Northern Rodeo Association Hamilton
Bareback: 1 George Gillespie Darby 77 $921.20; 2\3 Sam Peterson Helena 75 $575.75; 2\3 Kaleb Norstrom East Helena 75 $575.75.
Saddle bronc: 1 Kain Stroh Dickinson 78 $977.60; 2 Judd Applegate Deer Lodge 77 $733.20; 3 Qwint Strogh Dickinson 75 $488.80; 4 Tyler Friend Arlee 72 $244.40.
Bull riding: 1 Caden Fitzpatrick Polson 81 $926.84; 2 Jason Bold Livingston 79 $708.76; 3 Payton Fitzpatrick Polson 78 $545.20; 4 Kobe Whitford Cut Bank 76 $354.38.
Steer wrestling: 1 Kolby Bignell Helena 5.6 $1,070.66; 2 Caden Camp Belgrade 6.7 $818.74; 3 Jaden Whitman Belgrade 8.6 $629.80; 4 Timmy Sparing Helena 15.5 $409.37.
Tie-down roping: 1 Caleb Berquist Bozeman 9.3 $1,166.54; 2 Jackson Stephens Corvallis 10.0 $892.06; 3 Bode Spring Bozeman 10.2 $686.20; 4 Dillon Hahnkamp Melrose 10.4 $446.03; 5\6 Jesse Medearis Belgrade 10.7 $120.08; 5\6 James Ramierez Manhattan 10.7 $120.08.
Team roping: 1 Dustin Datisman/Josh Harrison Ronan 5.3 $966.79; 2 Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine Wolf Creek 5.4 $739.31; 3 Jason Carlson/Jake Goddard Two Dot 5.5 $568.70; 4 Dustin Bird/Kory Mytty Lolo 5.7 $369.66; 5 Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson Manhattan 6.3 $199.05.
Ladies barrel racing: 1 Tammy Jo Carpenter Kalispell 17.78 $1,316.00; 2 Michelle Lucke Bozeman 17.80 $1,081.00; 3 Celie Salmon Choteau 17.85 $846.00; 4 Abby Knight Charlo 17.86 $611.00; 5 Ashyton Carlson Victor 17.91 $376.00; 6\7 Bella Fossum Billings 18.05 $188.00; 6\7 Chalee Harms Miles City 18.05 $188.00; 8 Alexis McDonald Gardiner 18.07 $94.00.
Ladies breakaway: 1 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.0 $1,335.74; 2 Celie Salmon Choteau 2.3 $1,097.22; 3 Leanne Johnson Cut Bank 2.7 $858.69; 4 Hailey Garrison Glen 2.8 $620.17; 5 Whitney Levine Wolf Creek 2.9 $381.64; 6 Bella Fossum Billings 3.2 $238.53; 7 Arena de la Cruz Augusta 3.3 $143.12; 8 Drew Zipperian Clancy 3.5 $95.41.
Jr. barrel racing: 1 Brielle Zemple Charlo 17.84 $268.80; 2 Shaylee Broere Dell 18.20 $201.60; 3 Mesa Radue Belgrade 18.41 $134.40; 4 Reece Conner Conner 18.42 $67.20.
Jr. breakaway roping: 1 Blaise Bolich Belgrade 3.0 $268.80; 2 Blair Lytle Ronan 4.0 $201.60; 3 Royce Levine Wolf Creek 4.5 $134.40; 4 Reece Conner Conner 12.7 $67.20.
Rookie bareback: 1 Nathaniel Dearhamer Bozeman 60 $92.12.
Rookie saddle bronc: No Qualified Rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.