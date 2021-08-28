NRA Wibaux

Bareback: Rowdy Cranston Moorcroft 70 $524.40; Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 69 $393.30; Nathaniel Dearhamer Bozeman 63 $262.20.

Saddle bronc: Judd Applegate Deer Lodge 79 $690.00; Kain Stroh Dickinson 70 $517.50; Traylin Martin Faith 65 $345.00; Qwint Stroh Dickinson 64 $172.50.

Bull riding: Quade Slater Glendive 72 $662.40.

Steer wrestling: Sam Olson Buffalo 4.6 $634.80; Trevin Baumann Hardin 4.8 $476.10; Wyatt Tibbits Piedmont 7.0 $317.40; Kaiden White Bear Wolf Point 11.2 $158.70.

Tie-down roping: Ben Ayre Glendive 10.6 $680.34; Roan Burrows Miles City 20.1 $520.26; Quinn McQueary Wolf Creek 23.0 $400.20.

Team roping: Wroper Kosel/Wyatt Magilke Solen 8.0 $738.99; Ben Folsom/Coby King Dillon 8.3 $565.11; Miles Spickelmier/Ty Spickelmier Buffalo 8.4 $358.63; David Madison/Kaiden White Bear Wolf Point 8.4 $358.63; Ky Redstrom/Chase Carson Grassy Butte 8.9 $152.15.

Lady barrels: Lynn Kohr Gillette 17.64 $620.31; Jessica Routier Buffalo 17.71 $513.36; Jenna Humble Mud Butte 17.77 $406.41; Hailey Burger Helena 18.01 $299.46; Bella Fossum Billings 18.14 $192.51; Sierra Lee Rhame 18.18 $106.95.

Lady breakaway: Paige Rasmussen Bozeman 2.3 $850.08; Jessica Holmes Buffalo 2.5 $698.28; Tiffany Ogren Hysham 2.6 $546.48; Ashley Koenig Manhattan 2.9 $394.68; Jayme Peterson Belle Fourche 3.3 $197.34; Bella Fossum Billings 3.3 $197.34; Payton Levine Wolf Creek 3.5 $91.08; Brooke Worman Sheridan 3.8 $60.72.

Jr. barrels: Mesa Radue Belgrade 18.12 $112.80; Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 18.34 $84.60; Dylan Knight 0 18.83 $56.40; Payton Levine Wolf Creek 20.19 $28.20.

Jr. breakaway: Payton Levine Wolf Creek 12.3 $103.40.

Sr. men's breakaway: J Billingsley Glasgow 2.5 $241.04; JB Lord Mitchell 3.5 $180.78; Don Ell Williston 3.6 $120.52; Fred Ennist Ennist, 3.7 $60.26.

