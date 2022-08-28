NRA Wibaux

Bareback: 1 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 67 $423.20; 2 Rowdy Cranston Moorcroft 59 $317.40.

Saddle bronc: 1 Qwint Stroh Dickinson 81 $782.00; 2 Kain Stroh Dickinson 70 $586.50; 3\4 Parker Mothershead Joliet 69 $293.25; 3\4 Garrett Cunningham Broadus 69 $293.25.

Bull riding: 1 Bucky McAlipne Anaconda 74 $450.80.

Steer wrestling: 1 Miles Spickelmier Buffalo 6.2 $588.80; 2\3 Sam Olson Buffalo 8.7 $368.00; 2\3 Justin Boll Bowman 8.7 $368.00; 4 Garret Yeager Choteau 15.7 $147.20.

Tie-down roping: 1 Tyler Schau Almont 11.8 $644.00; 2 Trey Knight Wibaux 14.0 $483.00; 3 Blayne Hubing Circle 14.3 $322.00; 4 Tyler Thiel Belle Fourche 24.6 $161.00.

Team roping: 1 Wroper Kosel/Wyatt Magilke Solen 6.6 $736.00; 2 David Madison/Jesse Benson Malta 10.7 $552.00; 3 Kelly Roshau/Patrick Monson Dickinson 14.3 $368.00; 4 Trey Knight/Lee Knight Wibaux 14.8 $184.00.

Ladies barrel racing: 1 Tammy Jo Carpenter Kalispell 17.43 $646.99; 2 Brittney Cox Chinook 17.53 $535.44; 3 Carlee Miller Bowman 17.56 $423.89; 4 Britta Thiel Belle Fourche 17.76 $312.34; 5 Amanda Lundquist Goldenvalley 17.79 $200.79; 6 Julie Brown Helena 17.82 $111.55.

Ladies breakaway: 1\2 Baili Nielsen Beach 2.8 $700.93; 1\2 McKenzi Plummer Baker 2.8 $700.93; 3 Kaycee Moody Bowman 3.4 $502.55; 4 Paige Delaney Alexandar 4.0 $370.30; 5 Ashley Koenig Manhattan 5.6 $238.05; 6 Kelly Vetter Flasher 6.2 $132.25.

Junior barrel racing: 1 Bailey Billingsley Glasgow 18.14 $131.60; 2 Tye Brown Helena 18.40 $98.70; 3 Lynnlee Richardson Custer 18.54 $65.80; 4 Blaire Billingsley Glasgow 20.10 $32.90.

Junior breakaway: 1 Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 3 $103.40; 2 Tryan Knight Wibaux 4.5 $77.55.

Senior men's breakaway: 1 Neil Kittelmann Ekalaka 2.2 $191.36; 2 Shane Peabody Baker 2.8 $143.52; 3 Jeff Elmore Ekalaka 2.9 $95.68; 4 Brian Eskew Wibaux 3.2 $47.84.

Goat tying: 1 Cashae McGee Rhame 7.0 $350.00; 2 Kenzie Homelzig Rhame 7.5 $210.00; 3 Georgia Orahood Malta 8.0 $140.00.

NRA Boulder

Bareback: 1 Trevor Kay Chester 72 $582.80; 2\3 Ty Owens Helena 68 $364.25; 2\3 Dalton May Kalispell 68 $364.25.

Saddle bronc: 1 Judd Applegate Deer Lodge 75 $780.20; 2\3 Parker Mothershead Joliet 73 $487.62; 2\3 Jason Colclough Libby 73 $487.62; 4 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 72 $195.05.

Bull riding: 1 Kyler McDonald Ronan 80 $759.05; 2\3 Quinn Greenough Bozeman 78 $513.48; 2\3 Kobe Whitford Cut Bank 78 $513.48.

Steer wrestling: 1 Ausin Whitehouse Helena 4.4 $735.08; 2 Garrett Yager Choteau 6.7 $562.12; 3 Logan Beattie Helena 6.8 $432.40; 4 Denver Krone Augusta 8.4 $281.06; 5 Taten Erickson Hobson 10.7 $151.34.

Tie-down roping: 1 Wyatt Lytton Polson 11 $783.02; 2 Carson Stevenson Hobson 12.6 $598.78; 3 Bode Spring Bozeman 12.8 $460.60; 4 Ty Hedrick Jackson 14.5 $299.39; 5 Shawn Dunagan Whitehall 14.5 $161.21.

Team roping: 1 Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom Jackson 5.4 $822.97; 2 Chance Paradis/Kermit Clary Ronan 5.8 $629.33; 3 Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy Helena 6.6 $484.10; 4 Ty Hedrick/Teegan Leno Sheridan 8.1 $314.67; 5 Bode Spring/Ty Spring Bozeman 9.2 $169.44.

Ladies barrel racing: 1 Milee Dailey Pray 15.88 $1,000.16; 2 Brynna Wolfe Boulder 16.01 $821.56; 3 Gayleen Malone Pray 16.02 $642.96; 4 Keslie Wolfe Boulder 16.15 $464.36; 5 Celie Salmond Choteau 16.19 $285.76; 6 Molly Salmond Choteau 16.36 $178.60; 7 Alicia Bird Cut Bank 16.4 $107.16; 8 Molly Fisher Whitefish 16.41 $71.44.

Ladies breakaway: 1 Mikayla Witter Helena 2.3 $1,217.30; 2 Dusti Stockton Cut Bank 2.4 $999.93; 3 Alicia Bird Cut Bank 2.8 $782.55; 4 Molly Salmond Choteau 3 $565.18; 5 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 3.5 $347.80; 6 Mckenna Schroeder Rosco 3.6 $217.38; 7 Tracey Bolich Belgrade 3.9 $130.43; 8 Kylie Millican East Helena 4.0 $86.95.

Junior barrel racing: 1 Tye Brown Helena 16.19 $366.72; 2 Mesa Radue Belgrade 16.45 $275.04; 3 Shaylee Broere Lima 16.62 $183.36; 4 Chloe LaFromboise Helena 16.91 $91.68.

Junior breakaway roping: 1 Blaise Bolich Belgrade 2.7 $420.48; 2 Steely Stubblefield Choteau 2.8 $315.36; 3 Mesa Radue Belgrade 3.1 $210.24; 4 Paige Johnston Polson 3.5 $105.12.

Rookie bareback: 1 Kagen Gooch Butte 61 $204.92.

Rookie saddle bronc: No qualified rides.

