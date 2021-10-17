NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals
Saturday
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Team order of finish: 1. Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches, 2. Steppler Ranch, 3. Thompson Livestock, 4. Diamond 7 Ranch, 5. S Ranch & Dry Head Ranch, 6. Broken Arrow & Hageman Ranch, 7. Lazy J3 Quarter Horses, 8. Hooks Ranch, 9. Hamilton Ranch, 10. 6X Ranch.
Top horse: #110, "Annie," ridden by Garrett Severe of Lazy J3
Top hand: Brett Hagemen of Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches
Top ranch bronc riders: Jay Phipps riding for Steppler Ranch
Team trailering: Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches
Team branding: Hamilton Ranch
Team doctoring: Thompson Livestock
Wild cow milking: Diamond 7 Ranch
