Northern Rodeo Association Helmville 

Bareback: 1 Ty Owens Helena 69 $470.00.

Saddle bronc: 1 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 80 $560.24; 2 Kain Stroh Dickinson 74 $420.18; 3 Jacob Phillips Cody 73 $280.12; 4 Tyler Friend Arlee 71 $140.06.

Bull riding: 1 Payton Fitzpatrick Polson 87 $695.60; 2\3 Kobe Whitford Cut Bank 83 $434.75; 2\3 Cole Hould Havre 83 $434.75; 4 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 79 $173.90.

Steer wrestling: 1 Gregory Farris Helena 10.8 $548.96; 2 Logan Beattie Helena 15.6 $411.72; 3 Timmy Sparing Helena 16.5 $274.48; 4 Kolby Bignell Helena 17.9 $137.24.

Tie-down roping: 1 Trevin Baumann Hardin 9.1 $661.76; 2 Jade Gardner Winnett 9.8 $496.32; 3 Caleb Berquist Bozeman 10.3 $330.88; 4 Bode Spring Bozeman 11.3 $165.44.

Team roping: 1 Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine 5.7 $725.68; 2 Ben Folsom/Coby King 12.2 $544.26; 3 Ty Spring/Bode Spring 13.7 $362.84.

Ladies barrel racing: 1 Gayleen Malone Pray 15.79 $643.34; 2 Alexis McDonald Gardiner 15.92 $532.42; 3 Rachel Ward Phillipsburg 15.96 $421.50; 4 Abby Knight Charlo 16.15 $310.58; 5 Paige Rasmussen Bozeman 16.16 $199.66; 6 Bella Fossum Billings 16.17 $110.92.

Ladies breakaway: 1 Tracey Bolich Bozeman 2.3 $741.47; 2\3 Meghan McGinley Bozeman 2.4 $549.71; 2\3 Celie Salmond Choteau 2.4 $549.71; 4\5 Arena De La Cruz Augusta 2.9 $294.03; 4\5 Rachel Ward Phillipsburg 2.9 $294.03; 6 Milee Dailey Pray 3.0. $127.84

Jr. barrel racing: 1 Brielle Zemple Charlo 16.38 $144.00; 2 Parker Lenhardt Helena 16.53 $108.00; 3 Trulee Boland Corvallis 16.62 $72.00; 4 Mesa Radue Belgrade 16.63 $36.00.

Jr. breakaway roping: 1 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.7 $201.60; 2 Mitch Detton Great Falls 3.2 $151.20; 3 Mesa Radue Belgrade 3.5 $100.80; 4 Blair Lytle Ronan 3.6 $50.40.

Rookie bareback: 1 Leighton LaFromboise Helena 71 $109.04; 2 Nathaniel Dearhamer Bozeman 59 $81.78.

Rookie saddle bronc: No Qualified Rides.

Tags

Load comments