Bareback: 1 Will Norstrom E Helena 74 $648.60; 2\3 Sam Peterson Helena 70 $405.37; 2\3 Ty Owens Helena 70 $405.37; 4 Kaleb Norstrom E Helena 67 $162.15.

Saddle bronc: 1 Tyler Friend Arlee 79 $733.20; 2\3 Kain Stroh Dickinson 76 $458.25; 2\3 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 76 $458.25; 4 Brand Morgan McAllister 73 $183.30.

Bull riding: 1 Caden Fitzpatrick Polson 74 $791.01. 

Steer wrestling: 1 Logan Beattie Helena 5.9 $814.98; 2 Jackson Stephens Corvallis 6.0 $623.22; 3 Kolby Bignell Helena 7.2 $479.40; 4 Coby King Dillon 7.7 $311.61; 5 Caden Camp Belgrade 8.2 $167.79.

Tie-down roping: 1 Jade Gardner Winnett 8.6. $910.86; 2 Dillon Hahnkamp Melrose 8.7 $696.54; 3 Ty Hendricks Whitehall 9.6 $535.80; 4 Kevin Perterson Dillon 12.1 $348.27; 5 Trace Fuller Bozeman 12.3 $187.53.

Team roping: 1 Dillon Johnson/Gavin Beattie Helena 5.2 $592.20; 2 Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine Wolf Creek 5.4 $444.15; 3 Dallas Vonheeder/John Vermedahl Polson 6 $296.10; 4 Ethan Stensrud/Joe Esposito Dillon 6.2 $148.05.

Ladies barrel racing: 1 Tammy Jo Carpenter Kalispell 16.01 $888.30; 2 Alexis Mcdonald Gardiner 16.14 $729.68; 3 Celie Salmond Choteau 16.22 $571.05; 4 Michelle Lucke Bozeman 16.30 $412.43; 5 Bella Fossum Billings 16.31 $253.80; 6 Trinity Bushnell Helena 16.37 $158.63; 7\8 Gayleen Malone Pray 16.38 $79.31; 7\8 Taylour Russell Conrad 16.38 $79.31.

Ladies breakaway: 1 Kayla Schmiedeke Stevensville 2.3 $1,065.96; 2\3\4 Shelby Rassmussen Bozeman 2.5 $685.26; 2\3\4 Leanne Johnson Cut Bank 2.5 $685.26; 2\3\4 Ashley Koeing Manhattan 2.5 $685.26; 5 Alicia Bird Cut Bank 2.7 $304.56; 6 Stephanie Rollins Great Falls 2.9 $190.35; 7\8 Madison McLaughlin Corvallis 3.0 $95.18; 7\8 Jody Sarchett Three Forks 3.0 $95.18.

Jr. barrel racing: 1 Brielle Zemple Charlo 16.38 $182.40; 2 Mesa Radue Belgrade 16.76 $136.80; 3 Trulee Boland Corvallis 16.79 $91.20; 4 Shaylee Broere Dell 16.87 $45.60.

Jr. breakaway roping: 1 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.1 $249.60; 2\3 Mitch Detton Great Falls 2.5 $156.00; 2\3 Teigan Arnold Conrad 2.5 $156.00; 4 Royce Levine Wolf Creek 2.8 $62.40.

Rookie bareback: 1\2 Leighton LaFromboise Helena 65 $194.11; 1\2 Nathaniel Dearhamer Bozeman 65 $194.11.

Rookie saddle bronc: No Qualified Rides.

