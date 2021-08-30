Northern Rodeo Association Boulder
Bareback: 1 Will Norstrom E Helena 74 $648.60; 2\3 Sam Peterson Helena 70 $405.37; 2\3 Ty Owens Helena 70 $405.37; 4 Kaleb Norstrom E Helena 67 $162.15.
Saddle bronc: 1 Tyler Friend Arlee 79 $733.20; 2\3 Kain Stroh Dickinson 76 $458.25; 2\3 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 76 $458.25; 4 Brand Morgan McAllister 73 $183.30.
Bull riding: 1 Caden Fitzpatrick Polson 74 $791.01.
Steer wrestling: 1 Logan Beattie Helena 5.9 $814.98; 2 Jackson Stephens Corvallis 6.0 $623.22; 3 Kolby Bignell Helena 7.2 $479.40; 4 Coby King Dillon 7.7 $311.61; 5 Caden Camp Belgrade 8.2 $167.79.
Tie-down roping: 1 Jade Gardner Winnett 8.6. $910.86; 2 Dillon Hahnkamp Melrose 8.7 $696.54; 3 Ty Hendricks Whitehall 9.6 $535.80; 4 Kevin Perterson Dillon 12.1 $348.27; 5 Trace Fuller Bozeman 12.3 $187.53.
Team roping: 1 Dillon Johnson/Gavin Beattie Helena 5.2 $592.20; 2 Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine Wolf Creek 5.4 $444.15; 3 Dallas Vonheeder/John Vermedahl Polson 6 $296.10; 4 Ethan Stensrud/Joe Esposito Dillon 6.2 $148.05.
Ladies barrel racing: 1 Tammy Jo Carpenter Kalispell 16.01 $888.30; 2 Alexis Mcdonald Gardiner 16.14 $729.68; 3 Celie Salmond Choteau 16.22 $571.05; 4 Michelle Lucke Bozeman 16.30 $412.43; 5 Bella Fossum Billings 16.31 $253.80; 6 Trinity Bushnell Helena 16.37 $158.63; 7\8 Gayleen Malone Pray 16.38 $79.31; 7\8 Taylour Russell Conrad 16.38 $79.31.
Ladies breakaway: 1 Kayla Schmiedeke Stevensville 2.3 $1,065.96; 2\3\4 Shelby Rassmussen Bozeman 2.5 $685.26; 2\3\4 Leanne Johnson Cut Bank 2.5 $685.26; 2\3\4 Ashley Koeing Manhattan 2.5 $685.26; 5 Alicia Bird Cut Bank 2.7 $304.56; 6 Stephanie Rollins Great Falls 2.9 $190.35; 7\8 Madison McLaughlin Corvallis 3.0 $95.18; 7\8 Jody Sarchett Three Forks 3.0 $95.18.
Jr. barrel racing: 1 Brielle Zemple Charlo 16.38 $182.40; 2 Mesa Radue Belgrade 16.76 $136.80; 3 Trulee Boland Corvallis 16.79 $91.20; 4 Shaylee Broere Dell 16.87 $45.60.
Jr. breakaway roping: 1 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.1 $249.60; 2\3 Mitch Detton Great Falls 2.5 $156.00; 2\3 Teigan Arnold Conrad 2.5 $156.00; 4 Royce Levine Wolf Creek 2.8 $62.40.
Rookie bareback: 1\2 Leighton LaFromboise Helena 65 $194.11; 1\2 Nathaniel Dearhamer Bozeman 65 $194.11.
Rookie saddle bronc: No Qualified Rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.