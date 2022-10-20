NILE PRCA Rodeo
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Leaders after the slack performance Wednesday and the first performance Thursday
Bareback: Jacob Lees 86.5, Seth Hardwick 83, Keenan Hayes 81, Clay Jorgenson 76, Andy Gingerich 72, Brice Patterson 68.
Steer wrestling: Caden Camp 4.1, Bridger Chambers 4.4, Logan Beattie 4.4, Kolby Bignell 4.5, Trevin Baumann 4.5, Taz Olson 4.6.
Team roping: Clayton Van Aken/Jayden Johnson 4.7, Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher 4.9, Brayden Schmidt/Andy Carlson 5.0, Daniel Vanek/Jordan Herman 5.4, Braden Pirrung/Jade Nelson 5.8, Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine 6.0.
Saddle bronc: Houston Brown 87, Sawyer Eirikson 80, Lachlan Miller 79, Keldon Goode 76.5, Q Taylor 76, Kai Rockhill 72.
Tie-down roping: Owen Wahlert 9.0, Cole Robinson 9.2, James Ramirez 9.5, Clay Elliott 9.9, Clayton Smith 10.0, Ryan Siemsen 10.3.
Barrel racing: Karen Boyd 14.47, Sue Smith 14.51, Kim Schulze 14.53, Cranna Roberts 14.54, Abigail Knight 14.56, Jessica Routier 14.58, Tisha Larsen 14.58, Anita Ellis 14.65, Molly Fisher 14.65, MacKenzie Scott 14.70, Jennifer Kalafatic 14.70, Celie Salmond 14.72, McKenna Schroeder 14.74, Haley Stevenson 14.74, Nikki Hansen 14.76, Rachel Morgan 14.76, Wendy Greenough 14.79, Taylour Russell 14.83, Ashtyn Carlson 14.83, Ashley Day 14.84.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
