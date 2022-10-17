NILE Runnin' the Rims
Barrell Racing
at First Interstate Arena, MetraPark
Friday, Oct. 14
1D: Cierra Erickson, 14.435, $590.00; Jessica Desaveur, 14.477, $483.00; Callie Wollenburg, 14.500, $402.00; Karen Boyd, 14.565, $322.00.
2D: Maria Taylor, 14.903, $506.00; Allie Huskey, 14.941, $414.00; Annaliese Allshouse, 14.949, $345.00; Jamie Zingg, 14.987, $276.00.
3D: Tayla Moeykens, 15.391, $337.00; McKinlee May, 15.394, $276.00; Joy Benson, 15.395, $230; Sue Riley, 15.404, $184.00.
4D: Jessica Arndt, 15.853, $253.00; Hanna Wood, 15.855, $207.00; Christina Holland, 15.877, $172.00; Lacy Lamb, 15.883, $138.00.
1D Youth Placings: Allie Huskey, 14.491, $180; Paige Twitchell, 15.192, $108.00; Irelynn Campbell, 15.306, $72.00.
2D Youth Placings: Reata Hays, 15.455, $108.00; Payton Bischoff, 15.755, $65.00; Jocie Roen, $15.829, $43.00.
3D Youth Placings: Abbygall Wood, $16.030; Sophie Carl, 16.200, $43.00; Sophie Carl, 16.649, $29.00.
Saturday, Oct. 15
1D: Rachel Morgan, 14.446, $593.00; Jill Ferdina, 14.461, $485.00; Annaliese Allshouse, 14.606, $404.00; Tayla Moeykens, 14.650, $323.00.
2D: Joy Benson, 14.991, $508.00; Keira Simenson, 15.003, $410; Shelby Gill, 15.008, $346.00; Meghan McGinley, 15.013. $277.00.
3D: Sierra Schlenker, 15.454, $339.00; Sadie Shideler, 15.475, $277.00; Pauline Robertson, 15.498, $231.00; Barbara Bessette, 15.512, $185.00.
4D: Donna Adamson, 15.958, $254.00; McKinlee May, 15.990, $208.00; Shaylee Adamson, 16.005, $173.00; Abigail Eaton, 16.010, $139.00.
1D Youth Placings: Allie Huskey, 14.703, $165.00; Paige Twitchell, 15.071, $99.00; McKinlee May, 15.131, $66.00.
2D Youth Placings: Payton Bischoffr, 15.254, $99.00; Payton Bischoff, 15.452, $59.00; Hanna Wood, 15.672, $40.00.
3D Youth Placings: Summer Lamb, 15.814, $66.00; Abbygail Wood, 15.827, $40.00; Addalyn Lattin, 15.839, $26.00.
Averages (Friday & Saturday)
1D: Rachel Morgan 29.148; Callie Wollenburg, 29.186.
2D: Joeleen Cox, 30.173; Raelynn Roesler, 30.203.
3D: Nicki Knerr, 31.228; Reena Lodahl, 31.236.
4D: Tiffani Schubert, 32.188; Lauren Reiser, 32.210.
1D Youth Placings: Allie Huskey, 29.644; Paige Twitchell, 30.263.
2D Youth Placings: Payton Bischoff, 31.207; McKinlee May, 31.384.
4D Youth Placings: Summer Lamb, 31.707; Abbygail, 31.857.
.
