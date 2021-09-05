Northern Rodeo Association Hamilton

Bareback: 1 George Gillespie Darby 77 $921.20; 2\3 Sam Peterson Helena 75 $575.75; 2\3 Kaleb Norstrom East Helena 75 $575.75.

Saddle bronc: 1 Kain Stroh Dickinson 78 $977.60; 2 Judd Applegate Deer Lodge 77 $733.20; 3 Qwint Strogh Dickinson 75 $488.80; 4 Tyler Friend Arlee 72 $244.40.

Bull riding: 1 Caden Fitzpatrick Polson 81 $926.84; 2 Jason Bold Livingston 79 $708.76; 3 Payton Fitzpatrick Polson 78 $545.20; 4 Kobe Whitford Cut Bank 76 $354.38.

Steer wrestling: 1 Kolby Bignell Helena 5.6 $1,070.66; 2 Caden Camp Belgrade 6.7 $818.74; 3 Jaden Whitman Belgrade 8.6 $629.80; 4 Timmy Sparing Helena 15.5 $409.37.

Tie-down roping: 1 Caleb Berquist Bozeman 9.3 $1,166.54; 2 Jackson Stephens Corvallis 10.0 $892.06; 3 Bode Spring Bozeman 10.2 $686.20; 4 Dillon Hahnkamp Melrose 10.4 $446.03; 5\6 Jesse Medearis Belgrade 10.7 $120.08; 5\6 James Ramierez Manhattan 10.7 $120.08.

Team roping: 1 Dustin Datisman/Josh Harrison Ronan 5.3 $966.79; 2 Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine Wolf Creek 5.4 $739.31; 3 Jason Carlson/Jake Goddard Two Dot 5.5 $568.70; 4 Dustin Bird/Kory Mytty Lolo 5.7 $369.66; 5 Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson Manhattan 6.3 $199.05.

Ladies barrel racing: 1 Tammy Jo Carpenter Kalispell 17.78 $1,316.00; 2 Michelle Lucke Bozeman 17.80 $1,081.00; 3 Celie Salmon Choteau 17.85 $846.00; 4 Abby Knight Charlo 17.86 $611.00; 5 Ashyton Carlson Victor 17.91 $376.00; 6\7 Bella Fossum Billings 18.05 $188.00; 6\7 Chalee Harms Miles City 18.05 $188.00; 8 Alexis McDonald Gardiner 18.07 $94.00.

Ladies breakaway: 1 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.0 $1,335.74; 2 Celie Salmon Choteau 2.3 $1,097.22; 3 Leanne Johnson Cut Bank 2.7 $858.69; 4 Hailey Garrison Glen 2.8 $620.17; 5 Whitney Levine Wolf Creek 2.9 $381.64; 6 Bella Fossum Billings 3.2 $238.53; 7 Arena de la Cruz Augusta 3.3 $143.12; 8 Drew Zipperian Clancy 3.5 $95.41.

Jr. barrel racing: 1 Brielle Zemple Charlo 17.84 $268.80; 2 Shaylee Broere Dell 18.20 $201.60; 3 Mesa Radue Belgrade 18.41 $134.40; 4 Reece Conner Conner 18.42 $67.20.

Jr. breakaway roping: 1 Blaise Bolich Belgrade 3.0 $268.80; 2 Blair Lytle Ronan 4.0 $201.60; 3 Royce Levine Wolf Creek 4.5 $134.40; 4 Reece Conner Conner 12.7 $67.20. 

Rookie bareback: 1 Nathaniel Dearhamer Bozeman 60 $92.12.

Rookie saddle bronc: No Qualified Rides.

Tags

Load comments