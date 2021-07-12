Rodeo
Northern Rodeo Association
East Helena
Bareback riding: Sam Petersen, Helena, 76, $611.00; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 74, $381.88; Will Norstrom, East Helena, 74, $381.88; Dalton May, Kalispell, 71, $152.75.
Saddle bronc riding: Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, N.D., 79, $639.20; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 61, $479.40.
Bull riding: Caleb McMillon, Jackson, 74, $806.99; Jason Bold, Livingston, 71, $617.11; Ty Owens, Helena, 58, $474.70; Jud Colliness, Glendive, 50, $308.56.
Steer wrestling: Jaden Whitman, Belgrade, 3.9, $687.14; Riley Joyce, Geraldine, 4.6, $525.46; Klate Greany, Helena, 4.9, $404.20; Gregory Fariss, Helena, 8.2, $262.73; Cole Detton, Great Falls, 9.8, $141.47.
Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, Bozeman, 8.1, $1,190.51; Dixon Winn, East Helena, 10.6, $910.39; Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 10.9, $700.30; Delon Parker, Two Dot, 11.4, $455.20; Taten Erickson, Hobson, 12.0, $245.11.
Team roping: Dillon Johnson/Gavin Beattie, Helena, 4.3, $1,290.39; RJ Patterson/Bryant Mikkelson, Buffalo, 6.2, $986.77; Polite Pepion/Justin Boggs, Browning, 6.8, $759.05; Ty Spring/Bose Spring, Bozeman, 7.0, $493.38; Miles Kobold/Matt Robertson, Manhattan, 7.5, $265.67.
Barrel racing: Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 17.73, $1,098.86; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 17.97, $902.64; Alexis McDonald, Gardiner, 18.03, $706.41; Olivia Grimsley, Power, 18.15, $510.19; Brooklin Baukol, Clyde Park, 18.18, $313.96; Tammy Kraus, Belgrade, 18.22, $196.23; Trinity Bushnell, Helena, 18.26, $117.74; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 18.30, $39.25; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 18.30, $39.25.
Breakaway roping: Stephanie Rollins, Great Falls, 2.5, $1,256.78; Hailey Burger, Helena, 2.7, $1,032.36; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 2.9, $807.93; Shanda Armstrong, Helena, 3.1, $471.30; Ashley Koenig, Manhattan, 3.1, $471.30; Meghan McGinley, Bozeman, 3.2, $224.43; Ryanne Tracy, Victor, 3.3, $134.66; Arena Plenty, Garryowen, 3.4, $29.92; Jenelle White, Whitehall, 3.4, $29.92; Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 3.4, $29.92.
Junior barrel racing: Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, 18.30, $230.40; Brielle Zempel, Charlo, 18.48, $172.80; Lauren Wagner, Three Forks, 18.57, $86.40; Julia Hoagland, Whitehall, 18.57, $86.40.
Junior breakaway roping: Caleb Anderson, Manhattan, 2.6, $236.64; Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 2.7, $195.84; Payton Levine, Wolf Point, 3.2, $155.04; Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 3.7, $114.24; Dylan Burger, Helena, 3.8, $57.12; Shaylee Berg, Standford, 3.8, $57.12.
Rookie bareback: Leighton Lafromboise, Helena, 69, $28.20.
Malta
Bareback riding: Treven Coonradt, 71, $278.24; Kale Bandelin, 69, $208.68.
Saddle bronc riding: Kain Stroh, 78, $300.80; Qwint Stroh, 73, $225.60.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: Eric Paul Watson, 10.5, $571.52; Preston Watson, 11.2, $428.64; Nathan Ruth, 13.1, $285.76; Roan Burrows, 14.9, $142.88.
Team roping: Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, Cody, 4.3, $612.88; Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, Jackson, 5.1, $459.66; Neil Tatsey/Jimmy Racine, Cut Bank, 5.7, $306.44; Cody Tew/Trae Smith, Georgetown, 6.3, $76.61; Jason Carlson/Jake Goddard, Two Dot, 6.3, $76.61.
Barrel racing: Kiera Simonson, 17.48, $428.26; Chalee Harms, 17.50, $327.50; Brittany Cox, 17.55, $251.92; Gaylene Malone, 17.65, $163.75; Laney Johnson, 17.88, $88.17.
Breakaway roping: Chalee Harms, Miles City, 2.4, $409.09; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 3.0, $312.83; Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.2, $240.64; Bella Fossum, Billings, 3.3, $156.42; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 4.1, $84.22.
Junior barrel racing: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 17.99, $172.80; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 18.23, $129.60; Madison Harris, Richland, 18.51; Morgan McEwen, Malta, 18.82, $43.20.
Junior Breakaway roping: Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 3.4, $201.60; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 4.2, $151.20; Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 4.3, $100.80; JP Cornwell, Glasgow, 5.3, $50.40.
