NRA/NWRA Finals
At Kalispell
Oct. 24-26
Qualifiers
Bareback: J2 Bridges, Dillon, 7,375; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 5,229; Zachary Griffin, Columbia Falls, 3,002; Brandley Peabody, Billings, 1,668; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 1,525; Shawn Perkins, Roberts, 1,477; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 1,441; Ty Owens, Townsend, 1,149.
Saddle bronc: Tyler Friend, Arlee, 8,376; Cree Minkoff, Billings, 6,685; Gerald Eash, Trego, 5,421; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 3,761; Charles Lytle, Arlee, 2,208; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 2,107; Weston Mann, Sheridan, Wyo., 1,968; Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 1,645; Brand Morgan, McAllister, 1,419; Liam Pauley, Miles City, 1,030.
Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 5,710; Gerald Eash, Trego, 5,229; Cole Wagner, Valier, 3,831; Riley Barg, Lewisville, Texas, 3,102; Andrew Smith, Shawmut, 2,868; Rawley Johnson, Ririe, Idaho, 2,337; Tanner Theriault, Townsend, 1,974; Tracer Croy, Cameron, 1,774; Joe Davis, Great Falls, 1,030; Bridger Fitzpatrick, Polson, 886.
Steer wrestling: Kolby Bignell, Helena, 3,067; Kyle Callaway, Billings, 2,801; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 2,421; Austin Anderson, Gillette, Wyo., 2,307; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 2,283; Jake Nelson, Belgrade, 2,060; Klate Greany, Helena, 1,463; Riley Joyce, Geraldine, 1,447; Austin Whitehouse, Helena, 1,434; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 1,280.
Tie-down roping: Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 6,176; James Ramirez, Manhattan, 2,750; JC Crowley, Poplar, 2,276; Landon Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 2,180; Ben Ayre, Glendive, 2,048; Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 1,822; George Marcenko, Havre, 1,736; Jesse Medearis, Belgrade, 1,655; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 1,541; Al Koenig, Belgrade, 1,508.
Team roping headers: Dallas VonHeeder, Thompson Falls, 3,355; Shawn Bessette, Great Falls, 3,246; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore., 3,024; Travis Tryan, Billings, 2,723; Ian Austiguy, Gallatin Gateway, 2,693; Chance Paradis, Eureka, 2,528; Travis Nichols, Helena, 2,461; Chase Holt, Whitehall, 2,348; Brady Tryan, Huntley, 2,246; Hoss Pepion, Browning, 2,179.
Team roping heelers: John Vermedahl, St. Ignatius, 3,355; Ike Folsom, Dillon, 3,246; Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 3,024; Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo., 2,723; Chase Briggs, Cardwell, 2,693; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 2,629; Rich Carpenter, Kalispell, 2,528; Tyrell Lidstrom, Fairfield, 2,348; Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 2,328; Kory Mytty, Lolo, 2,181.
Team roping pairings: VonHeeder-Vermedahl, Bessette-Folsom, Graham-Levine, T. Tryan-Viles, Austiguy-Briggs, Paradis-Carpenter, Nichols-Mytty, Holt-Lidstrom, B. Tryan-Sporer, Pepion-Fuller.
Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 9,522; Milee Dailey, Pray, 6,683; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 4,212; Cheyanne Carl, Ballantine, 4,144; Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 3,643; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 3,321; Nancy Ward, Philipsburg, 3,162; Heather Crowley, Poplar, 2,979; Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 2,825; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 2,497.
Breakaway roping: Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 5,420; Drew Zipperian, Bozeman, 4,396; Ryland Lufkin, Menan, Idaho, 3,492; Stephanie Rollins, Great Falls, 3,218; Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 3,057; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2,948; Anna Callaway, Billings, 2,553; Molly Salmond, Choteau, 2,391; Cassie Jumper, Kalispell, 2,336; Ryanne Tracy, Victor, 2,238.
All-around standings
Cowboy: Gerald Eash, Trego, 10,651; Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 6,462; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore., 4,465; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 3,826; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 3,825; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 3,694; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 3,676; Landon Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 3,575; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 3,462; Zachary Griffin, Columbia Falls, 3,186.
Cowgirl: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 10,717; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 6,236; Cheyanne Carl, Ballantine, 5,638; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 4,554; Ryland Lufkin, Menan, Idaho, 4,493; Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 4,279; Maggie Lund, Ronan, 2,692.
