McPherson, Piedmont, S.D./Michael McPherson, Box Elder, S.D., 10.4, 385.28; Clay Bauer, Arcadia, Neb./Tommy Hall, Dunn Center, N.D., 10.5, 128.43.
Saddle bronc: Hoston Brown, Miles City, 87, 2,244.72; Sawyer Eirikson, Okotoks, Alberta, 80, 1,720.95; Lachlan Miller, Airdrie, Alberta, 79, 1,047.53; Jacob Kammerer, Philip, S.D., 79, 1,047.53; Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 78, 523.76; Keldon Goode, Heber City, Utah, 76.5, 374.12; Q Taylor, Casper, Wyo., 76, 299.29; Kai Rockhill, St. George, Utah, 72, 224.47.
Tie-down roping: Owen Wahlert, Grover, Colo., 9.0, 2,540.35; Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo., 9.2, 2,209.00; James Ramirez, Manhattan, 9.5, 1,877.65; Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 9.9, 1,546.30; Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 10.0, 1,214.95; Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 10.3, 883.60; Treston Vermandel, Shepherd, 10.9, 552.25; Ty Moser, Volga, S.D., 11.0, 110.45; Riley Wakefield, O'Neill, Neb., 11.0, 110.45.
Barrel racing: Hailey Garrison, Glen, 14.43, 3,021.16; Karen Boyd, Billings, 14.47, 2,416.92; Cirra Erickson, Helena, 14.51, 1,737.16; Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 14.51, 1,737.16; Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo., 14.53, 1,208.46; Cranna Roberts, Red Deer County, Alberta, 14.54, 906.34; Abigail Knight, Charlo, 14.56, 755.29; Jessica Rotier, Buffalo, S.D., 14.58, 641.99; Tisha Larsen, Forsyth, 14.58, 641.99; Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 14.59, 528.70; Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 14.65, 377.64; Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 14.65, 377.64; Molly Fisher, Whitefish, 14.65, 377.64; Kristen Williams, Boulder, Wyo., 14.66, 226.58; MacKenzie Scott, Estes Park, Colo., 14.70, 75.52; Jennifer Kalafatic, Caldwell, Idaho, 14.70, 75.52.
Bull riding: Cole Wagner, Valier, 32, $7,486.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.