Northern Rodeo Association
Leaders
Top 10
Through Monday
Bareback: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, $3,744.20; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, $2,637.64; Will Norstrom, East Helena, $2,263.29; Sam Petersen, Helena, $1,776.13; Dalton May, Kalispell, $1,005.81; Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, $857.11; Cavan Wrzesinski, Lewistown, $379.32; Rowdy Cranston, Moorcroft, $296.34; Treven Coonradt, Dickinson, $278.24; Kelly Murnion, Jordan, $136.30.
Bull riding: Wynn Wells, Browning, $3,119.26; Caleb McMillon, Jackson, $2,187.39; Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, $2,178.69; Brody Hasenack, Jackson, $2,107.41; Jason Bold, Livingston, $1,900.88; Tanner Theriault, Townsend, $1,297.21; Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, $1,193.57; Jonathan Moore, Choteau, $981.13; 9, Riley Barg, Lewisville; $967.50; Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, $948.81.
Junior barrel racing: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, $1,503.92; Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, $539.52; Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, $475.20; Lauren Wagner, Three Forks, $350.40; Grace Lenhardt, Helena, $335.52; Brielle Zempel, Charlo, $324.00; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, $294.72; Shaylee Broere, Dell, $285.60; Landyn Hughes, Polson, $193.92; Trulee Boland, Corvallis, $192.00.
Junior breakaway roping: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, $708.72; Mitch Detton, Great Falls, $568.32; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, $537.96; Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, $264.00; Caleb Anderson, Manhattan, $236.64; Shaylee Berg, Stanford, $215.52; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, $207.60; Ryker Sarchett, Three Forks, $197.16; Blaise Bolich, Belgrade, $194.64; Nick McAllister, Hot Springs, $183.24.
Ladies Barrel Racing: Alexis McDonald Gardiner $3,356.21; Abby Knight, Charlo, $3,222.88; Brooke Wilson, Helena, $2,792.60; Chalee Harms, Miles City, $2,693.66; Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, $2,544.35; Bella Fossum, Billings, $1,863.79; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, $1,572.43; Hailey Garrison, Glen, $1,434.13; Gayleen Malone, Pray, $1,397.27; Taylour Russell, Conrad, $1,302.84.
Ladies breakaway roping: Celie Salmond, Choteau, $2,984.73; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, $1,940.30; Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, $1,631.84; Molly Salmond, Choteau, $1,525.58; Bella Fossum, Billings, $1,428.92; Stephanie Rollins, Great Falls, $1,256.78; Drew Zipperian, Clancy, $1,160.17; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, $1,150.50; Sonnie Gartner, Ekalaka, $1,105.44; Chalee Harms, Miles City, $1,097.92.
Rookie bareback: Leighton LaFromboise, Helena, $137.24; Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, $136.30.
Saddle bronc: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, $3,883.14; Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, $1,613.15; Kain Stroh, Dickinson, $1,484.97; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, $1,425.86; Cree Minkoff, Joliet, $1,177.26; Tyler Friend, Arlee, $1,167.95; Bailey Bench, West Yellowstone, $1,158.20; Tucker Tooke, Ekalaka, $990.76; Charles Lytle, Arlee, $779.02; Cody R. Miller, Dillon, $596.90.
Steer wrestling: Timmy Sparing, Helena, $1,541.60; Logan Beattie, Helena, $1,390.26; Jaden Whitman, Belgrade, $1,326.34; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, $1,112.96; Tyler Houle, Polson, $1,026.48; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, $966.52; Caden Camp, Belgrade, $851.64; JD Steen, Billings, $744.48; Cole Detton, Great Falls, $540.97; Riley Joyce, Geraldine, $525.46.
Team roping header: Dillon Johnson, Belt, $2,109.25; Brady Tryan, Huntley, $1,437.73; Brad Yerian, Corvallis, $1,321.88; Luke Murphy, Helena, $1,303.77; Caden Camp, Belgrade, $1,184.26; Will Griffel, Park City, $1,175.00; Garrett Duncan, Belgrade, $1,102.62; Dustin Datisman, Arlee, $1,048.51; Ian Austiguy, Dillon, $1,025.92; RJ Patterson, Lewistown, $986.77.
Team roping heeler: Gavin Beattie, Helena, $2,109.25; Justin Viles, Cody, $1,437.73; Brandon Yerian, Corvallis, $1,321.88; Delon Parker, Two Dot, $1,184.26; Jesse Hines, Columbus, $1,175.00; Trace Fuller, Bozeman, $1,122.64; Jhet Murphy, Helena, $1,102.62; Matt Robertson, Manhattan, $1,050.19; Josh Harris, Ronan, $1,048.51; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, $1,025.92.
Tie-down roping: Coltin Rauch, Essex, $3,046.16; J Billingsley, Glasgow, $1,939.92; Caleb Berquist, Bozeman, $1,844.75; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, $1,540.47; Ben Ayre, Glendive, $1,462.21; Quinn McQueary, Wolf Creek, $1,407.75; Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, $1,272.20; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, $1,161.04; Taten Erickson, Hobson, $1,103.71; Roan Burrows, Miles City, $1,002.13.
Junior all-around: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, $1,767.92; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, $1,003.44; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, $729.96; Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, $661.92; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, $367.00; Landyn Hughes, Polson, $316.68; Stetson Brendt, Malta, $195.30.
Men's all-around: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, $5,231.29; Caleb McMillon, Jackson, $3,078.89; Caden Camp, Belgrade, $2,805.76; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, $2,653.43; Dixon Winn, East Helena, $2,519.36; Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, $2,050.68; Ben Ayre, Glendive, $2,040.31; Trace Fuller, Bozeman, $1,985.56; Delon Parker, Two Dot, $1,793.43; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, $1,769.84.
Women's all-around: Chalee Harms, Miles City, $3,791.58; Celie Salmond, Choteau, $3,721.36; Bella Fossum, Billings, $3,292.71; Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, $3,266.27.
