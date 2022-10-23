NILE PRCA Rodeo

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Final results

Bareback: Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 86.5, $1,972.87; Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 85, 1,494.60; Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 83, 1,076.11; Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 81, 717.40; Trevor Kay, Chester, Idaho, 79, 418.48; Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 76, 298.92.

Steer wrestling: Billy Boldon, Oglala, S.D., 3.9, 2,248.48; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 4.1, 1,955.20; Dalyn Wingard, McAllister, 4.2, 1,661.92; Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.4, 1,075.36; Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, 4.4, 1,075.36; Logan Beattie, Helena, 4.4, 1,075.36; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 4.5, 342.16; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 4.5, 342.16.

Team roping: Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, Wyo./Jayden Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 4.7, 2,440.12; Delon Parker, Worden/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo., 4.9, 2,054.84; Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D./Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, S.D., 4.9, 2,054.84; Brayden Schmidt, Benton City, Wash./Andy Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 5.0, 1,669.56; Daniel Vanek, Silesia/Jordan Herman, Hyattville, Wyo., 5.4, 1,412.70; Ben Folsom, Jackson/Ike Folsom, Dillon, 5.5, 1,555.85; Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D./Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D, 5.8, 898.99; Ian Austiguy, GallatinGateway/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 6.0, 642.14; Marty McPherson, Piedmont, S.D./Michael McPherson, Box Elder, S.D., 10.4, 385.28; Clay Bauer, Arcadia, Neb./Tommy Hall, Dunn Center, N.D., 10.5, 128.43.

Saddle bronc: Hoston Brown, Miles City, 87, 2,244.72; Sawyer Eirikson, Okotoks, Alberta, 80, 1,720.95; Lachlan Miller, Airdrie, Alberta, 79, 1,047.53; Jacob Kammerer, Philip, S.D., 79, 1,047.53; Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 78, 523.76; Keldon Goode, Heber City, Utah, 76.5, 374.12; Q Taylor, Casper, Wyo., 76, 299.29; Kai Rockhill, St. George, Utah, 72, 224.47.

Tie-down roping: Owen Wahlert, Grover, Colo., 9.0, 2,540.35; Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo., 9.2, 2,209.00; James Ramirez, Manhattan, 9.5, 1,877.65; Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 9.9, 1,546.30; Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 10.0, 1,214.95; Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 10.3, 883.60; Treston Vermandel, Shepherd, 10.9, 552.25; Ty Moser, Volga, S.D., 11.0, 110.45; Riley Wakefield, O'Neill, Neb., 11.0, 110.45.

Barrel racing: Hailey Garrison, Glen, 14.43, 3,021.16; Karen Boyd, Billings, 14.47, 2,416.92; Cirra Erickson, Helena, 14.51, 1,737.16; Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 14.51, 1,737.16; Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo., 14.53, 1,208.46; Cranna Roberts, Red Deer County, Alberta, 14.54, 906.34; Abigail Knight, Charlo, 14.56, 755.29; Jessica Rotier, Buffalo, S.D., 14.58, 641.99; Tisha Larsen, Forsyth, 14.58, 641.99; Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 14.59, 528.70; Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 14.65, 377.64; Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 14.65, 377.64; Molly Fisher, Whitefish, 14.65, 377.64; Kristen Williams, Boulder, Wyo., 14.66, 226.58; MacKenzie Scott, Estes Park, Colo., 14.70, 75.52; Jennifer Kalafatic, Caldwell, Idaho, 14.70, 75.52.

Bull riding: Cole Wagner, Valier, 32, $7,486.

