Leaders after Wednesday's slack round

Steer wrestling: Ty Erickson 3.7, Baxtor Roche 4.1, Kalane Anders 4.2, Rylie Jason Clemens 4.5, Caden Camp 4.8, Nick Guy 4.9, Blare Romsa 5.0, Riley Reiss 5.0, Mike McGinn 5.1, Seth Cooper Peterson 5.1.

Team roping: Jhett Trenary/Jorge Luis Cruz 4.0, Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller 4.7; Eric Martin/Ryon Tittel 4.8, Jase Staudt/Riley Pedro 5.1, Sid Sorge/Taner Sorge 6.1, Braden Pirrung/Coley Nicholls 6.4, Bronc Pippert/Ian Pennington 9.7, Dustin Harris/TW Wilson 12.1, Bodie Mattson/Tanner McInerney 20.3.

Tie-down roping: Riley Pruitt 7.0, Shane Smith 8.4, Clayton Smith 8.8, Kirk Robinson 8.9, Caleb Berquist 9.1, Logan Vick 10.5, Cody Rood 11.8, Chancy Winsor 12.4, Jase Staudt 14.5, Austin Hurlburt 14.8.

Barrel racing: Maggie Poloncic 14.98, Cierra Erickson 15.03, Sabra O'Quinn 15.08, Lisa Lockhart 15.18, Jessie Kukowski 15.20, Deanna Davis 15.24, Ashley Day 15.25, Diane Skocdopole 15.27, Casey Wagner 15.32, Michele Pankiw 15.35, Tayla Moeykens 15.42, Lynn Kohr 15.44.

