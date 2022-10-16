NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals

Saturday

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Team scores: Thompson Livestock 32, South Pryor 31, Lazy J Hangin U Ranch 27, Steffler Ranch 24, Krutzfeldt Ranch 20, Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches 18, MonDak Ranches 16, Steppler Ranch 15, Dawson County Vet Clinic 10, A Hangin F 10.

Top hand of the night: Dusty Holland, South Pryor.

Top horse of the night: Mischief, ridden by Jason Steffler of Steffler Ranch.

Fastest time team trailering: Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches.

Fastest team branding: Lazy J Hangin U Ranch.

Fastest time team doctoring: Thompson Livestock.

Fastest time wild cow milking: Steffler Ranch.

Standalone event

Open ranch bronc ride: Sam Phipps, Taylor Merrill, Kelly Holmquist, Connor Dove.

NOTE: The NILE PRCA Rodeo is Oct. 20-22 at the Metra.

