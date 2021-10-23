NILE Stock Show & Rodeo
At First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Oct. 20-23
All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $2,669, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Kash Wilson, 87.5, $1,948; 2. Zachariah Phillips, 83, $1,476; 3. (tie) Nate McFadden and Mike Solberg, 82, $885 each; 5. (tie) Tristan Hansen, Chance Ames and Brandley Peabody, 76, $236 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.7, $2,594; 2. Baxtor Roche, 4.1, $2,256; 3. (tie) Eli Lord and Kalane Anders, 4.2, $1,748 each; 5. Wayne Schaffeld, 4.3, $1,241; 6. Timmy Sparing, 4.4, $902; 7. (tie) Olin Hannum and Rylie Clemens, 4.5, $395 each.
Team roping: 1. Jhett Trenary/Jorge Cruz, 4.0, $2,983 each; 2. Casey Tew/Landon Williams, 4.3, $2,669; 3. Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller, 4.7, $2,355; 4. (tie) Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid and Eric Martin/Ryon Tittel, 4.8, $1,884 each; 6. Jase Staudt/Riley Pedro, 5.1, $1,413; 7. (tie) Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine and Sid Sorge/Taner Sorge, 6.1, $942 each; 9. Braden Pirrung/Coley Nicholls, 6.4, $471; 10. Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger, 7.1, $157.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ty Manke, 86, $2,222; 2. Tanner Butner, 82.5, $1,704; 3. Jade Blackwell, 81, $1,259; 4. (tie) Taygen Schuelke and Keenan Reinhardt, 80, $667 each; 6. Chase Brooks, 79, $370; 7. Jake Watson, 77.5, $296; 8. Lane Stirling, 76, $222.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Pruitt, 7.0, $2,527; 2. Spencer Moulton, 7.6, $2,261; 3. Shane Smith, 8.4, $1,995; 4. Clayton Smith, 8.8, $1,729; 5. Kirk Robinson, 8.9, $1,463; 6. Caleb Berquist, 9.1, $1,197; 7. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.2, $931; 8. George Marcenko, 9.6, $665; 9. Clayton Miller, 9.7, $399; 10. Jason Schaffer, 9.9, $133.
Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, 14.98, $2,700; 2. Abigail Knight, 15.00, $2,295; 3. Cierra Erickson, 15.03, $1,890; 4. Sabra O'Quinn, 15.08, $1,620; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 15.18, $1,350; 6. Jessie Kukowski, 15.20, $945; 7. Deanna Davis, 15.24, $675; 8. Ashley Day, 15.25, $540; 9. Diane Skocdopole, 15.27, $472; 10. Tami Semas, 15.28, $405; 11. Cally Goyins, 15.30, $337; 12. Casey Wagner, 15.32, $270.
Bull riding: * 1. Coleman Entze, 79, $7,880; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
