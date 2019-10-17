PRCA NILE
First round
Steer wrestling: Shawn Downing, 3.3, $1,760; Justice Johnson, 3.7, $1,457; Ty Erickson, 3.8, $1,153; Bode Scott and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.1, $698; Kalane Anders, 4.3, $303.
Team roping: Casey Tew/Clay Futrell, 4.4, $1,912; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.8, $1,582; Derick Fleming/Zachary Schweigert and Turner Harris/Matt Kasner, 5.3, $1,088; Jason Carlson/Kyle DeSaveur, 5.6, $593; Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, Wade Monnens/Jace Engesser and Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 5.7, $110.
Tie-down roping: Jase Staudt, 8.2, $1,915; Joey Dickens and Caleb McMillan, 8.4, $1,540; Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.5, $1,166; Bode Scott, 8.6, $916; Catfish Brown, 8.7, $666; Riley Pruitt, 8.8, $416; Jade Gardner and Luke Landry, 9.0, $83.
Saturday entries
Subject to change
Bareback: Tristan Hansen, Brandley Peabody, Wyatt Bloom, Shawn Perkins, Pascal Isabelle, Spur Lacasse, Danton Bertsch, Craig Wisehart, Luke Wozney, Winn Ratliff.
Saddle bronc: Gerald Eash, JC DeSaveur, Keenan Reinhardt, Matt Halmes, Travis Nelson, Houston Brown, Taylen Nelson, Tegan Smith, Joe Harper, Sam Harper, Jesse Kruse, Garrett Buckley.
Barrel racing: Mary Walker, Ari-Anna Flynn, Ilyssa Glass, Jamie Riley, Hallie Hansen, Mary Jo Camera, Shelly Christensen, Cassie de Young, Mikell Hougen, Lindsay Kruse.
Bull riding: Gerald Eash, Kreece Robinson, Cole Wagner, Payton Fitzpatrick, Jayde Murphy, Brandon Olson, Sage Kimzey, Trey Kimzey, Jaron Sheehan, Tyler Bingham, Wyatt Gregg, Ruger Piva, Timmy Anderson, Boudreaux Campbell, Maverick Potter, Wylee Hurst.
Note: Entries for steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping determined by Wednesday slack and then random draw for performances.
Thursday results
Bareback: Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 84; Tucker Zingg, Kaycee, Wyo., 77; Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, Minn., 73; Jake Kesl, Tendoy, Idaho, 65. High school: Ty Owens, Townsend, 76.
Steer wrestling: Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.7; Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 3.9; Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., 4.4; Justin Kimsey, Kennewick, Wash., 4.8; Tait Kvistad, Kersey, Colo., 4.8; Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC, 5.6; Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho. 5.6; Bode Scott, Pryor, 18.3. No time: Cody Wiberg, Victor; Brody Cleveland, Keystone, Neb. High school: Jacob Wang, Baker, 5.3; Cole Detton, Great Falls, no time.
Team roping: Kal Fuller, Bozeman-Kasper Roy, Mossleigh, AB, 4.4.; Ty Blasingame, Casper, Wyo.-Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb., 4.4; Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D.-Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas, 5.4; Jason Carlson, Two Dot-Kyle DeSaveur, Roberts, 7.0; Tyler Smith, Lewiston, Idaho-Andy Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 9.8. No time: Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash.-Caleb Berquist, LaCrosse, Wash.; Kellan Johnson-Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo.; Travis Stovall, Shepherd-Jacob Goddard, Lake Placid, Fla.; Cooper White, Hershey, Neb.-Jerren Johnson, Casper, Wyo. High school: Brody Spring, Bozeman-Evan Wagner, Whitehall, 7.9; Nathan Ruth, Big Timber-Roan Burrows, Miles City, no time.
Saddle bronc: Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 89; Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 86; Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 86; Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 85.5; Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 83; Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 82.5; Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 82; Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 81.5; Sage Newman, Melstone, 80.5; Allen Boore, Axtell, Wyo., 79.5; Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 79. High school: Orin Muri, Miles City, 65; Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, no score.
Tie-down roping: Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.9; Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 8.0; Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 8.1; J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah, 8.3; Catfish Brown, Collinsville, Texas, 9.0; Corbin Fisher, Ashland, 9.5; Richard Newton, Portales, N.M., 10.5; Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash., 13.0; Kolbey Hughes, St. George, Utah, 15.6. No time: Nolan Conway, Browning. High school: Roan Burrows, Miles City, 15.9; Grady Larson, Sidney, 16.5.
Barrel racing: Melissa Thiessen, Stettler, AB, 14.44; Lexie Goss, Redmond, Ore., 14.6; Callahan Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 14.68; Danyelle Williams, Vale, Ore., 14.76; Lisa Anderson, Bozeman, 14.79; Keira Simonson, Loring, 14.88; Jamie Harberts, Stevensville, 15.32; Wendy McCaffree, Columbia Falls, 16.02; Rhonda Nevala, Great Falls, 20.6; Rene Cloninger, Helena, 21.12. High school: Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, 19.96.
Bull riding: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 83.5; Tristan O’Neal, Valier, 76. No score: Wade Berg, Chaffee, N.D.; Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash.; Coleman Entze, Golden Valley, N.D.; Levi Wilson, Jackson, Wyo.; Beau Smith, Olympia, Wash.; Keenan Kvamme, Carrington, N.D.; Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho; Ky Hamilton, Australia; Dylan Grant, Pavillion, Wyo.; Ty Bertrand, Gillette, Wyo. High school: Zachary Morrison, Libby, no score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.