NILE Stock Show & Rodeo

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Leaders

Saddle bronc riding: Jade Blackwell 81; Lane Stirling 76; Houston Garrett Brown 72.5; Garrett Buckley 69; Q Taylor 68; Jack Thomas Skavdahl 54.

Bareback riding: Zachariah Phillips 83; Ty Breuer 74.5; Tucker Zingg 73.

Bull riding: Coleman Albert Entze 79.

Tie-down roping: Riley Pruitt 7.0; Shane Smith 8.4; Clayton Smith 8.8; Kirk Robinson 8.9; Caleb Berquist 9.1; Jason Schaffer 9.9; Winston Brown 10.3; Logan Vick 10.5; Cody Rood 11.8; Chancy Winsor 12.4.

Steer wrestling: Ty Erickson 3.7; Baxtor Roche 4.1; Kalane Anders 4.2; Rtlier Jason Clemens 4.5; Will Powell 4.7; Caden Camp 4.8; Nick Guy 4.9; Blare Romsa 5.0; Riley Reiss 5.0; Billy Boldon 5.1; Mike McGinn 5.1; Seth Cooper Peterson 5.1.

Team roping: Jhett Trenary/Jorge Luis Cruz 4.0; Casey Tew/Landon Williams 4.3; Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller 4.7; Eric Martin/Ryon Tittel 4.8; Jase Staudt/Riley Pedro5.1; Sid Sorge/Taner Sorge 6.1; Braden Pirrung/Coley Nicholls 6.4; Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger 7.1; Bronc Pippert/Ian Pennington 9.7; Kyle Callaway/Shane Bessette 10.6.

Barrel racing: Maggie Poloncic 14.98; Cierra Erickson 15.03; Sabra O'Quinn 15.08; Lisa Lockhart 15.18; Jessie Kukowski 15.20; Deanna Davis 15.24; Ashley Day 15.25; Diane Skocdopole 15.27; Casey Wagner 15.32; Michele Pankiw 15.35; Carman Pozzobon 15.37; Tayla Moeykens 15.42.

