NRA Dodson
Bareback: Garrett Goggin Otter 66 $255.68; Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 65 $191.76; Nathanial Dearhamer Bozeman 58 $127.84.
Saddle bronc: Andrew Evjene Two Dot 73 $300.80; Joseph Priebe Cody 71 $225.60; Brand Morgan McAllister 68 $150.40; JC Desaveur Roberts 64 $75.20.
Bull riding: Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 69 $272.60.
Steer wrestling: Cole Detton Great Falls 10.8 $233.12; Taten Erickson Hobson 27.1 $174.84.
Tie-down roping: George Marcenko Havre 10.9 $481.28; Carson Stevenson Hobson 13.3 $300.80; Quinn McQuery Wolf Creek 13.3 $300.80; Trevor Klind Glasgow 14.3 $120.32.
Team roping: David Madison/John Graham Glasgow 6.5 $409.84; Jade Nystrom/Dennis Barta Havre 7.0 $307.38; Ben Ayre/Bill Ayre Glendive 8.6 $204.92; Eric P Watson/Branden Cole Harlem 11.7 $102.46.
Ladies barrel racing: Brittney Cox Chinook 15.87 $391.04; Shannon Beaupre Bozeman 16.19 $293.28; Laura Kleinjan Chinook 16.35 $195.52; Rylee Strauser Havre 16.58 $97.76.
Ladies breakaway: Bella Fossum Billings 2.9 $255.68; Allee Bartlett Havre 4.6 $191.76.
Jr. barrel racing: Kenzie Kallenberger Havre 16.42 $134.40; Sage Henderson Lewiston 16.68 $100.80; Morgan McEwen Malta 18.57 $67.20; Hayden Henderson Lewiston 18.83 $33.60.
Jr. breakaway roping: Ty Kittson Harlem 2.7 $172.80; Mitch Detton Great Falls 3.6 $129.60; Trestin Cole Harlem 6.0 $86.40; Martin Watson Box Elder 12.1 $43.20.
