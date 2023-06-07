Northern Rodeo Association
at Conrad
Bareback: 1 Chase Shrode Butte 76 $460.60; 2 Kelly Murnion Jordan 72 $345.45; 3 Trapper McAllister Ronan 71 $230.30.
Saddle bronc: 1 Jason Colclough Libby 74 $799.00; 2 Hunter Haskins Superior 73 $599.25; 3 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 72 $399.50; 4 Paul Allyn O'Hair Livingston 68 $199.75.
Bull riding: 1 Payton Fitzpatrick Polson 83 $735.08; 2 Kelly Murnion Jordan 78 $562.12.
Steer wrestling: 1 Taten Erickson Hobson 5.4 $530.16; 2 Mitch Detton Great Falls 12.8 $397.62; 3 Teagan Arnold Conrad 12.9 $265.08; 4 Bode Spring Bozeman 16.3 $132.54.
People are also reading…
Tie-down roping: 1 Mitch Detton Great Falls 10 $699.92; 2 Sam Levine Wolf Creek 11.2 $535.24; 3 Clint Craig E. Helena 12.1 $411.72; 4 Carson Stevenson Hobson 13 $267.62; 5 Kelly Murnion Jordan 14.2 $144.10.
Team roping: 1 Chad Turner/Gavin Beattie Helena 5.2 $795.24; 2 Cash Trexler/Gregg Cassidy Stevensville 6.5 $596.43; 3 Justin Jones/Austin Rath E.Helena 6.8 $397.62; 4 Jessica Robertson/John Robertson Polson 8.5 $198.81.
Ladies barrel racing: 1 Milee Dailey Pray 17.64 $760.55; 2 Molly Salmond Choteau 17.74 $629.42; 3 Keslie Wolfe Boulder 17.92 $498.29; 4 Celie Salmond Choteau 17.97 $367.16; 5 Cierra Erickson Helena 18.06 $236.03; 6 Abby Knight Charlo 18.08 $131.13.
Ladies breakaway: 1 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.1 $825.98; 2 Celie Salmond Choteau 2.2 $683.57; 3 Hailey Burger Helena 2.4 $541.16; 4 Nicole French Stevensville 2.5 $398.75; 5\6 Kayton French Stevensville 2.6 $199.37; 5\6 Ronnie Chaffee Laurel 2.6 $199.37.
Junior barrel racing: 1 Isabella Moran Kalispell 18.39 $163.20; 2 Zoey Bruyer Kalispell 18.47 $122.40; 3 Tye Brown Helena 18.64 $81.60; 4 Reed Redfield Helena 18.88 $40.80.
Junior breakaway roping: 1 Royce Levine Wolf Creek 2.5 $153.60; 2 Addison Conway Cut Bank 3.6 $115.20; 3 Talvin Champ Cut Bank 18.4 $76.80.