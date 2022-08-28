NRA Wibaux
Bareback: 1 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 67 $423.20; 2 Rowdy Cranston Moorcroft 59 $317.40.
Saddle bronc: 1 Qwint Stroh Dickinson 81 $782.00; 2 Kain Stroh Dickinson 70 $586.50; 3\4 Parker Mothershead Joliet 69 $293.25; 3\4 Garrett Cunningham Broadus 69 $293.25.
Bull riding: 1 Bucky McAlipne Anaconda 74 $450.80.
Steer wrestling: 1 Miles Spickelmier Buffalo 6.2 $588.80; 2\3 Sam Olson Buffalo 8.7 $368.00; 2\3 Justin Boll Bowman 8.7 $368.00; 4 Garret Yeager Choteau 15.7 $147.20.
Tie-down roping: 1 Tyler Schau Almont 11.8 $644.00; 2 Trey Knight Wibaux 14.0 $483.00; 3 Blayne Hubing Circle 14.3 $322.00; 4 Tyler Thiel Belle Fourche 24.6 $161.00.
Team roping: 1 Wroper Kosel/Wyatt Magilke Solen 6.6 $736.00; 2 David Madison/Jesse Benson Malta 10.7 $552.00; 3 Kelly Roshau/Patrick Monson Dickinson 14.3 $368.00; 4 Trey Knight/Lee Knight Wibaux 14.8 $184.00.
Ladies barrel racing: 1 Tammy Jo Carpenter Kalispell 17.43 $646.99; 2 Brittney Cox Chinook 17.53 $535.44; 3 Carlee Miller Bowman 17.56 $423.89; 4 Britta Thiel Belle Fourche 17.76 $312.34; 5 Amanda Lundquist Goldenvalley 17.79 $200.79; 6 Julie Brown Helena 17.82 $111.55.
Ladies breakaway: 1\2 Baili Nielsen Beach 2.8 $700.93; 1\2 McKenzi Plummer Baker 2.8 $700.93; 3 Kaycee Moody Bowman 3.4 $502.55; 4 Paige Delaney Alexandar 4.0 $370.30; 5 Ashley Koenig Manhattan 5.6 $238.05; 6 Kelly Vetter Flasher 6.2 $132.25.
Junior barrel racing: 1 Bailey Billingsley Glasgow 18.14 $131.60; 2 Tye Brown Helena 18.40 $98.70; 3 Lynnlee Richardson Custer 18.54 $65.80; 4 Blaire Billingsley Glasgow 20.10 $32.90.
Junior breakaway: 1 Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 3 $103.40; 2 Tryan Knight Wibaux 4.5 $77.55.
Senior men's breakaway: 1 Neil Kittelmann Ekalaka 2.2 $191.36; 2 Shane Peabody Baker 2.8 $143.52; 3 Jeff Elmore Ekalaka 2.9 $95.68; 4 Brian Eskew Wibaux 3.2 $47.84.
Goat tying: 1 Cashae McGee Rhame 7.0 $350.00; 2 Kenzie Homelzig Rhame 7.5 $210.00; 3 Georgia Orahood Malta 8.0 $140.00.
NRA Boulder
Bareback: 1 Trevor Kay Chester 72 $582.80; 2\3 Ty Owens Helena 68 $364.25; 2\3 Dalton May Kalispell 68 $364.25.
Saddle bronc: 1 Judd Applegate Deer Lodge 75 $780.20; 2\3 Parker Mothershead Joliet 73 $487.62; 2\3 Jason Colclough Libby 73 $487.62; 4 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 72 $195.05.
Bull riding: 1 Kyler McDonald Ronan 80 $759.05; 2\3 Quinn Greenough Bozeman 78 $513.48; 2\3 Kobe Whitford Cut Bank 78 $513.48.
Steer wrestling: 1 Ausin Whitehouse Helena 4.4 $735.08; 2 Garrett Yager Choteau 6.7 $562.12; 3 Logan Beattie Helena 6.8 $432.40; 4 Denver Krone Augusta 8.4 $281.06; 5 Taten Erickson Hobson 10.7 $151.34.
Tie-down roping: 1 Wyatt Lytton Polson 11 $783.02; 2 Carson Stevenson Hobson 12.6 $598.78; 3 Bode Spring Bozeman 12.8 $460.60; 4 Ty Hedrick Jackson 14.5 $299.39; 5 Shawn Dunagan Whitehall 14.5 $161.21.
Team roping: 1 Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom Jackson 5.4 $822.97; 2 Chance Paradis/Kermit Clary Ronan 5.8 $629.33; 3 Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy Helena 6.6 $484.10; 4 Ty Hedrick/Teegan Leno Sheridan 8.1 $314.67; 5 Bode Spring/Ty Spring Bozeman 9.2 $169.44.
Ladies barrel racing: 1 Milee Dailey Pray 15.88 $1,000.16; 2 Brynna Wolfe Boulder 16.01 $821.56; 3 Gayleen Malone Pray 16.02 $642.96; 4 Keslie Wolfe Boulder 16.15 $464.36; 5 Celie Salmond Choteau 16.19 $285.76; 6 Molly Salmond Choteau 16.36 $178.60; 7 Alicia Bird Cut Bank 16.4 $107.16; 8 Molly Fisher Whitefish 16.41 $71.44.
Ladies breakaway: 1 Mikayla Witter Helena 2.3 $1,217.30; 2 Dusti Stockton Cut Bank 2.4 $999.93; 3 Alicia Bird Cut Bank 2.8 $782.55; 4 Molly Salmond Choteau 3 $565.18; 5 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 3.5 $347.80; 6 Mckenna Schroeder Rosco 3.6 $217.38; 7 Tracey Bolich Belgrade 3.9 $130.43; 8 Kylie Millican East Helena 4.0 $86.95.
Junior barrel racing: 1 Tye Brown Helena 16.19 $366.72; 2 Mesa Radue Belgrade 16.45 $275.04; 3 Shaylee Broere Lima 16.62 $183.36; 4 Chloe LaFromboise Helena 16.91 $91.68.
Junior breakaway roping: 1 Blaise Bolich Belgrade 2.7 $420.48; 2 Steely Stubblefield Choteau 2.8 $315.36; 3 Mesa Radue Belgrade 3.1 $210.24; 4 Paige Johnston Polson 3.5 $105.12.
Rookie bareback: 1 Kagen Gooch Butte 61 $204.92.
Rookie saddle bronc: No qualified rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.