NRA Junior Finals

at Kalispell

First round

Breakaway roping: Cole Detton, Great Falls, 2.4, 241; Trey Fleming, Worden, 3.7, 151; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.7, 151; Kassidy Dunagan, Whitehall, 3.9, 30; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 3.9, 30.

Barrel racing: Graysen O'Connor, Arlee, 16.11, 237; Lexi Murer, Bigfork, 16.27, 178; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 16.67, 118; Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 16.81, 59.

Second round

Breakaway roping: Detton, 2.0, 241; Jayson Carl, Ballantine, 2.7, 181; Brooklin Baukol, Clyde Park, 3.5, 120; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 4.1, 60.

Barrel racing: O'Connor, 15.99, 237; Murer, 16.09, 178; Rylee Jo Wilcox, St. Ignatius, 16.33, 118; Tylie Siemsen, Worden, 16.5, 59.

Average

Breakaway roping: Detton, 4.4, 241; Fleming, 8.5, 181; Harms, 9.6, 120; Levine, 17.0, 60.

Barrel racing: O'Connor, 32.1, 237; Murer, 32.36, 178; Radue, 33.23, 118; Ward, 33.44, 118.

Year-end standings

Breakaway roping: Carl, 1,363; Fleming, 1,228; Baukol, 978; Ryle Lytle, Ronan, 967.

Barrel racing: Ward, 1,998; Paige Palin, Corvallis, 1,779; Murer, 1,413; O'Connor, 940.

All-around: Palin, 1,866; Harms, 1,639; Baukol, 1,467; Levine, 1,177.

