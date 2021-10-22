NILE Stock Show & Rodeo
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Leaders
Bareback: Zachariah Phillips 83, Mike Solberg 82, Nate McFadden 82, Tristan Hansen 76, Ty Breuer 74.5, Sam Petersen 74, Tucker Zingg 73.
Steer wrestling: Ty Erickson 3.7, Baxtor Roche 4.1, Eli Lord 4.2, Kalane Anders 4.2, Wayne Schaffeld 4.3, Timmy Sparing 4.4, Rylie Jason Clemens 4.5, Greg Schaffeld 4.6.
Team roping: Jhett Trenary/Jorge Luis Cruz 4.0, Casey Tew/Landon Williams 4.3, Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller 4.7, Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid 4.8, Eric Martin/Ryon Tittel 4.8, Jase Staudt/Riley Pedro 5.1, Sid Sorge/Taner Sorge 6.1, Braden Pirrung/Coley Nicholls 6.4, Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger 7.1, Bronc Pippert/Ian Pennington 9.7.
Saddle bronc: Jade Blackwell 81, Keenan Reinhardt 80, Jake Watson 77.5, Lane Stirling 76, Andrew Evjene 73, Houston Brown 72.5, Jake Foster 72, Garrett Buckley 69, Caleb Meeks 69, Q Taylor 68.
Tie-down roping: Riley Pruitt 7.0, Spencer Moulton 7.6, Shane Smith 8.4, Clayton Smith 8.8, Kirk Robinson 8.9, Caleb Berquist 9.1, Dillon Hahnkamp 9.2, Clayton Miller 9.7, Jason Schaffer 9.9, Winston Brown 10.3.
Barrel racing: Maggie Poloncic 14.98, Cierra Erickson 15.03, Sabra O'Quinn 15.08, Lisa Lockhart 15.18, Jessie Kukowski 15.20, Deanna Davis 15.24, Ashley Day 15.25, Diane Skocdopole 15.27, Tami Semas 15.28, Casey Wagner 15.32, Michele Pankiw 15.35, Carman Pozzobon 15.37, Heather Crowley 15.37.
Bull riding: Coleman Albert Entze 79.
