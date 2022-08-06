Northern Rodeo Association
NRA Townsend
Bareback: 1 Trevor Kay Chester 77 $439.92; 2 Ty Owens Helena 73 $329.94; 3 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 69 $219.96; 4 Rowdy Cranston Moorcroft 67 $109.98.
Saddle bronc: 1 Qwint Stroh Dickinson 76 $507.60; 2 Garrett Cunningham Broadus 75 $380.70; 3 Kain Stroh Dickinson 68 $253.80.
Bull riding: 1 Nicolas Dinnocenzo Helena 76 $687.14.
Steer wrestling: 1 Austin Whitehouse Helena 4.7 $597.84; 2 Denver Krone Augusta 5.6 $448.38; 3 Ryder Gaasch Dillon 7.0 $298.92; 4 Reno Ward Deer Lodge 8.9 $149.46.
Tie-down roping: 1 Ty Hedrick Jackson 10.1 $778.32; 2 Jack Cornwell Glasgow 13.3 $583.74; 3 Zane Schroeder Roscoe 15.8 $389.16; 4 Carson Stevenson Hobson 16.0 $194.58.
Team roping: 1 Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian Corvallis 6.0 $966.79; 2 Dustin Datisman;Kelsey Richardson St Ignatius 9.6 $739.31; 3 Gosaye Robertson/Wyatt Schearer Belt 10.6 $568.70; 4 Jace Bishop/Jake Plaggemeyer Helena 11.2 $369.66; 5 Matt Goings/Jake Cerini Dillon 12.3 $199.05.
Barrel racing: 1 Darby Haskins Superior 17.84 $1,065.96; 2 Cierra Erickson Helena 17.86 $875.61; 3 Brittney Cox Chinook 18.06 $685.26; 4 Allie Novotny Helena 18.15 $494.91; 5 Rachel Ward Philipsburg 18.23 $304.56; 6 Kassidy Dunagan Whitehall 18.30 $190.35; 7 Brittney Barnett Stephenville 18.31 $114.21; 8 Cheyanne Carl Missoula 18.33 $76.14.
Breakaway: 1 Molly Salmond Choteau 2.0 $1,081.75; 2 Celie Salmond Choteau 2.2 $888.58; 3 Tiffany Ogren Hysham 2.3 $695.41; 4 Alicia Bird Cut Bank 2.4 $502.24; 5\6 Brittany Schweigert Belgrade 2.7 $251.12; 5\6 Drew Zipperian Clancy 2.7 $251.12; 7 Paige Rasmussen Bozeman 2.9 $115.90; 8 Tracey Bolich Belgrade 3.1 $77.27.
Junior barrel racing: 1 Julia Hoagland Whitehall 18.46 $243.60; 2 Kayton French Stevensville 18.51 $201.60; 3 Chloe LaFromboise Helena 18.67 $159.60; 4 Taylor Cartwright Townsend 18.71 $117.60; 5 Tye Brown Helena 18.72 $75.60; 6 Mesa Radue Belgrade 18.77 $42.00.
Junior breakaway: 1 Ryker Sarchett Three Forks 2.3 $264.48; 2 Bode Auck E. Helena 2.5 $218.88; 3 Brylan Garrett Silver Bow 3.5 $173.28; 4 Mesa Radue Belgrade 4.4 $127.68; 5\6 Paige Johnston Polson 4.5 $63.84; 5\6 Chloe LaFromboise Helena 4.5 $63.84.
