Northern Rodeo Association Finals

at Kalispell

First Round

Thursday

Saddle bronc: Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 81, $1,036.77; Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, ND, 79, $777.58; Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 77, $518.38; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 70, $259.19.

Bareback: Trevor Kay, Chester, 82, $907.18; Spur Owens, Helena, 82, $907.18; Will Nordstrom, East Helena, 81, $518.38; Dalton May, Kalispell, 78, $259.19.

Bull riding: Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, 88, $1,036.77; Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 83, $777.58; Bridger Fitzpatrick, Polson, 82, $518.38; Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, 74, $259.19.

Breakaway roping: Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.50, $1,036.77; Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 2.80, $777.58; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 3.00, $518.38; Ashley Koenig, Manhattan, 4.00, $259.19.

Barrel racing: Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 14.70, $907.18; Cierra Erickson, Helena, 14.70, $907.18; Abby Knight, Charlo, 14.77, $518.38; Milee Daley, Pray, 14.89, $259.19.

Team roping (heading): Matt Goings, Dillon, 6.30, $1,036.77; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, 6.50, $777.58; Brad Yerian, Corvallis, 7.90, $518.38; Ian Austiguy, Dillon, 8.30, $259.19.

Team roping (heeling): John Graham, Glasgow, 6.30, $1,078.77; Ike Folsom, Jackson, WY, 6.50, $777.58; Brad Yerian, Corvallis, 7.90, $518.38; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 8.30, $259.19.

Steer wrestling: Garret Yeager, Choteau, 4.1, $1,036.77; Austin Whitehouse, Helena, 4.7, $777.58; Ben Ayre, Glendive, 5.2, $518.38; Cole Detton, Great Falls, 5.6, $259.19.

Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 10.80, $1,036.77; Ty Hedrick, Jackson, WY, 10.90, $777.58; Carson Stevenson, Hobson, 12.40, $518.38; Bode Spring, Bozeman, 13.30, $259.19.

Women's all-around: Celie Salmond, Choteau, $12,569.65; Cierra Erickson, Helena, $6,431.81; Molly Salmond, Choteau, $6,824.10; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, $5,586.84; Abby Knight, Charlo, $5,027.77; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, $4,340.17.

Men's all-around: Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, $9,677.60; Spur Owens. Helena, $8,876.66; Ben Ayre, Glendive, $7,331.61; Carson Klingler, Rexburg, ID, 7,127.78; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, $6,208.29; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, $5,459.81; Ian Austiguy, Dillon, $5,085.63; Cash Trexler, Corvallis, $4,752.60; Ty Hedrick, Jackson, WY, $4,081.92; Taten Erickson, Hobson, $3,317.12.

